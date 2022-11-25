WARRENSBURG, ILL. (WAND) - A shooting shook this quiet community the night before Thanksgiving. "Warrensburg is a very small town you know. A very tight knit community. People know their neighbors; they know people in the neighborhood. Reach out and work with the school on a daily basis as this woman had done many times," said Kirk Riley, Village President.

WARRENSBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO