Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier named Missouri Valley Football Conference Coach of the Year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced its postseason awards today and South Dakota State Head Coach John Stiegelmeier is the Bruce Craddock Coach oF the Year. In his 26th season at the helm “Coach Stig” led the Jacks to the best regular season...
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana women will once again be taking their share of 3-pointers this season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana women’s basketball team has almost always featured several players who can shoot from beyond the 3-point line and this year’s squad is no exception. Avon’s Lauren Sees loves that about playing on this team... But also knows that being a little selective will lead to more approval from her coach Dave Krauth who always seems to build similar type teams that always produces wins.
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnesota rallies past SDSU in thrilling dual at Frost Arena
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota closed Sunday’s wrestling dual with South Dakota State by winning the final four matches to pull out a 19-16 victory in a battle between ranked squads before a crowd of 1,603 at Frost Arena. The 13th-ranked Golden Gophers improved to 2-0 in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow, wind continue today
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for southeastern parts of the viewing area, which includes Sioux Falls, Yankton, Vermillion, Spencer, IA, Sheldon, Worthington and Pipestone. Snow will continue to fall in this area, and we’ll have breezy conditions causing some reduced visibility.
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana women crush Chadron State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Eagles of Chadron State, 71-33, in the Elmen Center on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings advance to a 6-0 overall record, to remain undefeated. The Eagles move to a 0-6 overall record. The Vikings opened the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Augie men knock off Hastings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Isaac Fink had a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Augustana men’s basketball team held off Hastings College 59-50 Sunday afternoon in the Elmen Center. Fink was one of three Vikings in double-figure scoring as Ryan Miller recorded a...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota’s MMIP: group formed to search within minutes when community member is missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -November is Native American Heritage Month. As we share stories of rich culture and celebration, we also share the struggles and hardships, including the search for answers for those who are missing or murdered. According to the National Urban Indian Health Institute, murder is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday the death of Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls. Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications...
dakotanewsnow.com
Community mourns beloved Sioux Falls Bishop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bishop Swain, was loved by many, those closest to him remembering his legacy. Swain first served as an intelligence officer for the Air Force in the Vietnam War. Never expecting he would be called to serve as Bishop of Sioux Falls. “I received the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Gift Wrap Booth opens Friday at Empire Mall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Take one thing off your To Do list this holiday season. The Gift Wrap Booth opens Friday at the Empire Mall. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. It’s been a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Chance of snow tonight, tomorrow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Monday. The wind will switch around to the northwest, as well. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s in the north to the upper 40s in the south. Clouds will thicken up overnight and the wind will start to pick up.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Accumulating snow expected for the southeastern counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in place for the southeastern counties in our area Monday evening through Tuesday evening as a storm system is set to bring accumulating snow and gusty winds to the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued...
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Natural Birth Basics with the Avera Midwives
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Frankie and Lane Kessler will soon be having a baby. They want to have a natural birth. And a class is taught by Avera Certified Midwife and Instructor Niki Johnson is helping them with that. “In the short amount of time that we’ve...
dakotanewsnow.com
First responders make plenty of road accident calls with first snow of the season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All day, city, county, and state snow crews have been clearing roads of snow and ice. But there’s still plenty of trouble spots for those looking to travel. The snow and ice has made it a busy morning for law enforcement and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Porch pirates scout packages in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With all the online shopping deals circulating, officer Sam Clemens says to take precautions against porch pirates. According to Sioux Falls police, some people are looking to take packages left on doorsteps. To avoid your package being stolen, officer Clemens suggests making sure you are home when it is expected to be delivered or having someone you trust retrieve the package. Otherwise, arrange to pick your package up directly from the mail carrier instead of being dropped off at your home.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Drive with caution in expected snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they usually see many accidents occur with the first snowfall and urge drivers to proceed with caution. A Winter Weather Advisory is set to go into effect starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday and last until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Some parts of the region, especially south and east of Sioux Falls, could see two to four inches of snow.
dakotanewsnow.com
Plow crews ready for first snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The anticipated snow fall this week means soon, snow plows will be back on the road in the area. Crews have been getting ready for their first call of the year. It’s nearly snow season in Sioux Falls. That means plows on the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Funeral arranged for Bishop Paul Swain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A funeral has been arranged for the Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls. Bishop Swain had been in hospice care at the Dougherty House before passing on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the age of 79. The Bishop had suffered significant medical complications in recent weeks.
dakotanewsnow.com
DPS identifies two fatalities from Nov. 22 crash
SCOTLAND, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash north of Scotland. The DPS report said around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2002, a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer were traveling northbound on SD HWY-25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
dakotanewsnow.com
Little Black Dress Revue will take place Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Broad Cast Theatre will be putting on a production at the ICON Events Hall this coming Saturday. They’ll be teaming with the Lira Dance Theater Company to put on the Little Black Dress Revue.
Comments / 0