Iowa State

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released? Time, channel for fifth CFP selection show in 2022

Only one week remains to settle which teams will play in the College Football Playoff, and which teams will be left on the outside looking in. That said, a chaotic Rivalry Week led to the possibility of several teams making the Playoff, including one Playoff-caliber team that was among those that fell in Week 13. Losses by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Clemson culled the latter two from contention, though the Buckeyes stand to slide in depending on how conference championship weekend plays out.
When is the next 'Manningcast'? Full TV schedule, info for 'Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli'

Only one week remains before NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning return to grace the screens of "Monday Night Football" fans. The Manning brothers took a month-long hiatus from the "MNF" alternate broadcast, the last week of which will be the Week 12 meeting between the Steelers and Colts. Following that, they will return for a three-week stretch on "MNF," providing insight, witty banter and jokes galore.
Alabama or Ohio State? Who should be No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings

Will the Buckeyes or Crimson Tide take the backdoor into the College Football Playoff?. No. 5 Ohio State (11-1) and No. 6 Alabama (10-2) have combined for 11 CFP appearances, and arguably the most-interesting piece of Tuesday's penultimate College Football Playoff rankings will be where the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide are ranked.
Luke Fickell to Wisconsin: Why Badgers are reportedly offering head coach job to Cincinnati Bearcats coach

Wisconsin is reportedly dipping into the Group of 5 to select its next coach — perhaps the best one available outside the Power 5. The Badgers reportedly are in discussions with Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, a move that is being described as a "done deal." The Bearcats head coach would take over the program from interim coach Jim Leonhard, who himself was a candidate for the coaching position left by Paul Chryst, who was fired following a 2-3 start to the season.
Video shows Oregon's DJ Johnson confronting, punching Oregon State fan following upset loss to Beavers

Yet another college player has been involved in a fan altercation after attendees have stormed the field. The latest such incident came on Saturday, when No. 9 Oregon fell on the road to No. 21 Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore. The 38-34 defeat by the rival Beavers helped knock the Ducks out of Pac-12 championship contention and resulted in fans entering the field at Reser Stadium.
Why did Stanford's David Shaw resign? Cardinal coach explains decision to step away

David Shaw has called it a career at Stanford. He announced after Saturday's game vs. BYU that he was resigning as the Cardinal's coach. Stanford announced Shaw's decision following a season-ending 35-26 loss to the Cougars, which dropped the team to 3-9. It was the second consecutive 3-9 finish for the Cardinal following a 4-2 record in the COVID-19-affected 2020 season and a 4-8 record the year prior.
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings for Week 14

There might not be a more important set of regular-season top 25 rankings than the ones that follow Week 13 of the college football season. Incredibly, three top-10 teams, each in contention for the College Football Playoff, fell during Rivalry Week, including two to unranked opponents. No. 3 Michigan dismantled No. 2 Ohio State 45-23; Texas A&M upset No. 6 LSU 38-23, and South Carolina took down No. 8 Clemson 31-30.
Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.

