Do El Pasoans think in-person Black Friday shopping is fading out?

By Sarah Coria
 4 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- If you're used to long lines and major in-store discounts, this black Friday may look a little different than those in the past.

"Online shopping is the way of the future," said Justin Ben, an El Pasoan.

ABC 7 crews say empty parking lots, closed doors, and no lines. This black Friday the Outlet Shoppes of ElPaso, Best Buy, and Target are all closed. Not a shopper in sight. The major retailers are not set to open until Friday morning.

So is black Friday a thing of the past?

"Everybody used to do it when I was a kid," said Ben, "I just don't really care for all the people."

A holiday retail survey by Deloitte's expects an average of $1,455 to be spent per household for the holidays.

The National Retail Federation says businesses started their holiday black Friday deals earlier because of shoppers' fear of inflation and the need to buy items before prices rise.

"Retailers have been having these early black Friday sales for more than a month now. And so there have been more ads, more promotions, more claims of deals than I think I've ever seen in all my time tracking sales," Nathan Burrow, Sales Tracker.

A recent survey found that 80% of buyers plan to shop during Cyber Monday instead of on black Friday.

This is 10% more than last year.

"I can just wait till Cyber Monday to shop then, you know and save time," said Daisy Lazcano, an El Pasoan.

