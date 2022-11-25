ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

The Salvation Army in Santa Maria gives out free Thanksgiving meals for those in need

By Tony Almanza
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8pQK_0jN3hENM00

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The Salvation Army served 300 families along with 58 meals on wheels. The nonprofit also made home deliveries to 150 seniors.

Organizers say they spent several weeks preparing for this event. Volunteers served 85 turkeys with green beans, stuffing, corn and pie.

“We prepared almost three weeks advance. We cooked we separate and we tried to collect all the donations we can as hard. But I am not impossible. Today, we are very blessed to service the community," said Major Vicky Villanea, Santa Maria Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army says this year they are helping feed more people compared to last year.

“This year as more families the last year. Really, really. We need that. And we see that there are more families because we prepare for 300 families and we prepare our high 75 boxes of food for families to And we see that line is not down is not finished," said Major Vicky Villanea.

For some volunteers it was their first time helping The Salvation Army in Thanksgiving Day.

“Normally we have a house full of people. And this year all the kids were going to other places. No one was coming in. So we were kind of whining about how lonely we were going to be and who heard about this and came and turned our day around. So we're thankful that we could be here," said volunteer Leslie Sullivan.

As Thanksgiving wraps up the organization is now seeking volunteers for upcoming Christmas events.

“Last year, we registered 700 families and this year, I think our goal is a little more high. And we do the toys for the families and new clothing, everything that people can help us for the children as helpers, to provide joy in the families. We need volunteers to that for this time. And we need people to help us and support a ministry," said Major Vicky Villanea.

The post The Salvation Army in Santa Maria gives out free Thanksgiving meals for those in need appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Giving Tuesday gives nonprofits a boost during the holiday season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will be taking calls if someone has questions and they have a website, too that can help people on Giving Tuesday. CEO Barbara Robertson said they looking forward to receiving scholarship donations at a time when they are encouraging students to go online and fill out a The post Giving Tuesday gives nonprofits a boost during the holiday season appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My husband got drunk and embarrassed me on Thanksgiving”

My husband and I live here in Santa Maria but went up to Paso Robles to have Thanksgiving with his family. He started drinking with his brother at noon and by the time dinner was served, they were both sloshed. He embarrassed himself in front of his whole family and I was left to take care of him and then drive us home afterwards. We’re supposed to go again at Christmas and I told him I’m not going. Now he thinks I’m being unreasonable and is mad at me. I haven’t done anything wrong and shouldn’t be made to feel bad after what he put me through. Back me up. Am I wrong? Am I overreacting? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

People putting up Christmas lights should have safety in mind

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Whether you decorate early or late people who regularly put up lights say it's important to keep safety in mind. "To be safe have someone help you out and make sure all the plugs are plugged in correctly and taped up in case it rains," said Adam Avila who usually helps his friends The post People putting up Christmas lights should have safety in mind appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy

The Santa Barbara Chapter of The Association of Women in Communications announced Dr. Katrina Mitchell as this year's recipient of the Lois Phillips Founder's Award for her advocacy work in women's health. The post Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Humane hosts first ever walk-in dog adoption

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- For the first time, Santa Barbara Humane is hosting a special walk-in dog adoption from noon to 4 pm Sunday. In the past they have hosted these routinely for cats, but now they have chosen to extend this to our 4 legged canine friends, as well. Workers say that this creates a The post Santa Barbara Humane hosts first ever walk-in dog adoption appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy