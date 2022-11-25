SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The Salvation Army served 300 families along with 58 meals on wheels. The nonprofit also made home deliveries to 150 seniors.

Organizers say they spent several weeks preparing for this event. Volunteers served 85 turkeys with green beans, stuffing, corn and pie.

“We prepared almost three weeks advance. We cooked we separate and we tried to collect all the donations we can as hard. But I am not impossible. Today, we are very blessed to service the community," said Major Vicky Villanea, Santa Maria Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army says this year they are helping feed more people compared to last year.

“This year as more families the last year. Really, really. We need that. And we see that there are more families because we prepare for 300 families and we prepare our high 75 boxes of food for families to And we see that line is not down is not finished," said Major Vicky Villanea.

For some volunteers it was their first time helping The Salvation Army in Thanksgiving Day.

“Normally we have a house full of people. And this year all the kids were going to other places. No one was coming in. So we were kind of whining about how lonely we were going to be and who heard about this and came and turned our day around. So we're thankful that we could be here," said volunteer Leslie Sullivan.

As Thanksgiving wraps up the organization is now seeking volunteers for upcoming Christmas events.

“Last year, we registered 700 families and this year, I think our goal is a little more high. And we do the toys for the families and new clothing, everything that people can help us for the children as helpers, to provide joy in the families. We need volunteers to that for this time. And we need people to help us and support a ministry," said Major Vicky Villanea.

The post The Salvation Army in Santa Maria gives out free Thanksgiving meals for those in need appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .