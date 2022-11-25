Read full article on original website
NYB
4d ago
In Knox county, Illinois, they allowed a lady who had previously spent time in jail for filing a false report against a guy put ‘emergency stalking orders’ on an elderly couple without any proof of our guilt for 8-1/2 months, because we reported her ongoing illegal, attacking dogs, trespasses, etc. We lost our gun ownership immediately, and we had clean records prior! This will just make it easier for their tyranny and misconduct, and there wasn’t anything we could do about it. Our government is out of control!
Let's go Brandon
4d ago
Illegal "rule" from a tyrannical government body is a "clear and present danger" to one's second amendment constitutional rights!
Sundown
4d ago
Nazis doing what Nazis do best, enforcing unconstitutional law
Related
The end of cash bail in Illinois won’t look the same statewide on Jan. 1, state task force says
Illinois prosecutors, judges, police and public defenders will be able to learn more about changes coming when the state eliminates cash bail in 2023 this Thursday in Springfield — during the latest in a series of seminars on the SAFE-T Act.
wmay.com
Secretary Of State’s Office Conducts Disability Parking Stings
It’s another holiday tradition in Illinois. The Secretary of State’s Office has begun its annual sting operation looking for improper use of handicapped parking spaces and disability placards and plates. The office conducted enforcement details on Black Friday in Springfield and other communities looking for people parked in designated spaces without the appropriate placard or plate… or who were using a placard or plate assigned to someone else.
advantagenews.com
Illinois Supreme Court considers if stoop is public place in assault case
A case about what constitutes public property where an assault occurs is now under consideration by the Illinois Supreme Court. The case of Illinois vs. Vonzell Whitehead revolves around a physical altercation that took place on a porch of a Lake County apartment building in 2019. After a verbal altercation, Whitehead allegedly assaulted Steven Box with Box's cane on Box's apartment's stoop. Whitehead was found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery in a place of public accommodation and in 2020 was sentenced to 42 months.
walls102.com
Illinois Driver’s License and ID Card expiration extension ends Thursday
SPRINGFIELD – The time to renew your expired Illinois Driver’s License or ID Card will be drawing to close. The multiple extensions that were offered to the public during the pandemic beginning in 2020 will be ending on Thursday. Online renewals are possible for most residents by visiting ILSOS.Gov. The deadline for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security REAL ID is May 3rd, 2023.
walls102.com
LaSalle to pursue tighter rules on bicycles with motors
LASALLE – The city of LaSalle is looking to put regulations on motorized bicycles in town. LaSalle Alderman and former police officer, Bob Thompson, wants to have stricter laws on makeshift motorized bicycles due to safety concerns. Thompson is suggesting all motor-power-assisted bicycles in town have a light in...
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Offers Simulator For Law Enforcement Training
Illinois State Police have expanded access to a new simulator that helps train police to make quick and accurate decisions on use-of-force. There are now four of the Multiple Interactive Learning Objective simulators… known as MILO… located around the state, including one in Springfield. The devices have hundreds...
Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
One Way To Avoid Getting Your Car Stolen In Illinois This Winter
If you want to prevent your car from being stolen, then avoid doing this during the winter in Illinois. My dad grew up in Chicago. Even back in those days, there was a lot of crime. He learned from an early age how to prevent his things from being stolen. He shared that helpful advice with me.
warricknews.com
Indicted Lake County sheriff asks judge to restore his ability to carry handgun in public
CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wants a handgun back on his hip. The county's chief law enforcement officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a judge to declare unconstitutional a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.
Illinoisans Have Less Than One Week To Renew Their Driver's License and ID Card
Following numerous extensions over the course of the past two years, the final deadline for Illinois residents to renew their driver's license or ID card is just days away. Illinoisans have until Thursday, Dec. 1 to renew their license or ID card, marking the end of the final deadline extension issued by Jesse White.
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although Illinois is not among the 38 U.S. states that have a “Stand Your Ground” law, residents do have the right to use a gun to defend themselves in their homes in certain situations. On the books in Illinois is the “Justifiable Use of Force” law, or 750 ILCS 5/7, a […]
Can police enforce handicap parking laws on private property in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stores will be filled with holiday shoppers later this season, and that means more packed parking lots. Handicap spots are many times the only open stalls. But are Illinois police allowed to enforce handicap parking laws on private property? Handicap spots have specific signs or markings. They are usually closest to […]
walls102.com
First Amber Alert in LaSalle marks 20 years
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois AMBER Alert Task Force commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the first America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) Alert broadcast that took place in LaSalle. The AMBER alert broadcast out of LaSalle happened at 5:35 pm, on novemebr 26th 2002. The AMBER Alert System is named after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman who was abducted and later found murdered in 1996 after playing near her home in Arlington, Texas. In response to community concern, the Texas Association of Radio Managers and law enforcement created the first AMBER Plan. Today, all 50 states have similar plans. Since its inception, the Illinois AMBER Alert System has been used to broadcast 118 critical messages of abducted children with the Alert accounting directly in the recovery of 67 children and indirectly for 22 more.
proclaimerscv.com
Murder on Thanksgiving: Indiana Man Tortures and Kills Her Ex-Girlfriend Pleads Guilty
An Indiana man got angry after his ex-girlfriend had moved on from him. He tortured and killed the woman during Thanksgiving 2020. Indiana Man Pleaded Guilty For Killing His Ex-Girlfriend. An Indiana man tortured and killed his ex-girlfriend after he found she had moved on from him. The heinous crime...
Illinois legislators to decide whether to end cash bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — One of Illinois’ most comprehensive — and contentious — pieces of criminal justice legislation is scheduled for another cleanup, after it was both venerated and vilified during the fall election campaign. This is legislators’ last chance to finalize details before major parts of the package take effect Jan. 1. When lawmakers return to Springfield next week, at the center of discussions about the SAFE-T Act will be a key provision for ending cash bail — the longstanding process that ensures that defendants return to court if they’re set free before trial. Advocates say poor people have...
walls102.com
Wisconsin board: UW Health not required to recognize union
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin labor relations commission has ruled that the UW Health hospital system will not be required to recognize a nurses union or engage in collective bargaining negotiations. The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission found that UW Health was exempted from collective bargaining laws because the nurses are public employees under Act 10 — a 2011 law passed under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that both UW Health and the nurse’s group described the ruling as an initial step in the nurse’s effort to regain union recognition.
Can I be fired for being high at work in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After recreational marijuana use was made legal in Illinois in 2020, workers may be wondering if they can be fired for use of the drug at work. The Illinois Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act makes it “unlawful for an employer to refuse to hire or to discharge any individual [or […]
Can I drive while high in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensaries. Since a marijuana high affects people differently than an alcohol buzz, you may be wondering: is it legal to drive while high in Illinois? The answer is: no. Driving under the influence of […]
UPDATE: I-74 reopens after six-car crash in Illinois
Update 12:23 p.m Illinois State Police confirm eastbound I-74 has reopened after earlier crash. Update 9:25 a.m. Illinois State Police report a six-car accident occurred at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-74 eastbound near milepost 202. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. Police continue to investigate, with the eastbound lanes remaining closed […]
Central Illinois Proud
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
