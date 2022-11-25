Looking for Cyber Monday 2022 deals on DJI drones? The tech giant’s best 4K drone for the money can be picked up today for only $509 instead of its usual $599 retail tag. DJI Mini 2 is the perfect drone for beginners and a must-have gadget to create travel videos and capture holiday adventures. Weighing about as much as an apple and compact enough to fit in the palm of your hand, the Mini 2 packs in a ton of power in its small, foldable frame.

