Companies in New York and Louisiana warned about import violations
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
FDA seeking comments on guidance for labeling foods that contain allergens
The FDA has issued two guidance documents about food allergen labeling requirements to help the food industry meet the need to list any significant food allergen on the labels of FDA-regulated foods. The agency is seeking public and industry comments on the guidance. Directions on how to comment are below.
The FDA should not wait to initiate significant and lasting change
— OPINION — When baby formula disappeared from shelves following a recall earlier this year, it raised the question of how something this big, affecting millions across the U.S., occurred under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s watch. Consumers rely on the FDA to ensure that safe, quality products are available every day in the marketplace. But the FDA’s reviews and policymaking processes have clearly fallen behind.
Salmonella behind most meat outbreaks in China
Researchers have found that Salmonella caused the most outbreaks linked to meat products in China over a 15-year period. From 2002 to 2017, China recorded 2,815 outbreaks caused by meat and meat products, resulting in 52,122 illnesses, 25,361 hospitalizations, and 96 deaths. However, before 2011, there was no mandatory reporting to the foodborne disease surveillance system.
England and EU differ on defrosted poultry meat stance
England and Wales are to ease the rules temporarily on defrosted poultry meat because of the impact of bird flu. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is advising consumers buying a turkey, duck, capon, or goose products that they may have been previously frozen and defrosted before being sold as chilled.
Loco ‘local’ food law and Lewis and Clark
Editor’s note: The Lewis and Clark Expedition, commissioned by President Thomas Jefferson, mapped and explored the Louisiana Purchase and areas West from 1804 to 1806, including the area from the Missouri River to the Pacific Ocean. They were on the edge of starvation in the Bitterroot Mountains during mid-September...
