SFGate
Mississippi St. 94, Louisiana-Monroe 39
LOUISIANA-MONROE (2-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.373, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 0-12, 0.000 (Knight 0-3, Sam 0-1, Brown 0-2, Self 0-3, Brimzy 0-1, Ford 0-1, Sutton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Manuel 1, Merriweather 1, Brooks 1) Turnovers: 25 (Ford 4, Sutton 4, Manuel 3, Anderson...
SFGate
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 73, EAST CAROLINA 68
Percentages: FG .460, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Hallums 4-5, Brown 2-3, C.Jones 1-3, Gary 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Bates 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Hallums). Turnovers: 9 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Hallums 2, Everett). Steals: 8 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2,...
SFGate
CLEMSON 101, PENN STATE 94, 2OT
Percentages: FG .408, FT .862. 3-Point Goals: 11-36, .306 (Lundy 4-8, Wynter 3-6, Johnson 2-2, Funk 2-5, Henn 0-1, Njie 0-1, Dread 0-6, Pickett 0-7). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Njie 2). Turnovers: 9 (Pickett 4, Njie 2, Dread, Funk, Wynter). Steals: 5 (Dorsey 2, Dread,...
SFGate
Dallas 116, Golden State 113
Percentages: FG .477, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 11-43, .256 (Curry 5-14, Lamb 2-4, Kuminga 1-1, Poole 1-6, Thompson 1-6, Wiggins 1-6, Ja.Green 0-1, DiVincenzo 0-2, D.Green 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kuminga 2, D.Green). Turnovers: 18 (Poole 5, Curry 4, D.Green 3, Kuminga 2, DiVincenzo,...
SFGate
UMASS 73, SOUTH FLORIDA 67
Percentages: FG .474, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Luis 2-3, Leveque 2-4, Weeks 2-5, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-2, Cross 1-3, Diggins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Leveque 3, Dominguez 2, Cross, Gapare, Martin). Turnovers: 20 (Cross 5, Luis 5, Fernandes 3, Weeks 3, Diggins,...
SFGate
NORTH FLORIDA 90, TRINITY BAPTIST 49
Percentages: FG .328, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Cooper 1-1, Kanady 1-1, Simmons 1-1, West 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Fernandez 0-1, Korth-Loder 0-1, Elliott 0-2, Maisonnet 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Alvarez). Turnovers: 20 (Kiadii 6, Rose 4, Elliott 2, Kanady 2, Spinelli 2, Anderson,...
SFGate
CHARLOTTE 68, DAVIDSON 66, OT
Percentages: FG .466, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Milicic 4-7, Khalifa 2-5, Aldrich 1-2, Patterson 1-2, Threadgill 1-6, Braswell 0-1, Folkes 0-1, Gipson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Milicic, Threadgill). Turnovers: 9 (Williams 3, Milicic 2, Patterson 2, Khalifa, Threadgill). Steals: 4 (Threadgill 2,...
SFGate
FURMAN 65, APPALACHIAN STATE 61
Percentages: FG .381, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Slawson 2-6, Foster 2-7, Hughey 1-2, Bothwell 1-5, Pegues 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Hien 0-1, Vanderwal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bothwell, Slawson). Turnovers: 10 (Slawson 3, Bothwell 2, Pegues 2, Foster, Hien, Vanderwal). Steals: 10 (Foster...
SFGate
NO. 19 KENTUCKY 60, BELLARMINE 41
Percentages: FG .304, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Hopf 5-10, Betz 1-2, Pfriem 1-3, Wieland 1-4, Fairman 0-1, Johnson 0-1, DeVault 0-2, Tipton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Suder 2, Tipton 2, Betz, Fairman, Johnson, Pfriem, Wieland). Steals: 7 (Tipton 2, Betz,...
SFGate
NO. 16 ILLINOIS 73, SYRACUSE 44
Percentages: FG .278, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Taylor 2-4, Bell 2-8, Williams 1-2, Girard 0-1, Mintz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 3, Ajak, Torrence). Turnovers: 15 (Edwards 4, Mintz 4, Bell 2, Copeland, Girard, Taylor, Torrence, Williams). Steals: 3 (Edwards 2, Brown).
SFGate
NO. 22 MARYLAND 79, LOUISVILLE 54
Percentages: FG .500, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Scott 3-6, Martinez 2-5, Carey 2-6, Hart 1-3, Young 1-3, Batchelor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Scott 2, Hart). Turnovers: 11 (Long 3, Carey 2, Martinez 2, Batchelor, Dziuba, Hart, Scott). Steals: 7 (Young 3, Hart...
SFGate
NO. 1 HOUSTON 100, NORFOLK STATE 52
Percentages: FG .351, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 1-18, .056 (C.Brown 1-4, Beale 0-1, Doumbia 0-1, G.Brown 0-1, Ings 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Anderson 0-4, Tate 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (C.Brown). Turnovers: 16 (Bankston 4, Ings 3, Tate 3, Anderson 2, Bryant 2, C.Brown, Jones). Steals:...
SFGate
Stony Brook 89, St. Joseph's (LI) 48
STONY BROOK (2-5) Policelli 7-12 2-3 22, Sarvan 5-17 0-3 14, Fitzmorris 4-6 2-2 11, K.Roberts 2-6 0-0 4, Stephenson-Moore 10-15 0-0 23, Pettway 4-7 2-3 13, Muratori 1-2 0-2 2, Heiden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 6-13 89. Halftime_Stony Brook 46-33. 3-Point Goals_St. Joseph's (LI) 8-24 (Turner 2-4, M.Hirdt...
SFGate
CHARLESTON 75, OLD DOMINION 60
Percentages: FG .442, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Jenkins 3-3, Baker 1-1, Long 1-1, C.Smith 0-1, Stines 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-2, Stanley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fields 4). Turnovers: 14 (Jenkins 5, Stanley 3, Essien 2, Fields 2, C.Smith, Long). Steals: 6 (Long 2,...
SFGate
ST. JOHN'S 95, LIU 68
Percentages: FG .456, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Johnson 3-3, Maletic 3-11, Burns 2-8, Booker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Greene 3, Burns). Turnovers: 17 (Greene 9, Burns 2, Maletic 2, Ndiaye 2, Booker, Johnson). Steals: 4 (Delancy 2, Greene, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None.
SFGate
WINTHROP 99, TOCCOA FALLS 52
Percentages: FG .315, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 6-31, .194 (Williams 2-7, Freeman 1-2, Marshall 1-3, McKinney 1-3, Witcher 1-3, Cepress 0-1, Comer 0-1, Seals 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Gilsdorf 0-2, Glover 0-2, Smith 0-2, McKenzie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Chamberlain 3, Williams 3,...
Gardner, No. 3 Virginia rally for 70-68 win at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jayden Gardner made a go-ahead jumper with 39.9 seconds left and blocked Jett Howard’s 3-point shot just before the buzzer, allowing No. 3 Virginia to hold on and beat Michigan 70-68 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers (6-0) trailed by 11 points at halftime, rallied to go ahead with 7:25 left and built a five-point lead that didn’t last. The Wolverines (5-2) went ahead 66-65 at the 1:42 mark when Hunter Dickinson made one of two free throws, but the standout center missed a hook shot in the final minute. Reece Beekman, who finished with 18 points, stole the ball from Michigan’s Jaelin Llewellyn with 16 seconds remaining and made one of two free throws.
SFGate
N.Y. Knicks 140, Detroit 110
Percentages: FG .563, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Randle 6-13, Grimes 3-4, Brunson 2-2, Toppin 2-3, Barrett 2-5, Rose 1-2, McBride 0-1, Quickley 0-2, Reddish 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson). Turnovers: 14 (Quickley 3, Randle 3, Hartenstein 2, Robinson 2, Arcidiacono, Brunson, Rose,...
SFGate
San Diego 71, Longwood 68
SAN DIEGO (5-3) J.Delaire 6-10 2-5 14, Lynch 0-2 0-0 0, Sisoho Jawara 2-9 0-0 5, Townsend 6-8 0-0 15, E.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, McKinney 4-9 6-7 15, Earlington 6-13 1-1 13, Turner 2-4 0-0 5, Pierre 1-1 1-2 4, Gultekin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 10-15 71. Halftime_San Diego...
SFGate
Duquesne 72, UC Santa Barbara 61
DUQUESNE (6-1) Dixon 6-9 0-0 12, Williams 2-7 2-2 6, Brewer 4-6 4-4 13, Clark 0-5 0-0 0, Grant 9-14 2-2 26, Rotroff 3-4 1-2 7, McGriff 3-6 0-1 7, Rozier 0-2 0-0 0, Hronsky 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 27-55 10-13 72. Halftime_Duquesne 37-27. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 3-16 (Anderson...
