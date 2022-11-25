ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
livingetc.com

The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today

We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
Phone Arena

Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more

Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
In Style

Tory Burch Secretly Added So Many Bags to Its Unheard-Of Black Friday Sale — and Savings Are Up to 60%

Some things are simply unheard of — and Tory Burch’s big Black Friday sale is, well, one of those things. The post-Thanksgiving shopping holiday can seem like a sprint, but should absolutely be treated like a marathon. And in the seemingly endless sea of sales is Tory Burch’s, an absolute must-check-out. Though it’s hard to believe, the designer’s Black Friday sales keep getting better every year, and 2022’s is one of the best — mark our words.
CNET

Cyber Monday Deals Are Heating Up as Black Friday Deals Sizzle Out

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Rest assured, you didn't miss out. Black Friday 2022 may have ended, but many awesome deals are still available ahead of Cyber Monday's official arrival. Peruse Amazon's Black Friday sale with its cheap smart home devices like Echo speakers and smart garage door openers, Walmart's final round of Black Friday and early Cyber Monday deals (including a rare PS5 bundle) and Best Buy's early Cyber Monday deals -- where you can find huge discounts on laptops, TVs and more.
TechRadar

Cyber Monday fitness deals: I'm kitting myself out to hit my 2023 workout goals

As TechRadar's resident fitness and wellbeing editor, I'm using the Cyber Monday deals to help myself and others get ready to hit our 2023 fitness goals. Normally, I've got a list: attend a certain number of yoga classes, deadlift a certain amount, complete a full set of 10 strict-form pull-ups, and so on. However, I've only got one explicit fitness goal in 2023: run a marathon.
CNET

Walmart's Black Friday Deals Are Still Going Strong Heading Into Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is coming tomorrow, but Walmart's best Black Friday sales are still up for grabs. You'll find discounts on everything from Apple products to kitchen gadgets, memory foam mattresses and toys with best-ever prices sticking around through the weekend. We're continuing to round up the best deals still available below.
TechRadar

Why the Xbox Series S has been the biggest gaming win this Cyber Monday

In terms of the best Cyber Monday deals that we've seen, the Xbox Series S in both the US and the UK has to take the top spot as one of the better offers of the weekend. The wallet-friendly console was already seeing considerably cheaper than its more full-on sister. Still, the savings available has meant a certified win for the gaming landscape that doesn't break the bank at the tail end of 2022.
TechRadar

Where to find the best Cyber Monday mattress sales 2022: A-Z of the top offers

If you're looking for a new mattress and a brilliant Cyber Monday mattress deal, then you’re in the right place. There are absolutely loads of offers available to shop, from all the best mattress brands, and generally speaking, they better or at least match the lowest prices of the year. The best sales tend not to stick around much past the end of the day. In short, now's a great time to buy.
CNET

Huge 1-Day Apple Sale at Best Buy Discounts Every Apple Product

Apple products are known for rarely going on sale, but you can save on all of its products at Best Buy in this post-Black Friday sale. The retailer is slashing prices across the board and offering some of the best Black Friday Apple deals we've seen this shopping season with discounts on AirPods, iPads, Macs and even the latest iPhone 14 series phones.
TechRadar

These Cyber Monday vacuum deals are a must grab before the sale event ends

I’m sure you’ve seen many Cyber Monday deals on vacuums. And I’m sure a chunk of those are on robot ones. But, honestly, if you’re serious about keeping your home clean, especially when you’ve got pets around, you’ll want to skip the robot and go cordless instead.
TechRadar

3 best mattress topper Cyber Monday deals to transform an old bed for less

These three Cyber Monday mattress topper bargains will instantly transform your sleep for less. Check Price (opens in new tab) Check Price (opens in new tab) Check Price (opens in new tab) There's no better time to splurge on a new bed than Cyber Monday mattress deals. But what should...
TechRadar

With Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K at just $24.99, who needs Roku?

Amazon has a hot Cyber Monday deal going on its Fire TV Stick 4K streamer: just $24.99, a 50% savings (opens in new tab). That’s the lowest price we’ve yet seen on this Amazon streamer, which supports not just 4K video but Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. A similar deal in the UK takes the Fire TV Stick 4K to £27.99 (opens in new tab).

