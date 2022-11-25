ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

NYB
4d ago

In Knox county, Illinois, they allowed a lady who had previously spent time in jail for filing a false report against a guy put ‘emergency stalking orders’ on an elderly couple without any proof of our guilt for 8-1/2 months, because we reported her ongoing illegal, attacking dogs, trespasses, etc. We lost our gun ownership immediately, and we had clean records prior! This will just make it easier for their tyranny and misconduct, and there wasn’t anything we could do about it. Our government is out of control!

Let's go Brandon
4d ago

Illegal "rule" from a tyrannical government body is a "clear and present danger" to one's second amendment constitutional rights!

Sundown
4d ago

Nazis doing what Nazis do best, enforcing unconstitutional law

Related
wmay.com

Secretary Of State’s Office Conducts Disability Parking Stings

It’s another holiday tradition in Illinois. The Secretary of State’s Office has begun its annual sting operation looking for improper use of handicapped parking spaces and disability placards and plates. The office conducted enforcement details on Black Friday in Springfield and other communities looking for people parked in designated spaces without the appropriate placard or plate… or who were using a placard or plate assigned to someone else.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois Supreme Court considers if stoop is public place in assault case

A case about what constitutes public property where an assault occurs is now under consideration by the Illinois Supreme Court. The case of Illinois vs. Vonzell Whitehead revolves around a physical altercation that took place on a porch of a Lake County apartment building in 2019. After a verbal altercation, Whitehead allegedly assaulted Steven Box with Box's cane on Box's apartment's stoop. Whitehead was found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery in a place of public accommodation and in 2020 was sentenced to 42 months.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Illinois Driver’s License and ID Card expiration extension ends Thursday

SPRINGFIELD – The time to renew your expired Illinois Driver’s License or ID Card will be drawing to close. The multiple extensions that were offered to the public during the pandemic beginning in 2020 will be ending on Thursday. Online renewals are possible for most residents by visiting ILSOS.Gov. The deadline for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security REAL ID is May 3rd, 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

LaSalle to pursue tighter rules on bicycles with motors

LASALLE – The city of LaSalle is looking to put regulations on motorized bicycles in town. LaSalle Alderman and former police officer, Bob Thompson, wants to have stricter laws on makeshift motorized bicycles due to safety concerns. Thompson is suggesting all motor-power-assisted bicycles in town have a light in...
LASALLE, IL
wmay.com

Illinois State Police Offers Simulator For Law Enforcement Training

Illinois State Police have expanded access to a new simulator that helps train police to make quick and accurate decisions on use-of-force. There are now four of the Multiple Interactive Learning Objective simulators… known as MILO… located around the state, including one in Springfield. The devices have hundreds...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
BELLEVILLE, IL
walls102.com

First Amber Alert in LaSalle marks 20 years

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois AMBER Alert Task Force commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the first America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) Alert broadcast that took place in LaSalle. The AMBER alert broadcast out of LaSalle happened at 5:35 pm, on novemebr 26th 2002. The AMBER Alert System is named after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman who was abducted and later found murdered in 1996 after playing near her home in Arlington, Texas. In response to community concern, the Texas Association of Radio Managers and law enforcement created the first AMBER Plan. Today, all 50 states have similar plans. Since its inception, the Illinois AMBER Alert System has been used to broadcast 118 critical messages of abducted children with the Alert accounting directly in the recovery of 67 children and indirectly for 22 more.
LASALLE, IL
The Associated Press

Illinois legislators to decide whether to end cash bail

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — One of Illinois’ most comprehensive — and contentious — pieces of criminal justice legislation is scheduled for another cleanup, after it was both venerated and vilified during the fall election campaign. This is legislators’ last chance to finalize details before major parts of the package take effect Jan. 1. When lawmakers return to Springfield next week, at the center of discussions about the SAFE-T Act will be a key provision for ending cash bail — the longstanding process that ensures that defendants return to court if they’re set free before trial. Advocates say poor people have...
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Wisconsin board: UW Health not required to recognize union

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin labor relations commission has ruled that the UW Health hospital system will not be required to recognize a nurses union or engage in collective bargaining negotiations. The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission found that UW Health was exempted from collective bargaining laws because the nurses are public employees under Act 10 — a 2011 law passed under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that both UW Health and the nurse’s group described the ruling as an initial step in the nurse’s effort to regain union recognition.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I drive while high in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensaries. Since a marijuana high affects people differently than an alcohol buzz, you may be wondering: is it legal to drive while high in Illinois? The answer is: no. Driving under the influence of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

UPDATE: I-74 reopens after six-car crash in Illinois

Update 12:23 p.m Illinois State Police confirm eastbound I-74 has reopened after earlier crash. Update 9:25 a.m. Illinois State Police report a six-car accident occurred at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-74 eastbound near milepost 202. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. Police continue to investigate, with the eastbound lanes remaining closed […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois

LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
LISLE, IL

