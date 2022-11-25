Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Brown speaks to Ft. GreeneVille DAR
Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR members were happy to have local resident, Dick Brown give an informative program during their November meeting at Shawnee Prairie Nature Center. Brown gave a presentation on the different art works that depict the signing of the Treaty of Fort Greenville. The program included the history of the artwork that is on display in the stairway of the Greenville Senior High School. An informative packet was given to each member in attendance.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss Stegall’s retirement
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met to discuss Stegall’s retirement and bids. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. Following the Regular Session, the Commissioners hosted an open house commemorating Stegall’s retirement at the end of the year. Stegall advised, after today, he has nine sessions left as commissioner.
Construction to affect Kettering traffic
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering drivers may see some delays on Dorothy Lane starting the week of Nov. 28. According to the City of Kettering, Montgomery County Environmental Services is replacing a water main on a portion of Dorothy lane. The construction will affect eastbound traffic the most from Far Hills Road to Shroyer Road, […]
Three hospitalized in S.R. 725 crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two drivers and a passenger were brought to the hospital after their cars collided Tuesday morning. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, two cars collided on S.R. 725 East near the ramp for I-75. Miamisburg police said one car turned into the path of the other, injuring both drivers […]
Daily Advocate
Dr. Lachiewicz announces retirement after 36 years
DARKE COUNTY — Dr. Peter W. Lachiewicz, D.O., F.A.C.O.G., a 14-year veteran of Wayne HealthCare’s Western Ohio OB/GYN, announced his forthcoming retirement earlier this month. Lachiewicz began his obstetric and gynecological training in 1986 at Case Western Reserve University/Cleveland Clinic as “an eager young man striving to learn...
Daily Advocate
FAS matches Pet Supply Drive contributions
GREENVILLE — The team at Financial Achievement Services invites the community to participate in their Pet Supply Drive, benefiting the dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter. The supply drive aims to provide items of comfort and joy to the animals at the shelter waiting for their forever homes.
13 people displaced by fire at Springfield apartment building
SPRINGFIELD — More than a dozen people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Springfield apartment building Monday night. Crews responded to reports of a fire in the 1000 block of S. Fountain Ave Monday evening. Jeff Smith, of Springfield, witnessed the fire. He told News...
Daily Advocate
COVID Clinic planned in Bradford
BRADFORD — The Darke County General Health District will be hosting a COVID vaccine clinic at the Bradford Library, 138 East Main St., Bradford. This clinic will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2-4 p.m. No appointments are needed as this clinic will be held on a walk-in basis. This clinic will be open to individuals ages 5 years and older.
Ohio parade canceled after gunshot
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A gunshot during a holiday festival in Dayton sent people running for safety and prompted the cancellation of a parade minutes after it had started, authorities said. A police sergeant on duty saw juveniles fighting and heard the shot fired shortly after 8 p.m. Friday during the Dayton Holiday Festival, which […]
New EMT saves puppy during Dayton fire
Hale graduated on November 18 and had only worked two full shifts before she found herself saving the life of this adorable patient.
1017thepoint.com
NON-FAMILY HOUSEHOLDS SURPASS MARRIED HOUSEHOLDS IN RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--On Monday, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that, according to new state numbers, only 38% of Richmond residents of all ages are currently working. There’s another interesting demographic contained in the latest census report for the city. For the first time, the number of married households has been surpassed by non-family households. A non-family household is defined as either a person living alone or with another person with whom they are not related or married. There are currently 5100 married households in Richmond, but 6200 non-married households. And, for single adult residents, there are now five times as many only-adult female households in Richmond as only-adult male households.
Daily Advocate
Greenville bowling splits against Minster
UNION CITY — The Greenville boys and girls bowling teams split against Minster High School in their first home match of the season. The girls’ team won in a close match, 1664-1618. Aleiha Fenton had a game high of 126 and a series high 225. The boys’ team...
1017thepoint.com
LEE NOW SET FOR TRIAL IN MARCH OF '23
(Richmond, IN)--The next hearing and a new trial date have now been set for Phillip Lee, who is charged with shooting and killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. At a hearing last week, Lee initially said that he wanted to represent himself but then changed his mind and opted for public defenders. On Monday, a pre-trial hearing was set in Wayne Circuit Court for February 3 with a new trial date of March 7. Until then, Lee will remain in a state prison facility on a probation violation.
Chick-fil-A announces new Springfield restaurant location
In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Dayton area to aid in the fight against hunger, according to a release.
Daily Advocate
UVMC Inpatient Rehab awarded accreditation
TROY — CARF International announced that Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been accredited for a period of three years for its UVMC Inpatient Rehabilitation Program. This accreditation designation represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.
UPDATE: 3 injured in Miami Twp. crash
MIAMISBURG — Three people were injured in a crash in Miami Twp. Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a two vehicle crash on the Miamisburg Centerville Road near the on-ramp to I-75 southbound early Tuesday. An initial investigation revealed that the crash happened when the driver of a red...
Daily Advocate
DAR decorates for the season
As an annual tradition, the chapter decorated Christmas trees at the Garst Museum and Darke County Parks Shawnee Prairie Nature Center. The tree in the Garst Museum can be seen in the military uniform room. Shown with the Garst Museum tree are Sandra Walters, Caroline Petitjean, and Mary Jane Dietrich.
1017thepoint.com
WAYNE COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT, LABOR FORCE INCREASE
(Wayne County, IN)--There’s both good and bad news regarding employment in Wayne County. New numbers are out from the Department of Workforce Development. On the positive side, 190 more people have joined the workforce in the last month. But, 195 more people are listed as unemployed, and that’s caused Wayne County’s unemployment rate to spike from 2.3% to 3%. Inside the city of Richmond, the number of people working has dropped slightly in the last month. Right now, only 38% of Richmond’s population is working. That includes people of all ages.
Daily Advocate
Greenville BPW host Jingle & Mingle
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club will hold its meeting Thursday, Dec. 8 at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, 1499 N Broadway St, Greenville, 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be hosted by the Christmas Committee with Hallie Foureman, chair and committee members Gina Wolfe, Meagan Cost, Vicki Cost and Tonya Clark.
wbrc.com
Man delivers FedEx packages found dumped on side of highway
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An Ohio man rescued a bunch of packages dumped on the side of the road by a FedEx driver. The matter is under investigation, but the people who received the potentially lost items are thankful. Zach Arnwine and his fiancée were driving along a highway east...
