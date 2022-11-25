KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Think about your favorite board game. From Monopoly to Clue to Candy Land, these venerable games remain popular even as options such as Catan or Azul emerge. Each year, new games appear. And perhaps one day, the latest craze will be invented by students in an entrepreneurship class at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO