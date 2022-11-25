ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

“Fantasy of Trees” returns to Stuhr Museum for 34th year

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For the 34th year, decorated Christmas trees light up the upper floor of the Stuhr Museum, as part of their “Fantasy of Trees” exhibit. This year, 55 organizations took part, with each decorating their own tree in a unique way. ”We hope to...
KHMCC Hosts Second annual Christmas Lighting

KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - With Thanksgiving is in the books and now it’s time to focus on Christmas, and the Kenesaw Heritage Museum Celebration Coalition did just that with hosting the second annual Kenesaw Christmas Lighting. The event started to bring more Christmas spirit to the town. They even...
Dust from HVAC unit mistaken for smoke at Kearney pharmacy

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) was dispatched to West Pharmaceuticals at 923 West Railroad Street for a reported structure fire. Pharmacy employees reported possible smoke and flames coming from the roof and ceiling area. The KVFD crews investigated the area and found no indications of...
One more chilly day, but the week ends warmer...

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was like dipping your toe in the shallow end of the pool....er....in this case, snow drift. Gusty winds and some accumulating snow afforded us the flavor of the rapidly approaching winter season serving as a reminder to get prepared. The snow is over, the skies...
‘Bargain Barn’ enjoys Black Friday success in first year

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A new Grand Island store hopes to help Nebraskans who are looking for a deal for this holiday. The Bargain Barn is a new retail store that sells overstock items. They’ve been open a little more than four months and are open from Friday-Tuesday from...
Quick acting fire crews put out overnight house fire in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire in Kearney early Tuesday morning. According to Kearney Police Sgt. Ryan Ohri, the fire happened around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of 7th Ave. The house suffered very little damage and the...
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday. An Amazon truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch on I-80, according to a photo posted by Nebraska State Patrol Troop C which serves south central Nebraska.
Flooring Company closes after 36 years

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A downtown flooring company is closing its doors for good. Abbey Carpet ‘N’ More will be closing after 36 years of service. The establishment was originally named ‘Carpets ‘N’ More. About 25 years ago they became affiliated with the Abbey Buying Group.
Slick spots could be an issue Tuesday

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A cold front will push through the region along with upper level energy that will produce some wintry weather across the state late tonight into Tuesday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect for the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas at midnight tonight through 6 pm on Tuesday for the prospects for slickened roads and poor visibilities.
Jeremy Nunes is coming to Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Jeremy Nunes will be performing live on Saturday, December 3rd, at the Hastings City Auditorium. This event will serve as a fundraiser MentoringWorks. Stand-up comedian Jeremy Nunes is changing the way the comedy world does business. For 20 years, Jeremy Nunes has been performing his...
Snow, freezing drizzle possible in Kearney, Buffalo County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Buffalo County and much of the state, which could impact the Tuesday morning commute. The advisory goes into effect at 3 a.m. Tuesday and is set to last until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service office in Hastings.
Kearney pair arrested on drug, firearms charges

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney residents are in jail on felony drug and weapons charges. Tuesday morning federal, state and local law enforcement agencies served a warrant at Valley View Trailer Park #273 in East Kearney. In a press release, the Kearney Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol...
Felony charge dismissed in Hwy 34 car-pedestrian crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A felony charge against an Aurora man has been dismissed after the State failed to meet its burden of proof for the charge, said Hamilton County Judge Lynelle Homolka in court documents. According to officials, 50-year-old Phillip Wiles was charged in Hamilton County Court with...
