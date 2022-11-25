Read full article on original website
KWQC
5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities to run Dec. 2-4 at Freight House
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s time to shop the Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities!. The annual German Christmas market is scheduled to take over the Freight House Farmer’s Market, 421 West River Drive, Davenport, Friday through Sunday, Dec. 2-4. Missy Carter informs viewers about all of the fun that’s planned at...
KWQC
Moline encouraging reisdents to spoof neighbors, friends with ‘Get Grinched’ deliveries
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Spread some holiday cheer this season and register a family member, friend or neighbor to “Get Grinched” in Moline. The Moline Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its holiday spoof by selling kits that include a “You’ve Been Grinched” sign, along with candy-filled “rotten” eggs.
ourquadcities.com
Skate Church | QC Skating Association
Skate Church Leader and QC Skating Association Treasurer Dikki Baker and Keep Pushing Skate Shop owner and QC Skating Association Vice President Jon Marlor stopped by to talk about how the Center Church in Davenport gives skaters a safe and positive place to enjoy skateboarding. For more information visit facebook.com/keep.pushing.skateshop.
KWQC
Small business Saturday kicked off its annual shopping day Nov 26 in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Small business Saturday kicked off its holiday shopping event with a ribbon cutting Nov 26. It took place on the Hilltop District at Quad Cities Liquidation on Harrison street in Davenport. Some small business owners gave us their thoughts on what this day means to them.
KWQC
Caregiving during the holiday season
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Those that are tasked with in-home caregiving for loved ones due to disability or illness know that it is even tougher this time of year. The season often adds extra obligations and activities on top of meeting the daily needs of the loved one. Megan Pedersen, Alzheimer’s...
KWQC
Fejervary holiday lights
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Get into the holiday spirit with the seasonal light displays at Fejervary Learning Center!. Location: Jejervary Learning Center - 1800 West 12th Street, Davenport IA 52804. Dates: November 26 - January 8. Time: 5:00-9:30 p.m. (Light show every 30 minutes, last show starting at 9:30 p.m.)
KWQC
DeWitt Hometown Christmas
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -Angela Rheingans, President and CEO DeWitt Chamber & Development Company, and Beth Hughes, owner of Blondies Coffee Out Back, inform viewers about their hometown’s annual holiday celebration including how to attend and take part in the various festivities. The 2022 DeWitt Hometown Christmas will be held...
KWQC
New diabetes clinic opens in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new specialty clinic in the Quad Cities that specializes in the treatment and management of diabetes. Danita Harrison DNP, CDE has joined the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation team with Shawna Duske, N.P. to provide services at The Clinic of Diabetes, Weight and Health Management. The guests highlight issues surrounding diabetes and weight control and how interested people/patients can get more information about the facility.
Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display
William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
KWQC
Drought conditions continue in parts of eastern Iowa and western Illinois
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The month of November has not been too dry or too wet across eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Looking at the official weather observation sites at the airports in Moline and Burlington, both are within an inch or so of their monthly average. However, Burlington is below average.
Find Fun Events And Things To Do In Illinois And Iowa With The FUN10
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
ourquadcities.com
Thoms: SSA good for businesses with ‘skin in the game’
Rock Island moving forward with plan for new tax on downtown property owners. Economic development is a goal for all of the Quad Cities. We’ve seen significant steps in varying degrees in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline and East Moline. The one city that’s lagged behind is Rock Island, but definitely not for lack of trying.
KWQC
Grow your green thumb with master gardener training
MILAN, Ill. KWQC) -Tracy Jo Mulliken, University of Illinois Extension Program Coordinator, Horticulture and Agriculture, invites viewers that have a passion for gardening to consider taking their hobby to the next level. The next session of Master Gardener training is set for Feb. 7-April 18. Registration deadline is Jan. 24....
KWQC
7th Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k and Kids Fun Run
LeClaire, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of LeClaire will host the 38th Annual Christmas in LeClaire Dec 2-4, 2022. This brings hundreds of runners, walkers, and crawlers for the 7th annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k and Kids Fun Run. When: Saturday, Dec 3. Time: Kids Fun Run starts at 9:30...
KWQC
Chef Steph Godke shares ideas on how to use leftovers
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One of the best things about big holiday meals is the leftovers!. With that said, eating the same thing over and over again can get boring. Chef Stephanie Godke has ideas on making over our leftovers. --------------------- BRUNSWICK STEW. • 6 tablespoons butter. • 1 1/2...
KWQC
My G.E.A.R. Outreach
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the great necessities in life is having your “stuff” available to you when you need it. If you’ve ever been stranded away from home and unexpectedly was without your basic needs or “stuff”, you know how it is a terribly distressing situation.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Davenport, IA
Davenport is a vibrant city nestled along the Mississippi River in Iowa. Located in Scott County, it is famously known for being a part of the Quad Cities, along with Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline. The term "Quad Cities" is a misnomer since Bettendorf is also a part of...
KWQC
A local state fair ribbon-winning pie baker makes Christmas cookies
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Back in August, Nicole Moritz of Bettendorf was the proud winner of two red ribbons for excellence in pie making at the Iowa State Fair’s Machine Shed pie competition. Nicole Moritz comes back to Paula Sands Live to highlight her love of baking Christmas cookies with...
KWQC
Muscatine County Fair announces headliner Josh Turner
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Fair Board announced Tuesday Josh Turner will headline the 2023 fair. Turner will be performing for the Muscatine County Fair on July 22, according to the fair board. Iowa based, Dirt Road Rockers, will be opening the show. The Muscatine County fair...
KWQC
Digging into digestive health
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -You have undoubtedly heard the terms gut health, prebiotics, probiotics and IBS. But what do they mean and how do they impact you?. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD sets the record straight and digs into the topic of digestive health by sharing her top three suggestions for improving your digestion, answering common questions regarding the topic, and key food recommendations to help improve digestion.
