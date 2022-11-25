Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss falls from rankings following third straight loss
Ole Miss dropped out of the latest edition of the AP Top 25 on Sunday after suffering their third consecutive loss at the hands of Mississippi State on Thursday. The Rebels (8-4, 4-4 SEC) jumped out to a 7-0 record and a No. 7 national ranking before dropping four of their final five contests to fall out of the rankings entirely.
Oxford Eagle
Abram’s breakout performance garners SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors
Ole Miss guard Amaree Abram was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday after leading the Rebels to the final of the ESPN Events Invitational this weekend. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound freshman from Port Arthur, Texas, averaged 20.7 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds against Stanford, Siena, and Oklahoma as he accounted for nearly a third (30.1 percent) of the Rebels scoring in the tournament while shooting 64.1 percent overall (25-of-39), 75.0 percent from 3-point range (6-of-8), and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
Oxford Eagle
Men’s Basketball comes up short in dramatic battle against Oklahoma, 59-55
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ole Miss men’s basketball received another excellent game from its freshmen, but a late second-half Oklahoma run helped the Sooners slip by the Rebels, 59-55, in the championship game of the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday afternoon. Freshmen Amaree Abram (17 points) and TJ...
Oxford Eagle
Borellis and Ratliff garner SEC honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Following the conclusion of the regular season, Ole Miss volleyball’s Aly Borellis and Sasha Ratliff garnered All-SEC honors, the conference announced Sunday. Borellis earned a spot on the All-Freshman team, while Ratliff became the sixth Rebel in program history to receive multiple all-conference honors. For...
Oxford Eagle
A Cofield’s Collection: John Cofield Returns to Chancellor’s House
Author John Cofield returns to The Cofield Reading Room at Chancellor’s House hotel for a second Oxford book signing of his second edition, Oxford, Mississippi: the Cofield Collection II. The book showcases “Old Oxford” through the lenses of his father Jack and grandfather J.R. “Colonel ” Cofield.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford, Lafayette school districts to release students early Tuesday
The Oxford and Lafayette school districts will release students early on Tuesday in anticipation of severe weather that is expected to hit the area mid-afternoon. The Oxford School District announced Tuesday morning that the Oxford Early Childhood Center, Bramlett Elementary, Della Davidson Elementary and Central Elementary will dismiss students at 12:20 p.m., while Oxford Intermediate School, Oxford Middle School and Oxford High School will dismiss students at 1:45 p.m.
Oxford Eagle
Transitory man collapses in Autozone parking lot
Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, in the parking lot of the Autozone on University Avenue, a man. became too incapacitated to reach his parked vehicle. A former local ER nurse who happened. to be at the store was able to assist the man, who he described as “disoriented, and...
Oxford Eagle
Flood advisory in effect until 4:45
The National Weather Service office in Memphis issued a flood warning for Lafayette Pontotoc, Tallahatchie, Union and Yalobusha counties on Tuesday. More than two inches of rain has already fallen across North Mississippi, with two to three more inches expected to fall this afternoon. The Oxford and Lafayette school districts...
Oxford Eagle
Theatre Oxford presents and tours Peppermint Bear and The Taming of the Shoe
Theatre Oxford is delighted to present a family friendly musical for the holiday season. Peppermint Bear and the Taming of the Shoe plays December 1-2 at 6 p.m. and December 3 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Powerhouse in Oxford. The story takes place with Christmas just around...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford to host a second medical cannabis patient healthcare fair in December
The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance is pleased to announce that due to local demand, Oxford will host a second medical cannabis patient seminar on Tuesday, December 13, from 4-6 P. M. Oxford hosted Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar on September 19, 2022. Angie Calhoun, Founder and CEO of...
Oxford Eagle
County planning commission denies conditional use permit for storefront at Etta Hills Farm
The Lafayette County Planning Commission denied a conditional use permit to Etta Hills Farm on Monday that would have allowed the farm to establish a storefront on their property. The farm is located in an A-2 agricultural district, which does not allow the operation of a commercial storefront without a...
Comments / 0