SAN FRANCISCO -- At Ambiance, a clothing boutique that has been operating on Union Street for more than 20 years, Small Business Saturday may have been its slowest ever. Gwen Lee has worked at Ambiance for several years as the director of stores. She said even a one-day only 20% off discount wasn't enough to lure very many customers into the Cow Hollow boutique all day long."It's a little disheartening, I expected - even last year was a lot of fun and flurry," Lee said. "We're hoping for a good holiday season, I'm hoping that everyone's out of town... When I came...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO