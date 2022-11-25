Fresno State men’s hoops falls to Vanderbilt in Wooden Legacy
The Fresno State men’s basketball team has lost its fifth-straight game. The ‘Dogs suffered a 67-59 loss to Vanderbilt on Thursday.
Jemarl Baker led the Bulldogs offensively with 22 points. Defensively Isaih Moore collected a team-high 12 rebounds.
The ‘Dogs struggled downtown as well shooting 4-of-23 from beyond the arc. Vanderbilt outscored the Bulldogs in each half. With the loss, the ‘Dogs drop to 1-5, while Vanderbilt improves to 3-3.
Fresno State's next test is on the road Saturday, December 3 at UC Irvine. Opening tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.
