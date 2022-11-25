Read full article on original website
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
A listeria outbreak has swept across 6 states. Here are the symptoms to watch out for
The latest outbreak has been linked to deli meat and cheese.
Many patients with weak immune systems don't realize their Covid-19 medicine isn't as effective as it used to be
(CNN) -- Judy Salins considers herself a smart, empowered patient, but until this week, she had no idea that the medicine she takes to defend herself against Covid-19 isn't protecting her as well as it used to. "I was shocked to hear this," Salins said. "What do I do now?"
CDC tells pregnant people, seniors to stop eating deli meat, cheese amid listeria outbreak
Some people should not eat any meat or cheese from any deli counters due to an ongoing outbreak of listeria in the U.S. that has killed one person, sickened more than a dozen others and caused a lost pregnancy, federal health officials say. "You are at higher risk for severe...
Pine-Sol recall: Bacteria could infect humans
(NEXSTAR) – Clorox is recalling three of its Pine-Sol products due to the risk of them containing bacteria that can cause serious infection in humans. According to a website dedicated to the move, Pine-Sol is recalling the below cleaners after the company says it “learned that some products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa.”
International Business Times
Thousands Of Toddlers' Bottles, Cups Recalled Over Lead Poisoning Concerns
A company is recalling certain cups and bottles for toddlers because of an issue that poses lead poisoning concerns. Some 10,000 units are affected by the recall. The recall affects Green Sprouts' Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups, as per the announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website. The problem with the items is that the bottom base may break off. This exposes a soldering dot that contains lead, thereby posing a lead poisoning hazard.
Popculture
Wine Recall Declared
Before you reach for that bottle of wine for a relaxing evening at home, you're going to want to check the label to make sure it isn't subject to recall. Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine is being pulled from store shelves and consumers are being advised not to drink it after the product was recalled by Delibo Wine Agencies in October due to the presence of undeclared sulfites.
Multi-state food poisoning outbreak linked to deli meat and cheese kills one, hospitalizes 13 and causes a pregnant woman to miscarry: CDC warns the vulnerable NOT to eat anything from deli counter unless it's 'steaming hot'
A multistate food poisoning outbreak linked to deli meats and cheeses has killed one American and caused a pregnant woman to suffer a miscarriage. There have been 16 total confirmed infections recorded across six states so far and 13 hospitalizations since April last year. The outbreak is being caused by...
foodsafetynews.com
Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test
Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
Pregnant women, children and elderly warned against eating runny eggs from overseas
Vulnerable Britons, including pregnant women, children and elderly people, have been told to avoid eating runny eggs that have been imported from overseas.The warning comes as supermarkets are seeking to plug gaps in the supply of British eggs by temporarily sourcing eggs from outside the UK.The British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) is urging vulnerable groups to check the labelling cartons before cooking eggs soft-boiled, sunny side up, poached, or any method that results in runny eggs.This is because the Food Standards Agency does not recommend that pregnant women, children and infants, and elderly people eat raw or lightly cooked eggs...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sippy cups sold at Whole Foods, Amazon recalled due to lead poisoning hazard
Green Sprouts has voluntarily recalled their stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups and straw cups that were sold at Whole Foods, Buy Buy Baby, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond, due to a lead poisoning hazard. Stainless steel bottles and cups were recalled by Green Sprouts Inc. of Asheville, North...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Serratia marcescens outbreak reported in Norway hospitals
The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) has been notified of an ongoing outbreak with the bacterium Serratia marcescens which has been detected in several of the country’s hospitals. A total of 33 cases have now been reported from three of the country’s four health regions. FHI is...
Deadly listeria outbreak in 6 states linked to deli meat and cheese
CNN — A deadly outbreak of listeria in six states has been linked to contaminated deli meat and cheese, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. People at high risk of severe illness from listeria infection — such as pregnant people, the elderly and those with...
Baby product company recalls 10,500 of its stainless steel sippy cups over lead poisoning risk
A baby product company has recalled around 10,500 sippy cups and bottles over lead poisoning risks.
CDC: Listeria found in six states—is your state one of them?
Listeria bacterial infections have been found in six states affecting 16 people since 2021. The Mayo Clinic defines listeria as —“ … a food-borne bacterial illness … most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products”. Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spreads beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Almost all severe illnesses from Listeria result in hospitalizations and sometimes death. Symptoms of severe illness usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. Pregnant people and their newborns, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they usually get mild food poisoning symptoms, like diarrhea and fever, and usually recover without treatment.
foodsafetynews.com
Salmonella behind most meat outbreaks in China
Researchers have found that Salmonella caused the most outbreaks linked to meat products in China over a 15-year period. From 2002 to 2017, China recorded 2,815 outbreaks caused by meat and meat products, resulting in 52,122 illnesses, 25,361 hospitalizations, and 96 deaths. However, before 2011, there was no mandatory reporting to the foodborne disease surveillance system.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA reinvests in UMD’s Joint Institute for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has awarded the University of Maryland’s (UMD) Joint Institute for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (JIFSAN) with a five-year, $41 million cooperative agreement. The funds are given to support the institute’s work to provide scientific information to fight food-related illness and enable the...
CNET
Best Immunity Supplements for Winter 2022
As the holiday season approaches, you may find you need to stay healthy now more than ever. With all the hustle and bustle, there just isn't enough time to recover from a bad cold or the flu. Luckily, there are ways to protect yourself this winter. In addition to getting a flu shot, getting enough sleep and washing your hands often, you can take supplements to boost your immune systems.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA seeking comments on guidance for labeling foods that contain allergens
The FDA has issued two guidance documents about food allergen labeling requirements to help the food industry meet the need to list any significant food allergen on the labels of FDA-regulated foods. The agency is seeking public and industry comments on the guidance. Directions on how to comment are below.
foodsafetynews.com
Major E. coli, and Salmonella outbreaks highlighted at a conference; investigations ongoing
Two major foodborne outbreaks have recently been highlighted at a European conference on infectious diseases. Presentations at the European Scientific Conference on Applied Infectious Disease Epidemiology (ESCAIDE) covered an E. coli outbreak from Nestlé pizzas in France and a multi-country monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak due to Ferrero chocolate. In...
