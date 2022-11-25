ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County exceed 800

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ma8tH_0jN3kEL900
| Image courtesy of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Los Angeles County’s slide into another winter surge of COVID-19 cases continued Thursday, as the number of county residents hospitalized with a coronavirus infection surpassed 800.

There were 822 COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals, an increase of 28 from the previous day, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients, 96 were in intensive care, down from 101 the previous day.

Health officials have said previously that roughly 40% of virus patients were actually admitted for COVID-related issues, while the rest were admitted for other reasons but tested positive at the hospital.

The number of statewide COVID-positive patients increased by 106 to 2,782.

The latest data comes one day after local health officials reported 3,077 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the county’s cumulative totals to 3,524,896 cases and 34,135 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued an upward climb, reaching 9.4% as of Wednesday, up from 6.5% a week ago, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The county is now averaging 1,971 new COVID infections per day over the past week, a 39% increase from the previous week.

Overall official case numbers are believed to be artificially low, due to residents who use at-home tests and do not report the results to the county. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis noted last week that many other people who may be infected don’t get tested at all.

The county has been seeing steadily rising case and hospitalization numbers since the beginning of November, prompting health officials last week to again “strongly recommend” that people wear masks at indoor public settings. Masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator.

“As we prepare to gather for the Thanksgiving holiday, I send my very best wishes to all LA County residents and their loved ones for a joyous celebration,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “We are grateful for the support and kindness residents have shown each other as together we respond to the continued challenges of COVID-19. As we look forward to other upcoming winter holidays, getting vaccinated with the new updated fall COVID-19 booster offers you and your family additional protection as you make plans to travel, shop and gather with those you love.

“If we continue to care and protect each other by getting the new bivalent booster and wearing masks indoors we are also helping to reduce stress on our health care system and protect dedicated workforce members. The service of essential workers is truly something to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.”

She again noted the persistent spread of flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in the county, which are combining with COVID-19 to present a triple threat of respiratory illnesses. She urged residents to receive a flu shot in addition to the COVID booster vaccine.

A fully vaccinated person can still contract and transmit COVID, but health officials say the vaccines offer protection against developing severe symptoms that can result in hospitalization and even death.

Health officials also urged people to stay home and avoid holiday gatherings if they are sick or feeling symptoms of illness.

Comments / 7

the@dougo.
4d ago

Please be terrified. We really would appreciate if you stay terrified and just do whatever we ask. Sincerely: the government 🤮

Reply(2)
4
Related
HeySoCal

Over 5,400 new COVID cases reported in LA County over 3-day period; Hospitalizations over 1000

Los Angeles County health officials reported more than 5,400 new COVID-19 infections from a three-day period ending Tuesday, along with 15 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 1,640 new cases for Saturday, 2,175 for Sunday and 1,599 for Monday. The 5,414 new cases lifted the county’s cumulative number from throughout the pandemic to 3,535,493.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Working group to address increasing Fentanyl overdose deaths in LA County

Overdose deaths attributed to the synthetic opioid fentanyl skyrocketed in Los Angeles County over a five-year period ending in 2021, with such fatalities increasing by 1,280%, according to report released Tuesday by the county Department of Public Health. Meanwhile, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office and the health department, in...
HeySoCal

LA County COVID: 5,244 infections, 21 deaths over 2-day period

Coronavirus infections continued to mount Friday in Los Angeles County, with the health department reporting 5,244 new cases and 21 additional COVID-related deaths covering Thursday and Friday. Numbers were not updated by the county on Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Hospitalization numbers were not immediately available as the county...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CNBC

Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County

Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
rctc.org

Know Before You Go with SoCal 511

The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Protesters kept from entering LA council meeting due to capacity claims

Around a dozen protesters were kept from entering the Los Angeles City Council meeting Tuesday due to what police claimed was the chamber reaching capacity. The protesters, who have repeatedly shown up to meetings since the City Hall racism scandal broke to demand that Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo resign, were instead roped off outside the chamber. They had previously disrupted and delayed the start of council meetings by yelling and chanting as the council attempted to begin its meetings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Widow of slain El Monte sergeant files claim against Gascon, LA County

The widow of the a late El Monte police sergeant announced the filing Tuesday of a $25 million claim against Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon and other parties stemming from the ambush death of her husband and his partner in June, maintaining that the pair’s killer should have been incarcerated at the time because of his prior criminal record.
EL MONTE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Attorney Jeff Serves the Underserved Communities of East Los Angeles

When you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, an accident can change everything in your life instantly: lost wages, skyrocketing medical bills, and court costs, to name a few. Unfortunately, people in low socioeconomic classes often find themselves at a disadvantage when seeking justice after being wronged by others. On top of their financial status, factors like language barriers and unfamiliarity with the legal system can make getting justice difficult for them, resulting in delayed outcomes and unfair decisions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Center Square

Union to push for health care minimum wage in California

(The Center Square) – A union representing more than 100,000 healthcare workers is planning to make a push in the upcoming legislative session to establish a healthcare minimum wage at the state level, arguing higher wages are needed to increase retention among healthcare workers. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West wants legislation creating a statewide minimum wage in the health care sector by the end of next year. The move comes after the union supported two ballot measures to set a healthcare minimum...
CALIFORNIA STATE
knock-la.com

Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer

It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Former Kaiser pharmacist ties firing to COVID family leave

A former Kaiser Foundation Hospitals pharmacist is suing the company and several Kaiser affiliates, alleging she was wrongfully fired earlier this year for taking leave to care for her elderly parents, her 5-year-old son, her husband and herself after they all were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Ani J. Adamian’s Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA County sliding into another COVID-19 winter surge

Los Angeles County’s slide into another winter surge of COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday, with health officials reporting more than 3,000 new infections and the number of virus-positive patients in county hospitals climbing to nearly 800. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Roundup: LA Council votes this week

LA City Council voted on funding for various transportation projects in the Westside, delivery robot regulation, rehousing strategy for people experiencing homelessness who are living in recreational vehicles, the Los Angeles Fair Work Week Ordinance, expanding USC street medicine services program, the creation of the Office of Procurement, and increasing pay for LADEWP workers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy