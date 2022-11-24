ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Small San Francisco retailer still suffering the post-pandemic blues

SAN FRANCISCO -- At Ambiance, a clothing boutique that has been operating on Union Street for more than 20 years, Small Business Saturday may have been its slowest ever. Gwen Lee has worked at Ambiance for several years as the director of stores. She said even a one-day only 20% off discount wasn't enough to lure very many customers into the Cow Hollow boutique all day long."It's a little disheartening, I expected - even last year was a lot of fun and flurry," Lee said. "We're hoping for a good holiday season, I'm hoping that everyone's out of town... When I came...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa artist Gordon Huether: Heart, soul, entrepreneurship

On this morning, Gordon Huether, 63, is wearing a leather vest and his signature turned-around black cap. The ground-level conference room in his 15,000-square-foot Napa studio is flooded with autumn sunlight. Two walls are covered with poster-sized color photographs of a sampling of his art installations. High shelves hold small-scale models of many others, some of which are proposed projects that were never funded and executed.
NAPA, CA
Washington Examiner

San Francisco’s perverse incentive to identify as transgender

Imagine that a progressive American city creates a financial incentive for residents to “transition” from man to woman or from woman to man. That’s exactly what San Francisco has just done with a program called Guaranteed Income for Transgender People, or GIFT . This is like using...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Children's medicine missing from Bay Area pharmacy shelves

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - An overwhelming demand for children’s fever-reducing medicines like Tylenol and Motrin this season has left store shelves empty and created frustration among parents. Several pharmacies in the Bay Area and across the state said they are expecting limited shipments this week as an increasing number...
KRON4 News

Air District offers $1,200 to scrap old cars to improve air quality

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is offering drivers incentives of $1,200 to scrap vehicles from 1998 and older to improve air quality. The incentive, announced in a press release Monday, is available through the BAAQMD’s Vehicle Buy Back Program. The program pays owners of older, high-polluting vehicles to retire […]
calmatters.network

Around Town: Palo Alto-raised musician in the running for two Grammys

In the latest column, news about a Palo Alto native nominated for two Grammys, the East Palo Alto Library’s participation in a pilot of the Resilient Libraries Network and a chance for community members to put a new law on the books. GRAMMY-NOMINATED NATIVE … Palo Alto native Molly...
PALO ALTO, CA
Robb Report

This $18 Million Sonoma Estate Is a Modernist Gem Nestled Inside 144 Acres of Wine Country

Located in the heart of California’s wine country, this $18 million estate in Sonoma is minutes from downtown Sonoma but feels worlds away. Situated on 144 acres, the striking modernist home is incredibly secluded, secure and private. The 8,566-square-foot residence at 3050 High Grove Lane was built in 2006 and was built to exacting standards. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-baths, and every room in the home prioritizes the surrounding nature through floor-to-ceiling windows and doors. The home features spectacular stonework on the facade and interiors that are offset by walls of glass. Flooded with natural light, the living...
SONOMA, CA
KRON4 News

Local doctor weighs in on post-holiday virus surge

(KRON) — As Thanksgiving travelers return home — be it across the country or here in the Bay Area — they are being confronted with various illnesses on the rise. “Almost everybody I know, for example, is sick and they’re sick with one thing or the other, either from the common cold, COVID to RSV […]
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pittsburg, CA

The beautiful city of Pittsburg in Contra Costa County, California, has a rich history dating back to 1839 when it was originally settled. Its former names were New York of the Pacific, New York Landing, and Black Diamond, each having a meaningful story. In February 1911, it became “Pittsburg” without...
PITTSBURG, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy