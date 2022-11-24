Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Related
The Bay Area night market where Hong Kong-style street food comes to life
"I am really in love with Chinese street food. It's a sensory overload."
How blue is Santa Cruz? Republicans in Santa Cruz County certainly look like a permanent minority
For local Republicans, blue is the color of ice, and they're trapped in a deep freeze. But, Wallace Baine wonders, is the gradual but inexorable phenomenon of Americans clustering geographically to reflect their political orientations really good for Santa Cruz County? Good for America?
californiaglobe.com
Union Square Robbery Saturday Renews SF Retailer Fears Of Another Crime Laden Holiday Season
A weekend robbery of a Leica store in San Francisco’s Union Square totaling $180,000 in stolen merchandise and $20,000 in damages raised new concerns for shoppers this week as promises to create a safer experience following a string of high-profile robberies last year by city lawmakers have begun to go unfulfilled.
Small San Francisco retailer still suffering the post-pandemic blues
SAN FRANCISCO -- At Ambiance, a clothing boutique that has been operating on Union Street for more than 20 years, Small Business Saturday may have been its slowest ever. Gwen Lee has worked at Ambiance for several years as the director of stores. She said even a one-day only 20% off discount wasn't enough to lure very many customers into the Cow Hollow boutique all day long."It's a little disheartening, I expected - even last year was a lot of fun and flurry," Lee said. "We're hoping for a good holiday season, I'm hoping that everyone's out of town... When I came...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa artist Gordon Huether: Heart, soul, entrepreneurship
On this morning, Gordon Huether, 63, is wearing a leather vest and his signature turned-around black cap. The ground-level conference room in his 15,000-square-foot Napa studio is flooded with autumn sunlight. Two walls are covered with poster-sized color photographs of a sampling of his art installations. High shelves hold small-scale models of many others, some of which are proposed projects that were never funded and executed.
yankodesign.com
This contemporary home in San Francisco features a sculptural cast-glass staircase
Geddes Ulinskas Architects recently finished a stunning home in Cow Hollow, San Franciso, marked by an exquisite cast glass staircase. Occupying 12,000 square feet on a 0.26-acre lot, the home features abundant indoor-outdoor spaces and intricate stone detailing. And not to mention it looks out to the Golden Gate Bridge!
Washington Examiner
San Francisco’s perverse incentive to identify as transgender
Imagine that a progressive American city creates a financial incentive for residents to “transition” from man to woman or from woman to man. That’s exactly what San Francisco has just done with a program called Guaranteed Income for Transgender People, or GIFT . This is like using...
KTVU FOX 2
Children's medicine missing from Bay Area pharmacy shelves
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - An overwhelming demand for children’s fever-reducing medicines like Tylenol and Motrin this season has left store shelves empty and created frustration among parents. Several pharmacies in the Bay Area and across the state said they are expecting limited shipments this week as an increasing number...
Routes: How SFO ended up ranked as America's best airport; a stark warning for regional airlines
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Bay Area shawarma restaurant comes to South Bay with second location
In 2021, the eatery was also mentioned on a best restaurants list by Esquire.
Air District offers $1,200 to scrap old cars to improve air quality
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is offering drivers incentives of $1,200 to scrap vehicles from 1998 and older to improve air quality. The incentive, announced in a press release Monday, is available through the BAAQMD’s Vehicle Buy Back Program. The program pays owners of older, high-polluting vehicles to retire […]
calmatters.network
Around Town: Palo Alto-raised musician in the running for two Grammys
In the latest column, news about a Palo Alto native nominated for two Grammys, the East Palo Alto Library’s participation in a pilot of the Resilient Libraries Network and a chance for community members to put a new law on the books. GRAMMY-NOMINATED NATIVE … Palo Alto native Molly...
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is Destroyed
Fleishhacker Pool Postcard (1932)Photo byFleishhacker Pool/ Wikipedia. Fleishhacker Pool was a public saltwater swimming pool complex located near the San Francisco Zoo on Sloat Boulevard and the Great Highway in the southwest part of San Francisco, California, United States.
This $18 Million Sonoma Estate Is a Modernist Gem Nestled Inside 144 Acres of Wine Country
Located in the heart of California’s wine country, this $18 million estate in Sonoma is minutes from downtown Sonoma but feels worlds away. Situated on 144 acres, the striking modernist home is incredibly secluded, secure and private. The 8,566-square-foot residence at 3050 High Grove Lane was built in 2006 and was built to exacting standards. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-baths, and every room in the home prioritizes the surrounding nature through floor-to-ceiling windows and doors. The home features spectacular stonework on the facade and interiors that are offset by walls of glass. Flooded with natural light, the living...
'Increasing potential for impactful rain' in the Bay Area this week
"This would be considered a weak atmospheric river coming through."
Airport officials debunk myth about the busiest Thanksgiving travel day
"The bottom line ... expect it to be busy."
Fisherman's Wharf Applebee's is the worst bar in San Francisco with the best view
Postcard-worthy views of San Francisco in an unexpected place.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Boat hits Alcatraz rocks, stranding two people and dogs, California firefighters say
A boat slammed into rocks off Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay, stranding two people and three dogs, California firefighters reported. The San Francisco Fire Department and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescued the people and dogs from the vessel after the 9:55 a.m. mishap Saturday, Nov. 26, fire officials said on Twitter.
Local doctor weighs in on post-holiday virus surge
(KRON) — As Thanksgiving travelers return home — be it across the country or here in the Bay Area — they are being confronted with various illnesses on the rise. “Almost everybody I know, for example, is sick and they’re sick with one thing or the other, either from the common cold, COVID to RSV […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Pittsburg, CA
The beautiful city of Pittsburg in Contra Costa County, California, has a rich history dating back to 1839 when it was originally settled. Its former names were New York of the Pacific, New York Landing, and Black Diamond, each having a meaningful story. In February 1911, it became “Pittsburg” without...
Comments / 0