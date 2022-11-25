Read full article on original website
St. Teresa celebrates 2A state football title win
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The champs were in the house. The Bulldogs of St. Teresa celebrated their 2A Football state title Monday with an assembly. Players and coaches spoke during the assembly. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe even signed a proclamation making it Saint Teresa Bulldog Day.
SHG honors 4A football state championship team with celebration
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The Sacred Heart-Griffin football team won the 4A state championship on Friday night, 44-20 over Providence Catholic. Today, the Cyclones were honored with a championship celebration inside their gym. Fans, cheerleaders and the team were all in attendance as the community celebrated the team's success. Head...
11-29 High School Basketball Highlights
(WAND) -- The high school basketball season is in full swing. Tonight, the WAND Sports Team made it out to two games. Check out the scores and highlights here.
Woman dies after weekend shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was shot in Decatur Saturday has died. On Saturday just before 6 a.m., Decatur police were called to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street for shots fired. Officers found Shakita S. Bond, 31, unresponsive in a vehicle. Bond was rushed to a...
Eastbound lanes on Mound Road closed due to crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Eastbound lanes on Mound Road in Decatur have been closed due to a crash near Colin Court. Police, Fire, and Ambulance are all on the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with...
Head-on collision on Lake Shore Drive leaves two injured
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have blocked off traffic lanes west of Jasper on Lake Shore Drive due to a collision. WAND is working to learn more, at this time no further information has been released. Update 9:32 p.m. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, two people...
Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk returns for 2022
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Downtown Decatur is bringing the holiday spirit with this year's Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk. The events will take place on Wednesday, December 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. Find music and carolers at Decatur Area Arts Council, Central Park, Giggles, Hickory Point Bank, Lincoln Theater,...
Decatur police investigate separate shootings, stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said it is investigation multiple shootings and a stabbing that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend. According to Decatur police, at 2:27 a.m they responded to a 34-year-old man who was stabbed 3 times. Police said the man was walking home from a bar when he got jumped, then stabbed.
Millikin Public Safety investigating reports of shots fired near campus
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Millikin University Public Safety sent out an email to Millikin students informing them that there was an investigation regarding reports of shots fired near campus. According to the email, Millikin personnel and community members reported that they heard shots fired on the west side of...
Community members hold rally in favor of Pretrial Fairness Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Network for Pretrial Fairness, the Faith Coalition for the Common Good, the United Congregations of the Metro East and other groups met at the Sangamon County Jail to share support for the Pretrial Fairness Act. The group says the act is well researched and...
Family reaches goal to bring service dog home
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - It was an extra special Thanksgiving for the Merrit family. Two weeks ago, Jodi Merrit launched a GoFundMe to raise funds to get her daughter, Willow, a service dog. With support from family, friends, and people throughout central Illinois, the Merrit family welcomed Aspen, a Sheepdog Poodle mix, home.
Suspect dies after being shot by officers in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A man shot by officers outside the Taylorville Community Credit Union in Litchfield has died. Illinois State Police are investigating. According to a release, ISP, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Litchfield Police Department officers responded to a call of a person with a gun Thursday.
Gigantic advent calendar takes place of pride in downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Downtown Jacksonville is feeling the holiday spirit with their brand new advent calendar. The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company has utilized 24 of their windows to create one of the world's tallest advent calendars. The windows on the 1913 building will reveal one Christmas icon each day until December 25.
Allerton Park GLOWS up for Holiday Showcase
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Allerton Park and Retreat Center's Holiday Showcase will kick off Friday, December 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. The Holiday Showcase begins in conjunction with the start of the Holiday GLOW outdoor lighting show. Friday's showcase, presented by Sterling Wealth Management, will feature 26 vendors...
Community comes together to help Warrensburg family
WARRENSBURG, ILL. (WAND) - A shooting shook this quiet community the night before Thanksgiving. "Warrensburg is a very small town you know. A very tight knit community. People know their neighbors; they know people in the neighborhood. Reach out and work with the school on a daily basis as this woman had done many times," said Kirk Riley, Village President.
Officials: Crews respond to 2-alarm house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Two Decatur firefighters suffered minor injuries after responding to two-alarm house fire. According to the Decatur Fire Department, crews responded to the 1500 block of North Main Street at 9:40 a.m. Sunday morning to a report of a house fire. Upon arrival firefighters found a 2 story...
Man accused of assaulting neighbor for being gay found not guilty by reason of insanity
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who was arrested for allegedly breaking into his neighbor's home, tying him up, beating him, and trying to kill him because he is homosexual was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Ethan Dickerson was arrested on February 17 for Attempted First Degree...
Dove remembers survivors of domestic violence near the holidays
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - It's an important time of year to remember the victims and survivors of domestic violence. "The holidays are definitely sometimes the trigger for an escalation," said Barb Blakey, Chief Communications Officer at Dove Inc. While these tragic cases happen all year round, it can be harder...
Bipartisan deal reached to payoff $1.8 billion unemployment insurance debt
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Governor Pritzker says an “historic” bipartisan agreement has been reached to payoff the remaining $1.8 billion in debt within the states Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. Democrats, Republicans, business and labor, along with Deputy Governor Andy Manar, hammered out the deal in a rare...
