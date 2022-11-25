Ole Miss guard Amaree Abram was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday after leading the Rebels to the final of the ESPN Events Invitational this weekend. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound freshman from Port Arthur, Texas, averaged 20.7 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds against Stanford, Siena, and Oklahoma as he accounted for nearly a third (30.1 percent) of the Rebels scoring in the tournament while shooting 64.1 percent overall (25-of-39), 75.0 percent from 3-point range (6-of-8), and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO