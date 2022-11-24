The Iron Bowl may have lost some of its luster from previous years, but that's not likely to show on the field of the biggest state championship in college football. No. 7 Alabama enters this game in rare circumstances, in competition for neither the SEC championship nor the College Football Playoff. But a double-digit wins season and premier New Year's Day 6 bowl game are still on the line, as are bragging rights over the Tigers — which, depending on whom you ask, is worth as much or more than all else.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO