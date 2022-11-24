ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Blake Corum injured? Michigan running back seeing little use vs. Ohio State

One of Michigan's top offensive weapons has been relegated to the sidelines against Ohio State due to an injury in last week's game vs. Illinois. Running back Blake Corum, who has 245 rushes for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, has played sparingly against the Buckeyes in a massive No. 2 vs. No. 3 game with Big Ten and College Football Playoff ramifications for both teams.
COLUMBUS, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

College football rankings: What LSU's upset loss to Texas A&M means for USC, Alabama, Clemson, others

There are disappointing losses, and then there are losses that effectively destroy a team's postseason chances. LSU experienced the latter Saturday night as it lost to Texas A&M 38-23 to fall to 9-3 on the season. It was a gutting defeat for the No. 5 Tigers, who entered the game with a relatively clear path to the College Football Playoff: beat the Aggies, beat No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game, and then hope that was enough for the committee.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is Michigan vs. Ohio State on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 'The Game'

The biggest remaining game of the regular season — and, arguably, the entire season — will play out in Ohio Stadium on Saturday. No. 2 Ohio State will play host to No. 3 Michigan in "The Game" — the first one since 2006 in which both teams are undefeated. This year's competition has implications not only on the Big Ten championship, but also the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is Alabama vs. Auburn on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 Iron Bowl rivalry game

The Iron Bowl may have lost some of its luster from previous years, but that's not likely to show on the field of the biggest state championship in college football. No. 7 Alabama enters this game in rare circumstances, in competition for neither the SEC championship nor the College Football Playoff. But a double-digit wins season and premier New Year's Day 6 bowl game are still on the line, as are bragging rights over the Tigers — which, depending on whom you ask, is worth as much or more than all else.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ng-sportingnews.com

Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers are reportedly offering head coach job to former Panthers coach

Nebraska reportedly is close to finalizing a deal with its preferred coach of the future: former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal is not expected to be announced until sometime after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday.
LINCOLN, NE
ng-sportingnews.com

Alabama's Nick Saban jokes about scratched face after Iron Bowl win over Auburn: 'You oughta see the other guy'

Alabama's Iron Bowl victory over Auburn on Saturday didn't come without a cost: Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban suffered a facial wound. Saban suffered a scratch on his left cheek that bled throughout the second quarter and second half of the Crimson Tide's 49-27 triumph. CBS reporter Jenny Dell said that Saban suffered the scratch after being hit in the face by a player's shoulder pads:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is Cadillac Williams? How Auburn star went from NFL to Tigers' interim head coach

When Bryan Harsin was fired from his job as Auburn head coach at the end of the October, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams made a lot of sense in the interim. He had been with the program as a running backs coach since 2019, he was beloved by the Tigers and their fans from his time there as a running back, and he wasn't the retread we often see when a college coach gets fired.
AUBURN, AL
ng-sportingnews.com

Alabama vs. Auburn final score, results: Bryce Young, Crimson Tide rout Tigers in 2022 Iron Bowl

If this was Bryce Young's last game in Tuscaloosa, then he definitely went out on a high note. Alabama cruised to an easy 49-27 win over rivals Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl thanks to an outstanding performance by Young and the rest of the offense. It capped off a disappointing regular season for the Crimson Tide, but it at least sent fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium home happy one last time in 2022.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy