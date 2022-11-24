Read full article on original website
Is Blake Corum injured? Michigan running back seeing little use vs. Ohio State
One of Michigan's top offensive weapons has been relegated to the sidelines against Ohio State due to an injury in last week's game vs. Illinois. Running back Blake Corum, who has 245 rushes for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, has played sparingly against the Buckeyes in a massive No. 2 vs. No. 3 game with Big Ten and College Football Playoff ramifications for both teams.
College football rankings: What LSU's upset loss to Texas A&M means for USC, Alabama, Clemson, others
There are disappointing losses, and then there are losses that effectively destroy a team's postseason chances. LSU experienced the latter Saturday night as it lost to Texas A&M 38-23 to fall to 9-3 on the season. It was a gutting defeat for the No. 5 Tigers, who entered the game with a relatively clear path to the College Football Playoff: beat the Aggies, beat No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game, and then hope that was enough for the committee.
Michigan wrests control of rivalry with Ohio State with second straight convincing win
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy waved good-bye to what was left of the shell-shocked Ohio State fans. Donovan Edwards high-fived the smattering of Wolverines fans screaming in the stands above the visitor's tunnel at Ohio Stadium. Mike Sainristil helped plant the Michigan flag at midfield right between the "Block O."
Matt Rhule hire just what Nebraska needs to build solid future in Big Ten
Matt Rhule might not be a splash hire for Nebraska. That doesn't mean he can't be the right hire for the Huskers. Nebraska hired Rhule on Saturday; one day after the Huskers completed a 4-8 season with a 24-17 victory that snapped a seven-game losing streak to Iowa. You read...
Why is Michigan vs. Ohio State always played at noon? Explaining fixed start time for 'The Game'
Ohio State vs. Michigan more often than not has been primetime-worthy viewing. That certainly won't be any different this year with No. 2 Ohio State taking on No. 3 Michigan in a battle of unbeaten teams fighting for a spot in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. But...
Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing vs. Michigan? Latest news on Ohio State WR's status for rivalry game
Heading into the 2022 college football season, the talk of the Ohio State offense was the connection between future first-round NFL draft picks C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Stroud, a 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist, was coming off a season in which he completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 4,435...
Pitt hosting 1st 2 rounds of NCAA Tournament starting Friday
The Pitt men’s soccer team reaches the Elite 8 upsetting number 1 as the 2-seed Pitt volleyball team hosts the 1st 2 rounds of the NCAA Tournament
What channel is Michigan vs. Ohio State on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 'The Game'
The biggest remaining game of the regular season — and, arguably, the entire season — will play out in Ohio Stadium on Saturday. No. 2 Ohio State will play host to No. 3 Michigan in "The Game" — the first one since 2006 in which both teams are undefeated. This year's competition has implications not only on the Big Ten championship, but also the College Football Playoff.
Deion Sanders to Colorado? Why Buffaloes reportedly offered head coach job to Jackson State coach
One of the more intriguing candidates to jump into a Power 5 job has been offered an opportunity to do just that. Deion Sanders has been offered the Colorado job, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. The third-year Jackson State coach reportedly "has legit interest" in becoming their next coach:
No. 20 UConn defeats Iowa State to win Phil Knight Invitational
Reserve Donovan Clingan collected 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double as No. 20 UConn pulled away
Hugh Freeze to Auburn: Why Tigers reportedly moved on from Lane Kiffin to target Liberty, former Ole Miss coach
This report has been updated from a previous version. The college football coaching carousel is spinning faster and faster, with Auburn joining Nebraska and Colorado in the news with a potentially impactful coaching hire in the works. Multiple reports on Saturday indicate the Tigers have zeroed in on Liberty's Hugh...
USC vs. Notre Dame final score, results: Caleb Williams shines and Austin Jones rumbles as Trojans secure massive rivalry win
Caleb Williams entered Saturday's game against Notre Dame with an unexpected additional storyline swirling around him. With C.J. Stroud and Ohio State's loss to Michigan, it seemed like the Heisman Trophy was suddenly his to lose. And he did nothing to relinquish his grip in USC's 38-27 win over Notre Dame.
What channel is Alabama vs. Auburn on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 Iron Bowl rivalry game
The Iron Bowl may have lost some of its luster from previous years, but that's not likely to show on the field of the biggest state championship in college football. No. 7 Alabama enters this game in rare circumstances, in competition for neither the SEC championship nor the College Football Playoff. But a double-digit wins season and premier New Year's Day 6 bowl game are still on the line, as are bragging rights over the Tigers — which, depending on whom you ask, is worth as much or more than all else.
Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers are reportedly offering head coach job to former Panthers coach
Nebraska reportedly is close to finalizing a deal with its preferred coach of the future: former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal is not expected to be announced until sometime after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday.
Alabama's Nick Saban jokes about scratched face after Iron Bowl win over Auburn: 'You oughta see the other guy'
Alabama's Iron Bowl victory over Auburn on Saturday didn't come without a cost: Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban suffered a facial wound. Saban suffered a scratch on his left cheek that bled throughout the second quarter and second half of the Crimson Tide's 49-27 triumph. CBS reporter Jenny Dell said that Saban suffered the scratch after being hit in the face by a player's shoulder pads:
The reason why Fox Sports' Gus Johnson always calls Ohio State 'world famous'
Fox Sports covers plenty of Ohio State football games during the year, and when they do, it's often Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt on the call. Johnson has become known for his emphatic calls on the broadcasts, often being considered one of the best at providing the energy on play-by-play.
Who is Cadillac Williams? How Auburn star went from NFL to Tigers' interim head coach
When Bryan Harsin was fired from his job as Auburn head coach at the end of the October, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams made a lot of sense in the interim. He had been with the program as a running backs coach since 2019, he was beloved by the Tigers and their fans from his time there as a running back, and he wasn't the retread we often see when a college coach gets fired.
Alabama vs. Auburn final score, results: Bryce Young, Crimson Tide rout Tigers in 2022 Iron Bowl
If this was Bryce Young's last game in Tuscaloosa, then he definitely went out on a high note. Alabama cruised to an easy 49-27 win over rivals Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl thanks to an outstanding performance by Young and the rest of the offense. It capped off a disappointing regular season for the Crimson Tide, but it at least sent fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium home happy one last time in 2022.
Michigan vs. Ohio State live score, updates, highlights from 2022 'The Game' football rivalry
It all comes down to this. The annual rivalry game between Ohio State and Michigan is highly-anticipated regardless of how lopsided the two teams are, but for the second consecutive year, both the Buckeyes and Wolverines are facing off with a playoff berth on the line. It's not impossible for...
Arizona Wildcats vs. ASU Sun Devils rivalry game featured player and mascot fights, mass ejections
"The Duel in the Desert" between Arizona State and Arizona is no walk in the park. Just ask the schools' mascots. The Sun Devils and Wildcats faced off in yet another iteration of The Copper State's favorite rivalry on Friday. As one would expect after years and years of tightly-contested clashes, the atmosphere was tense.
