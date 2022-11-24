Read full article on original website
Related
Sisters Thought They Scored a Gorgeous Piece of Wooden Furniture but They Ended Up Unlocking a Mystery
Now, they’re hunting for answers.
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is Destroyed
Fleishhacker Pool Postcard (1932)Photo byFleishhacker Pool/ Wikipedia. Fleishhacker Pool was a public saltwater swimming pool complex located near the San Francisco Zoo on Sloat Boulevard and the Great Highway in the southwest part of San Francisco, California, United States.
Why You Should Always Put Your Suitcase in the Hotel Bathroom, According to a Entomologist
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s just something about walking into your hotel room after a long flight, flinging your suitcase (and yourself) on the bed, and officially entering vacation mode. It just feels all sorts of right, doesn’t it? Well, apparently, there’s one thing about that equation that’s all sorts of wrong, according to experts. Namely, the whole flinging-your-suitcase-on-the-bed part.
SFGate
Midcentury Modern San Francisco Home With Jaw-Dropping Views Quickly Sells
A one-of-a-kind midcentury modern home in San Francisco designed for famed furniture designer Jules Heumann was sold after just 10 days on the market. The prized property perched above the city with astonishing views was snapped up at full price for $3,750,000 in a cash deal. The spectacular, trilevel beauty...
Amazon Driver Speaks Out on How to Get a Better Delivery: 'If you order from Amazon, this message is for you'
Photo byCredit: TonyWebster (CC BY 2.0) Amazon packages can be a hassle to receive. Still, an Amazon driver has 'insider' tips and advice on making the delivery process easier and safer for everyone.
I'm a culinary judge who shops at Costco for the holidays. Here are 10 things I recommend buying.
From cranberries and lamb racks to wine and festive beer, the chain has everything you need to host and celebrate winter festivities this year.
The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports
Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted by Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the...
prestigeonline.com
Virgil Abloh’s first all-original Nike design is here to impress!
Virgil Abloh’s first all-original Nike design is here to impress!. Over the years, Abloh and Nike have released a slow drip of highly collectable one-off sneakers: some Dunks, an elite running shoe, and so on. However, the brand’s latest might be its most impressive yet! Nike is dropping Off-White designer Virgil Abloh’s first all-original Nike design.
tatler.com
A Trumptastic mansion to make Louis XVI proud: the Euro-riche status symbols inside Ivana’s New York townhouse, on the market for $26 million
The real love of the late Ivana Trump’s life was the East 64th Street mansion she purchased for $2.5m in 1992, as she finalised her divorce from the man she coined The Donald. In her 72 years, the yet-to-be president came and went, and so did a litany of lithe Italian husbands, lovers and companions. Men? Replaceable, clearly. But she would not, until the day she died, let go of that property, with its murals and chandeliers and marble. Some even say it killed her: she was found unresponsive lying at the foot of its staircase this July, one last cup of coffee spilled by her side. Friends had begged her to move, citing the ‘treacherous’ flights as a danger to her life - but for Ivana it was always East 64th Street or bust.
I visited a tiny American food store in Paris – take a look inside the shop filled with expats buying pricey American delicacies for the holidays
The Real McCoy is an American food store in Paris, located a 20-minute walk from the Eiffel Tower. It was filled with expats during Thanksgiving.
A woman turned her 500-square-foot studio into a groovy dream apartment. Here's how she made the most of her space.
The TikToker utilized prints and art from Etsy, custom decals, and peel-and-stick wallpaper when designing her 1970s-inspired space in NYC.
CNET
Why the 2023 Toyota Prius Looks Like It Does, Inside and Out
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. The 2023 Toyota Prius is a huge break from its past in terms of styling, interior...
ancientpages.com
Emperor Charles V’s Secret Code Finally Cracked And It Reveals A Hideous Plot!
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - It took scientists centuries, but the secret code of Holy Roman Emperor Charles C has finally been cracked. Cryptographers and other scientists from the Loria research lab in eastern France managed to decipher the King's letter, revealing a hideous plot. Red herrings: the emperor used...
prestigeonline.com
Star Studded Reveal: Ulysse Nardin’s Duo Releases of The Freak Watch
Star Studded Reveal: Ulysse Nardin’s Duo Releases of The Freak Watch. With the reveal earlier this year of the Freak S and Freak X Aventurine watches, Ulysse Nardin reaches a new orbit – looking to the brightest stars of the cosmos for inspiration for these new interpretations of the innovative Freak.
Phone Arena
Apple's blazing fast iPad Air (2022) with 5G is on sale at a new record high discount
While a lot of excellent Black Friday tablet deals have kicked off several days or even weeks ahead of a "normal" schedule this year, many others will undoubtedly follow by November 25 (and possibly beyond that date as well), allowing holiday shoppers to save big on the best iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and so on.
Builder
House Plan of the Week: Festive Farmhouse
When you think of a home that's ready for holiday entertaining, what comes to mind? Space for guests, a big kitchen island for gathering around relaxed meals, and probably a dining room. This plan from Houseplans.com has all of that, plus tons of storage. The exterior shows off modern farmhouse...
Aldi Opens New Store in California
Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Oc Register and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 0