ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities to run Dec. 2-4 at Freight House

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s time to shop the Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities!. The annual German Christmas market is scheduled to take over the Freight House Farmer’s Market, 421 West River Drive, Davenport, Friday through Sunday, Dec. 2-4. Missy Carter informs viewers about all of the fun that’s planned at...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Skate Church | QC Skating Association

Skate Church Leader and QC Skating Association Treasurer Dikki Baker and Keep Pushing Skate Shop owner and QC Skating Association Vice President Jon Marlor stopped by to talk about how the Center Church in Davenport gives skaters a safe and positive place to enjoy skateboarding. For more information visit facebook.com/keep.pushing.skateshop.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Caregiving during the holiday season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Those that are tasked with in-home caregiving for loved ones due to disability or illness know that it is even tougher this time of year. The season often adds extra obligations and activities on top of meeting the daily needs of the loved one. Megan Pedersen, Alzheimer’s...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Fejervary holiday lights

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Get into the holiday spirit with the seasonal light displays at Fejervary Learning Center!. Location: Jejervary Learning Center - 1800 West 12th Street, Davenport IA 52804. Dates: November 26 - January 8. Time: 5:00-9:30 p.m. (Light show every 30 minutes, last show starting at 9:30 p.m.)
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

DeWitt Hometown Christmas

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -Angela Rheingans, President and CEO DeWitt Chamber & Development Company, and Beth Hughes, owner of Blondies Coffee Out Back, inform viewers about their hometown’s annual holiday celebration including how to attend and take part in the various festivities. The 2022 DeWitt Hometown Christmas will be held...
DEWITT, IA
KWQC

New diabetes clinic opens in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new specialty clinic in the Quad Cities that specializes in the treatment and management of diabetes. Danita Harrison DNP, CDE has joined the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation team with Shawna Duske, N.P. to provide services at The Clinic of Diabetes, Weight and Health Management. The guests highlight issues surrounding diabetes and weight control and how interested people/patients can get more information about the facility.
DAVENPORT, IA
Susan DeVilder

Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display

William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
KEWANEE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Thoms: SSA good for businesses with ‘skin in the game’

Rock Island moving forward with plan for new tax on downtown property owners. Economic development is a goal for all of the Quad Cities. We’ve seen significant steps in varying degrees in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline and East Moline. The one city that’s lagged behind is Rock Island, but definitely not for lack of trying.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Grow your green thumb with master gardener training

MILAN, Ill. KWQC) -Tracy Jo Mulliken, University of Illinois Extension Program Coordinator, Horticulture and Agriculture, invites viewers that have a passion for gardening to consider taking their hobby to the next level. The next session of Master Gardener training is set for Feb. 7-April 18. Registration deadline is Jan. 24....
MILAN, IL
KWQC

7th Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k and Kids Fun Run

LeClaire, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of LeClaire will host the 38th Annual Christmas in LeClaire Dec 2-4, 2022. This brings hundreds of runners, walkers, and crawlers for the 7th annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k and Kids Fun Run. When: Saturday, Dec 3. Time: Kids Fun Run starts at 9:30...
LE CLAIRE, IA
KWQC

Chef Steph Godke shares ideas on how to use leftovers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One of the best things about big holiday meals is the leftovers!. With that said, eating the same thing over and over again can get boring. Chef Stephanie Godke has ideas on making over our leftovers. --------------------- BRUNSWICK STEW. • 6 tablespoons butter. • 1 1/2...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

My G.E.A.R. Outreach

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the great necessities in life is having your “stuff” available to you when you need it. If you’ve ever been stranded away from home and unexpectedly was without your basic needs or “stuff”, you know how it is a terribly distressing situation.
ILLINOIS STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Davenport, IA

Davenport is a vibrant city nestled along the Mississippi River in Iowa. Located in Scott County, it is famously known for being a part of the Quad Cities, along with Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline. The term "Quad Cities" is a misnomer since Bettendorf is also a part of...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

A local state fair ribbon-winning pie baker makes Christmas cookies

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Back in August, Nicole Moritz of Bettendorf was the proud winner of two red ribbons for excellence in pie making at the Iowa State Fair’s Machine Shed pie competition. Nicole Moritz comes back to Paula Sands Live to highlight her love of baking Christmas cookies with...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Muscatine County Fair announces headliner Josh Turner

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Fair Board announced Tuesday Josh Turner will headline the 2023 fair. Turner will be performing for the Muscatine County Fair on July 22, according to the fair board. Iowa based, Dirt Road Rockers, will be opening the show. The Muscatine County fair...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Digging into digestive health

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -You have undoubtedly heard the terms gut health, prebiotics, probiotics and IBS. But what do they mean and how do they impact you?. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD sets the record straight and digs into the topic of digestive health by sharing her top three suggestions for improving your digestion, answering common questions regarding the topic, and key food recommendations to help improve digestion.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy