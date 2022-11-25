ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

WVU returns home for matchup vs. NC Central

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a two-game road trip to Cancun, Mexico, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to take on North Carolina Central. Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Anderson, Kpogba headline WVU’s final player of the week honors

Neal Brown announced the final WVU Player of the Week honors for the 2022 season on Tuesday. Redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson earned the nod on offense. Anderson rushed for a career-high 155 yards on 15 carries and made two trips to the end zone in Stillwater. Both touchdown runs traveled more than 50 yards. That performance also earned him the title of Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week, the first conference honor of his career.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Expect Big News Soon

Morgantown, West Virginia – The entire world at West Virginia University has been turned upside down in the last few weeks and the situation is only going to get even more interesting in the coming days. Shane Lyons was recently fired. No one ever really expected that to happen....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

GBN Podcast: WVU ends regular season with a win over Oklahoma State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What a way to end the regular season for the WVU football program. Playing without any bowl game or postseason aspirations, the Mountaineers traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma and took care of business on a rainy Saturday to end the regular season. West Virginia had not beaten...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Florida

West Virginia is set to play its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday evening in Portland against the Florida Gators. The Mountaineers have had a few guys battling the stomach bug throughout the last few days but managed to bounce back following a 12-point loss to Purdue to defeat Portland State comfortably. There was no shortage of offense as six Mountaineers finished the game in double digits; Tre Mitchell (16), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (14), Kedrian Johnson (12), Seth Wilson (12), Joe Toussaint (11), and Erik Stevenson (11).
GAINESVILLE, FL
WTRF

Mitchell, West Virginia beat Florida 84-55 at PK Legacy

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Tre Mitchell scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Erik Stevenson added 15 points and West Virginia beat Florida 84-55 Sunday night in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament’s fifth-place game. Stevenson made 6 of 8 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and had...
GAINESVILLE, FL
MountaineerMaven

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Should He Stay or Should He Go?

It may not have been the prettiest of all wins, but at the end of the day, it doesn't matter how you get to the result as long as it's the one you want. Neal Brown got exactly what he wanted from his team on Saturday afternoon in Stillwater by defeating Oklahoma State 24-19, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Cowboys, and finishing the season the right way.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: Update on AD Situation

West Virginia University is expected to announce their next athletic director sometime in the coming week. The school has conducted a nationwide search, and two names that have continuously come up are Rob Mullens of Oregon and Pat Chun of Washington State. However, it does not appear that either of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WV Navigator coming to Wheeling to hold free sign-up event

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — On Wednesday, November 30, representatives will be available for free, in-person ACA Marketplace Health Insurance enrollment and re-enrollment assistance at the Ohio County Public Library located at 52 16th St, Wheeling. This event will be hosted by WV Navigator, a federally funded non-profit program operated...
WHEELING, WV
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTRF

Lane closure on portion of Mount DeChantal Road Friday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A portion of Mount DeChantal Road in Wheeling is experiencing lane closures right now for a bridge construction project. The project will be ongoing until 1:00 a.m. on Friday. Drivers in the area are advised to slow down and expect delays.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

WPHS safety update after “code red” lockdown

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — After a “code red” lockdown at Wheeling Park High School last week, the Ohio County Schools Board of Education addressed concerns with protocols and the future of safety updates at the school at their meeting Monday. Wheeling Park High School Principal Meredith...
OHIO COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy