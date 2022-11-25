Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
“Fantasy of Trees” returns to Stuhr Museum for 34th year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For the 34th year, decorated Christmas trees light up the upper floor of the Stuhr Museum, as part of their “Fantasy of Trees” exhibit. This year, 55 organizations took part, with each decorating their own tree in a unique way. ”We hope to...
KSNB Local4
KHMCC Hosts Second annual Christmas Lighting
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - With Thanksgiving is in the books and now it’s time to focus on Christmas, and the Kenesaw Heritage Museum Celebration Coalition did just that with hosting the second annual Kenesaw Christmas Lighting. The event started to bring more Christmas spirit to the town. They even...
KSNB Local4
UNK professor Brooke Envick sparks student creativity with board – not bored – games
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Think about your favorite board game. From Monopoly to Clue to Candy Land, these venerable games remain popular even as options such as Catan or Azul emerge. Each year, new games appear. And perhaps one day, the latest craze will be invented by students in an entrepreneurship class at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
KSNB Local4
Dust from HVAC unit mistaken for smoke at Kearney pharmacy
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) was dispatched to West Pharmaceuticals at 923 West Railroad Street for a reported structure fire. Pharmacy employees reported possible smoke and flames coming from the roof and ceiling area. The KVFD crews investigated the area and found no indications of...
KSNB Local4
One more chilly day, but the week ends warmer...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was like dipping your toe in the shallow end of the pool....er....in this case, snow drift. Gusty winds and some accumulating snow afforded us the flavor of the rapidly approaching winter season serving as a reminder to get prepared. The snow is over, the skies...
KSNB Local4
‘Bargain Barn’ enjoys Black Friday success in first year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A new Grand Island store hopes to help Nebraskans who are looking for a deal for this holiday. The Bargain Barn is a new retail store that sells overstock items. They’ve been open a little more than four months and are open from Friday-Tuesday from...
KSNB Local4
Quick acting fire crews put out overnight house fire in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire in Kearney early Tuesday morning. According to Kearney Police Sgt. Ryan Ohri, the fire happened around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of 7th Ave. The house suffered very little damage and the...
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
KSNB Local4
Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday. An Amazon truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch on I-80, according to a photo posted by Nebraska State Patrol Troop C which serves south central Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
Flooring Company closes after 36 years
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A downtown flooring company is closing its doors for good. Abbey Carpet ‘N’ More will be closing after 36 years of service. The establishment was originally named ‘Carpets ‘N’ More. About 25 years ago they became affiliated with the Abbey Buying Group.
KSNB Local4
Slick spots could be an issue Tuesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A cold front will push through the region along with upper level energy that will produce some wintry weather across the state late tonight into Tuesday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect for the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas at midnight tonight through 6 pm on Tuesday for the prospects for slickened roads and poor visibilities.
KSNB Local4
Jeremy Nunes is coming to Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Jeremy Nunes will be performing live on Saturday, December 3rd, at the Hastings City Auditorium. This event will serve as a fundraiser MentoringWorks. Stand-up comedian Jeremy Nunes is changing the way the comedy world does business. For 20 years, Jeremy Nunes has been performing his...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: I-80 westbound back open in Buffalo County following crash
MINDEN, Neb. — UPDATE:. I-80 westbound is now back open at Exit 279. A crash has closed westbound I-80 at Exit 279. According to Nebraska 511, between Exit 279: NE 10; Minden and NE 10 (three miles east of Kearney) I-80 westbound is closed.
Kearney Hub
Snow, freezing drizzle possible in Kearney, Buffalo County
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Buffalo County and much of the state, which could impact the Tuesday morning commute. The advisory goes into effect at 3 a.m. Tuesday and is set to last until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service office in Hastings.
KSNB Local4
Kearney pair arrested on drug, firearms charges
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney residents are in jail on felony drug and weapons charges. Tuesday morning federal, state and local law enforcement agencies served a warrant at Valley View Trailer Park #273 in East Kearney. In a press release, the Kearney Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol...
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
NebraskaTV
Small business owners talk inflation and how it's impacted their business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With Black Friday deals almost done and Small Business Saturday over, small business owners said inflation has impacted their business and they hope they can continue having steady business. Axe Holes in Grand Island saw a major increase in price for lumber that is used...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Hastings College football player named as Director of Sports Performance
HASTINGS, NE — Hastings College is turning to one of its own graduates to run its sports performance department. Athletic Director Chris Clements announced Cole Fisher as the school’s new Director of Sports Performance on Monday. Fisher spent the past two years as the Head Coach of Human Performance.
KSNB Local4
Felony charge dismissed in Hwy 34 car-pedestrian crash
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A felony charge against an Aurora man has been dismissed after the State failed to meet its burden of proof for the charge, said Hamilton County Judge Lynelle Homolka in court documents. According to officials, 50-year-old Phillip Wiles was charged in Hamilton County Court with...
KSNB Local4
Day one of the Donald Anthony murder trial dominated by jury selection
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Day one of the Donald Anthony murder trial got things underway around 9:15 on Monday morning. The day started with jury selection for the trial. Attorneys from both sides of the case have been questioning prospective jurors. Those questions consisted of things like did any...
