Ars Technica
Google says Google should do a better job of patching Android phones
Google's "Project Zero" team of security analysts wants to rid the world of zero-day security vulnerabilities, and that means it spends time calling out slacking companies on its blog. The group's latest post is a bit of friendly fire aimed at the Android and Pixel teams, which Project Zero says aren't dealing with bugs in the ARM GPU driver quickly enough.
Ars Technica
Google reportedly has Gmail and Calendar apps in the works for Wear OS
Google recently launched the Pixel Watch and breathed new life into Wear OS after years of neglect, but how serious is Google about its second swing at the smartwatch market, really? Getting its flagship apps up and running on the platform would be a good sign of support, and a new report from 9to5Google says some heavy hitters are on the way. The report says: "We’ve learned that Google is testing both Gmail and Calendar for Wear OS. The experience has been described as “full” to us, though we weren’t able to find out whether this involves event creation or composing new emails."
Ars Technica
Used thin client PCs are an unsexy, readily available Raspberry Pi alternative
"Raspberry Pi boards are hard to get, probably also next year," says Andreas Spiess, single-board enthusiast and YouTuber, in his distinctive Swiss accent. He's not wrong. Spiess says he and his fellow Pi devotees need "a strategy to survive" without new boards, so he suggests looking in one of the least captivating, most overlooked areas of computing: used, corporate-minded thin client PCs.
Ars Technica
Influencers were paid by Google to promote a Pixel phone they never used
Google and iHeartMedia—the US's biggest radio station operator—are being hit with a false advertising lawsuit for ads they ran about the Pixel 4 (which we found to be overpriced and full of half-working experiments). The FTC and four states say the companies aired "nearly 29,000 deceptive endorsements by radio personalities" during 2019 and 2020, with Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Samuel Levine saying that “Google and iHeartMedia paid influencers to promote products they never used, showing a blatant disrespect for truth-in-advertising rules.” The two companies have settled the lawsuit and will be required to pay $9.4 million in penalties.
Ars Technica
How secure a Twitter replacement is Mastodon? Let us count the ways
As Elon Musk critics flee from Twitter, Mastodon seems to be the most common replacement. In the last month, the number of monthly active users on Mastodon has rocketed more than threefold, from about 1 million to 3.5 million, while total number of users jumped from about 6.5 million to 8.7 million.
Ars Technica
Regulatory filings suggest Nvidia’s scrapped RTX 4080 will return as the “4070 Ti”
Last month, Nvidia took the unusual step of "unlaunching" a previously announced product. The 12GB version of the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card was, by the company's admission, "not named right" and was delayed and rebranded to avoid confusion with the 16GB version of the RTX 4080 that launched. Besides having less RAM, the 12GB version of the RTX 4080 also offered less memory bandwidth and fewer GPU cores than the 16GB version.
Ars Technica
Epson quitting laser printers doesn’t address its bigger sustainability issue
There was a time when laser printers were a luxury. High prices pushed them out of the budgets of most homes and small businesses decades ago, but they eventually became more affordable. But now, printer-vendor Epson is turning its back on the technology in favor of inkjet alternatives and self-bestowed sustainability cred.
Ars Technica
Patent detects in-game “collusion” by tracking “external connections”
Do you ever feel like your opponents in a free-for-all online game are trying to get you, specifically? It might not just be paranoia; it might be collusion among your opponents. And in a newly published patent application, Electronic Arts details some potential tools and data points—both inside and outside the game—that it could use to detect and root out this unfair practice.
