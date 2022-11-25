Read full article on original website
Why are the final World Cup matches of the group stage played at the same time? Simultaneous kickoffs explained
One of the beauties of the FIFA World Cup is how you can catch every single match without having to choose between them. That is until the closing fixtures of the group stage, where both matches in each group kickoff at exactly the same time. We've now reached that point...
Why isn't Phil Foden playing? Gareth Southgate could hand Man City star his David Beckham moment for England
Gareth Southgate has seen this sort of thing play out before, when the former central defender was a member of England's 1998 World Cup squad under Glenn Hoddle. In the Three Lions' first two games at France 98 — a 2-0 win over Tunisia and a 2-1 defeat to Romania — David Beckham resided on the bench. Clamour for the Manchester United hero to play reached fever pitch before the decisive final group game against Colombia.
Why USA vs Iran World Cup match is about more than just soccer: Peeling back the many layers of a massive game
When Cobi Jones took the field with 10 other members of the United States men’s national team on that June day in 1998, it was one of a record-breaking 164 times he represented his country in a soccer game, but it was entirely different than all the rest. It...
Japan vs Costa Rica final score, result: Late Fuller goal seals smash and grab World Cup win
Costa Rica claimed an unlikely victory over Japan through Keysher Fuller’s late winner that throws the Central American side a lifeline at the 2022 World Cup. The defender found himself just outside the box with 10 minutes to go, unleashing a fine, curling shot that Japan goalkeeper Gonda could not deal with. It was Costa Rica’s first shot on target of the tournament, and following their 7-0 thrashing by Spain it gives them a win that few would have predicted.
Phil Foden back: Will Gareth Southgate keep faith with Man City star after breakout World Cup display?
On Tuesday, swathes of England fans finally got their wish. Phil Foden started a World Cup game. Gareth Southgate included the Manchester City star as one of four changes to face Wales in their final Group B clash. Foden appeared as a late substitute in the 6-2 win over Iran...
How to watch Ecuador vs. Senegal in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
A crunch Group A World Cup match awaits on November 30 (AEDT) as Ecuador and Senegal battle it out for a place in the knockout stages. With Netherlands looking likely to progress with a win against an already eliminated Qatar, Senegal will need to win this match to edge past Ecuador for a spot in the Round of 16.
Lionel Messi 2022 World Cup stats and history: Goals, assists and more for Argentina legend
After suggesting that the end of his international footballing career is closing in, Argentina legend Lionel Messi is almost certainly playing in his final World Cup, and possibly the final major international competition of his illustrious career. With 166 caps already to his name, as well as 92 goals, the...
'Don't lose faith in us': Why Wallabies 'had a lot of belief' vs Wales
Australian try-scoring hero Mark Nawaqanitawase has praised the Wallabies’ “character and courage” after their incredible comeback win over Wales in Cardiff this morning. The Wallabies were down against Wales, they were losing by a lot, but they certainly weren’t out of the fight just yet. While...
USA vs. Iran flag controversy, explained: Why US Soccer's tweet supporting protests sparked World Cup backlash
Controversy has arisen ahead of the United States vs. Iran World Cup match on Tuesday. It began over the weekend when the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) displayed altered images of the Iranian flag on its social media accounts, scrubbing the Islamic Republic emblem to leave only the horizontal stripes of green, white and red.
World Cup 2022 standings: Live updated table, points for every group in Qatar
The first verdicts have begun to be handed down with Group A wrapping up play on Tuesday. Group B will follow in a few hours and we'll have our first two Round of 16 matchups. If teams are tied on points in their group — three for a win, one for a draw, and none for a loss — then the following tiebreakers will be used, as outlined in the official tournament rules (page 21):
World Cup group scenarios 2022: How teams can qualify and advance to Round of 16 knockout bracket
We're down to the final matchday in the group stage, and all 16 teams advancing to the knockouts will be known by Friday, December 2. Only three teams have clinched a berth to the Round of 16 (France, Brazil, Portugal), but they have yet to secure the top spot in their respective group.
What time is Portugal vs Uruguay today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
Cristiano Ronaldo can help Portugal take a giant step towards the World Cup knockout stages with a positive result in their Group H match against Uruguay. The striker — who left Manchester United in acrimonious circumstances on the eve of the tournament in Qatar — found the net in Portugal's opening 3-2 win over Ghana. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were also on target in that entertaining opening to their campaign.
Australia vs Denmark prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group D
It's do or die for Australia and Denmark as World Cup Group D comes to a close with qualification still on the line for both teams. Australia come into this clash in pole position to finish second in this group behind France as they are two points ahead of opponents Denmark.
Four England takeaways, including case for a Smith/Farrell break up
Saturday was grim for England as the curtain fell on the Autumn Nations Series with a damaging thud, the comprehensive defeat to the Springboks leaving Eddie Jones with just a single win for four games this month and only five wins in a dozen outings for 2022. Here are four RugbyPass takeaways from the 13-27 defeat.
Frappart to make World Cup history as first woman referee
French referee Stéphanie Frappart will become the first woman to take charge of a men's World Cup game
NATO vows more help for Ukraine as Russia attacks on multiple fronts
KYIV, Nov 30 (Reuters) - NATO allies promised more arms for Ukraine and equipment to help restore power supplies cut by Russian strikes, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces were defending against attempted Russian advances in multiple regions.
Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of 'crackdown'
Fresh clashes have broken out between police and protesters in a southern Chinese city, part of a wave of Covid lockdown-sparked demonstrations across the country that have morphed into demands for political freedoms. But demonstrators have also demanded much wider political reforms in communist China, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down.
Cracking the covert app that exposed Europe's drug gangs
From torture and murder in the Netherlands and Serbia to an unprecedented web of corruption in Belgium, the Sky ECC investigation has shone a light into some of Europe's darkest corners. After English, the most common language used on Sky ECC was Albanian, investigators found.
