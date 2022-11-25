Read full article on original website
Brian Wohlers
4d ago
I agree . it's bull how ounce again the refs and the Vegas odds makers decide what is and what is not . it's a shame these guys work hard to play at there best and when they are beaten down bye these money maker refs it's wrong . Justin fields was hurt bad and the reff ignored the target hit and walked away . the NFL needs to be investigated before someone is really hurt or even worse . just so a reff can make a payoff doler in his pocket or his team of choice can win . they are ruining football .
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves
Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Sunday
Longtime NFL on FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw often sparks some reactions on social media for his performance. Bradshaw, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has been trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. The Hall of Fame quarterback was part of FOX's pregame show on Sunday, per usual. He's also been...
Look: Tom Brady Not Happy With Camera Operator Sunday
A cameraman got a little too close for Tom Brady's comfort during Sunday's game. As the Buccaneers offense huddled around their QB coming out of the break, Brady waved off the camera operator before calling the play. "Gotta give our mans some space," FOX's NFL team laughed. The moment began...
Bill Belichick Has Odd Reply To Question About Bills Not Punting
The Bills did not punt in either of their wins over the Patriots last season. That’s a stat you’ve probably heard by now as those AFC East rivals prepare to square off on “Thursday Night Football.”. But Bill Belichick was quick to point out Monday that Buffalo...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Patrick Mahomes Shares His Favorite Thanksgiving Sides and if Brittany Got the Food She Was Craving
Find out what Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes' favorite Thanksgiving sides are and if his pregnant wife, Brittany, ever got the food she was tweeting about.
Giants Open as Underdogs at Home vs. Washington
Sunday's NFC East showdown with the Commanders is big regarding potential playoff seeding.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Bills' locker room ravaged with illness leading into Patriots game
The Buffalo Bills are dealing with another sickness bug ravaging the locker room and knocking multiple players out of practice. In Monday’s injury report, it was revealed that five players were out with an illness ahead of the Bills’ Thursday Night Football showdown with the New England Patriots.
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Huddle Video
Tom Brady wasn't interested in having a camera on him while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were huddled up. A FOX camera panned to him as a graphic was showing his career stats against the Cleveland Browns when Brady told it to go away. Brady is 7-1 against the Browns and...
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane by police
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport Sunday after refusing to put on his seatbelt.
NBC Sports
Stevenson reacts to Belichick comparing him to former Pats great
Rhamondre Stevenson has been the New England Patriots' offensive MVP through the first 12 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The second-year running back is the team's leading rusher while also ranking first in receptions. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick loves what he's seen out of Stevenson this year. So...
Look: NFL Fan's Cris Collinsworth Sign Is Going Viral
The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. While millions of NFL fans are watching the game on NBC, tens of thousands are taking in the game live from Philadelphia. One fan's sign is going viral. An Eagles fan has a sign that reads he's at...
NBC Sports
Mostert, Wilson Jr. roast Jimmy G, 49ers before Week 13 clash
The Faithful were ready to warmly welcome a few familiar faces back to Levi’s Stadium next week. But that homecoming might not be such a friendly reunion for some. That's because Miami Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. -- who were 49ers together from 2018 to 2021 -- both recently threw some shade at their former franchise and colleagues.
NBC Sports
McDaniel shares great story of Bosa's dedication as pass rusher
Mike McDaniel knows what it's like for his offense to face off against Nick Bosa, probably better than any coach in the NFL. The former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Miami Dolphins head coach had seen Bosa up close every single day for four seasons. In speaking with Dolphins reporters...
NBC Sports
49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad
The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
Veteran NFL Running Back Benched On Sunday
A veteran NFL running back is officially inactive for Sunday afternoon's game. James Robinson, the 24-year-old New York Jets running back, will not be playing on Sunday. The Jets have made the veteran running back inactive for this afternoon's game. "RB James Robinson is INACTIVE -- a healthy scratch. Rookie...
Comments / 1