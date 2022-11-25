ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Mississippi St. 94, Louisiana-Monroe 39

LOUISIANA-MONROE (2-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.373, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 0-12, 0.000 (Knight 0-3, Sam 0-1, Brown 0-2, Self 0-3, Brimzy 0-1, Ford 0-1, Sutton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Manuel 1, Merriweather 1, Brooks 1) Turnovers: 25 (Ford 4, Sutton 4, Manuel 3, Anderson...
MONROE, LA
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 73, EAST CAROLINA 68

Percentages: FG .460, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Hallums 4-5, Brown 2-3, C.Jones 1-3, Gary 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Bates 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Hallums). Turnovers: 9 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Hallums 2, Everett). Steals: 8 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2,...
GREENVILLE, NC
CLEMSON 101, PENN STATE 94, 2OT

Percentages: FG .408, FT .862. 3-Point Goals: 11-36, .306 (Lundy 4-8, Wynter 3-6, Johnson 2-2, Funk 2-5, Henn 0-1, Njie 0-1, Dread 0-6, Pickett 0-7). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Njie 2). Turnovers: 9 (Pickett 4, Njie 2, Dread, Funk, Wynter). Steals: 5 (Dorsey 2, Dread,...
CLEMSON, SC
Dallas 116, Golden State 113

Percentages: FG .477, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 11-43, .256 (Curry 5-14, Lamb 2-4, Kuminga 1-1, Poole 1-6, Thompson 1-6, Wiggins 1-6, Ja.Green 0-1, DiVincenzo 0-2, D.Green 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kuminga 2, D.Green). Turnovers: 18 (Poole 5, Curry 4, D.Green 3, Kuminga 2, DiVincenzo,...
DALLAS, TX
UMASS 73, SOUTH FLORIDA 67

Percentages: FG .474, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Luis 2-3, Leveque 2-4, Weeks 2-5, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-2, Cross 1-3, Diggins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Leveque 3, Dominguez 2, Cross, Gapare, Martin). Turnovers: 20 (Cross 5, Luis 5, Fernandes 3, Weeks 3, Diggins,...
TAMPA, FL
NORTH FLORIDA 90, TRINITY BAPTIST 49

Percentages: FG .328, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Cooper 1-1, Kanady 1-1, Simmons 1-1, West 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Fernandez 0-1, Korth-Loder 0-1, Elliott 0-2, Maisonnet 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Alvarez). Turnovers: 20 (Kiadii 6, Rose 4, Elliott 2, Kanady 2, Spinelli 2, Anderson,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CHARLOTTE 68, DAVIDSON 66, OT

Percentages: FG .466, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Milicic 4-7, Khalifa 2-5, Aldrich 1-2, Patterson 1-2, Threadgill 1-6, Braswell 0-1, Folkes 0-1, Gipson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Milicic, Threadgill). Turnovers: 9 (Williams 3, Milicic 2, Patterson 2, Khalifa, Threadgill). Steals: 4 (Threadgill 2,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FURMAN 65, APPALACHIAN STATE 61

Percentages: FG .381, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Slawson 2-6, Foster 2-7, Hughey 1-2, Bothwell 1-5, Pegues 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Hien 0-1, Vanderwal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bothwell, Slawson). Turnovers: 10 (Slawson 3, Bothwell 2, Pegues 2, Foster, Hien, Vanderwal). Steals: 10 (Foster...
BOONE, NC
NO. 19 KENTUCKY 60, BELLARMINE 41

Percentages: FG .304, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Hopf 5-10, Betz 1-2, Pfriem 1-3, Wieland 1-4, Fairman 0-1, Johnson 0-1, DeVault 0-2, Tipton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Suder 2, Tipton 2, Betz, Fairman, Johnson, Pfriem, Wieland). Steals: 7 (Tipton 2, Betz,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NO. 16 ILLINOIS 73, SYRACUSE 44

Percentages: FG .278, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Taylor 2-4, Bell 2-8, Williams 1-2, Girard 0-1, Mintz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 3, Ajak, Torrence). Turnovers: 15 (Edwards 4, Mintz 4, Bell 2, Copeland, Girard, Taylor, Torrence, Williams). Steals: 3 (Edwards 2, Brown).
CHAMPAIGN, IL
NO. 22 MARYLAND 79, LOUISVILLE 54

Percentages: FG .500, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Scott 3-6, Martinez 2-5, Carey 2-6, Hart 1-3, Young 1-3, Batchelor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Scott 2, Hart). Turnovers: 11 (Long 3, Carey 2, Martinez 2, Batchelor, Dziuba, Hart, Scott). Steals: 7 (Young 3, Hart...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NO. 1 HOUSTON 100, NORFOLK STATE 52

Percentages: FG .351, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 1-18, .056 (C.Brown 1-4, Beale 0-1, Doumbia 0-1, G.Brown 0-1, Ings 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Anderson 0-4, Tate 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (C.Brown). Turnovers: 16 (Bankston 4, Ings 3, Tate 3, Anderson 2, Bryant 2, C.Brown, Jones). Steals:...
HOUSTON, TX
Stony Brook 89, St. Joseph's (LI) 48

STONY BROOK (2-5) Policelli 7-12 2-3 22, Sarvan 5-17 0-3 14, Fitzmorris 4-6 2-2 11, K.Roberts 2-6 0-0 4, Stephenson-Moore 10-15 0-0 23, Pettway 4-7 2-3 13, Muratori 1-2 0-2 2, Heiden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 6-13 89. Halftime_Stony Brook 46-33. 3-Point Goals_St. Joseph's (LI) 8-24 (Turner 2-4, M.Hirdt...
STONY BROOK, NY
CHARLESTON 75, OLD DOMINION 60

Percentages: FG .442, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Jenkins 3-3, Baker 1-1, Long 1-1, C.Smith 0-1, Stines 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-2, Stanley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fields 4). Turnovers: 14 (Jenkins 5, Stanley 3, Essien 2, Fields 2, C.Smith, Long). Steals: 6 (Long 2,...
CHARLESTON, SC
ST. JOHN'S 95, LIU 68

Percentages: FG .456, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Johnson 3-3, Maletic 3-11, Burns 2-8, Booker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Greene 3, Burns). Turnovers: 17 (Greene 9, Burns 2, Maletic 2, Ndiaye 2, Booker, Johnson). Steals: 4 (Delancy 2, Greene, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None.
WINTHROP 99, TOCCOA FALLS 52

Percentages: FG .315, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 6-31, .194 (Williams 2-7, Freeman 1-2, Marshall 1-3, McKinney 1-3, Witcher 1-3, Cepress 0-1, Comer 0-1, Seals 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Gilsdorf 0-2, Glover 0-2, Smith 0-2, McKenzie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Chamberlain 3, Williams 3,...
ROCK HILL, SC
The Associated Press

Gardner, No. 3 Virginia rally for 70-68 win at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jayden Gardner made a go-ahead jumper with 39.9 seconds left and blocked Jett Howard’s 3-point shot just before the buzzer, allowing No. 3 Virginia to hold on and beat Michigan 70-68 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers (6-0) trailed by 11 points at halftime, rallied to go ahead with 7:25 left and built a five-point lead that didn’t last. The Wolverines (5-2) went ahead 66-65 at the 1:42 mark when Hunter Dickinson made one of two free throws, but the standout center missed a hook shot in the final minute. Reece Beekman, who finished with 18 points, stole the ball from Michigan’s Jaelin Llewellyn with 16 seconds remaining and made one of two free throws.
ANN ARBOR, MI
N.Y. Knicks 140, Detroit 110

Percentages: FG .563, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Randle 6-13, Grimes 3-4, Brunson 2-2, Toppin 2-3, Barrett 2-5, Rose 1-2, McBride 0-1, Quickley 0-2, Reddish 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson). Turnovers: 14 (Quickley 3, Randle 3, Hartenstein 2, Robinson 2, Arcidiacono, Brunson, Rose,...
DETROIT, MI
San Diego 71, Longwood 68

SAN DIEGO (5-3) J.Delaire 6-10 2-5 14, Lynch 0-2 0-0 0, Sisoho Jawara 2-9 0-0 5, Townsend 6-8 0-0 15, E.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, McKinney 4-9 6-7 15, Earlington 6-13 1-1 13, Turner 2-4 0-0 5, Pierre 1-1 1-2 4, Gultekin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 10-15 71. Halftime_San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Duquesne 72, UC Santa Barbara 61

DUQUESNE (6-1) Dixon 6-9 0-0 12, Williams 2-7 2-2 6, Brewer 4-6 4-4 13, Clark 0-5 0-0 0, Grant 9-14 2-2 26, Rotroff 3-4 1-2 7, McGriff 3-6 0-1 7, Rozier 0-2 0-0 0, Hronsky 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 27-55 10-13 72. Halftime_Duquesne 37-27. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 3-16 (Anderson...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

