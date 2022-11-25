(Richmond, IN)--On Monday, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that, according to new state numbers, only 38% of Richmond residents of all ages are currently working. There’s another interesting demographic contained in the latest census report for the city. For the first time, the number of married households has been surpassed by non-family households. A non-family household is defined as either a person living alone or with another person with whom they are not related or married. There are currently 5100 married households in Richmond, but 6200 non-married households. And, for single adult residents, there are now five times as many only-adult female households in Richmond as only-adult male households.

