Read full article on original website
Related
BBC journalist 'beaten and kicked by the police' as protests spread across China
Edward Lawrence, a journalist at the BBC, was arrested by police in Shanghai at the scene of protests on Sunday night, according to the BBC and as captured on what appears to be mobile phone footage of the arrest.
Sunak faces fresh revolt from Tory MPs over small boats as No 10 hints at climbdown over onshore windfarms – UK politics live
Latest updates: business secretary hints that government may avoid rebellion over windfarms by giving in while row grows over Albanian asylum seekers
Chinese Police Drag Protesters Away in Video as Country Faces Mass Unrest
Anti-government protests rocked major Chinese cities over the weekend.
Rare protests are spreading across China. Here's what you need to know
From Shanghai to Beijing, protests have erupted across China in a rare show of dissent against the ruling Communist Party sparked by anger over the country's increasingly costly zero-Covid policy.
Oil, yuan and stocks slide as China protests send ‘waves of unease across financial markets’ – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as Brent crude hits lowest since January as commodity prices slide
China markets fall after protests erupt over Covid lockdowns
China's major stock indices and its currency traded sharply lower on Monday, as widespread protests against the country's stringent Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend roiled investor sentiment.
Comments / 0