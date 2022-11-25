ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

SPD searching for missing Shreveport teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Shreveport teenager. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, 17-year-old Ty’Mariah Stills was last seen on September 16 in the 3700 block of Crosby Street. Stills was last seen wearing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

South Shreveport stand-off ends, 80-year-old woman in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are in south Shreveport attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors Tuesday morning after reports that shots were fired. According to reports, Shreveport SWAT units are on Burgundy Oaks Drive near Williamson Way, attempting to get an 80-year-old woman out of her home after neighbors reported that she fired shots at a neighbor.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide

Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that on November 22, officers were summoned to the 4300 block of Linwood after reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD seeks to ID 2 in Linwood Ave. homicide

Shreveport police are looking to identify two men in connection with a fatal shooting last week outside a Linwood Ave. convenience store. Shreveport police are looking to identify two men in connection with a fatal shooting last week outside a Linwood Ave. convenience store. What will Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ governing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force had made an arrest in a month-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from members of our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

One person hit by vehicle in Shreveport following domestic call

SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was hit by a car on the 6200 block of Kelly Key Street in Shreveport late Sunday afternoon. Investigators on the scene are still trying to piece together the details of what happened. Police were initially called for reports of a domestic incident. The condition...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Businessman Well Known For Eccentric Ads Retires

After teasing a major announcement online for more than a week, Office Furniture Source in Bossier City has made an announcement about their ownership. Well known founder and owner of the company, Martin Grau, has retired...effective today. In a statement from the company, Grau has agreed to sell the business...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Woman, child shot inside Marshall apartment early Monday

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A woman and child were shot just after midnight on Monday. Marshall police dispatchers received several 911 calls from people who said they heard gunshots in their neighborhood early Monday morning. The calls came from people who live in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, police said. Police went to the area, and found that inside one of the apartments a woman and child had been shot. They were both taken to a local hospital.
MARSHALL, TX
ktalnews.com

De Soto deputies returnding-dong ditching horse

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in De Soto parish caught a strange case Monday morning, a ding-dong ditching horse on the loose. The horse managed to get free Monday morning and was captured on a Blink door camera as it wandered through the Old Mansfield/South Bogle area. In a Facebook post the DSPO said:
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Local charges dropped against officers in Shreveport traffic stop beating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Prosecutors have dropped local charges against the eight Shreveport police officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest in January 2020. The Caddo District Attorney’s Office says the decision to dismiss the charges came at the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport holding surplus auction on Dec. 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is holding an online surplus auction of various vehicles and equipment on Thursday, Dec. 1. The auction will include a large number of retired police cruisers, administrative vehicles, SUVs, a firetruck, rescue truck, a garbage truck, various pickup trucks, office furniture, and more. All bids can be made online here.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

State charges dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — State charges have been dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers who lost their jobs after being indicted in Caddo District Court in connection with the arrests of two men at the end of a high-speed chase. They were indicted in connection with an alleged incidence...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Blanchard’s Linda Lane Water System issues boil advisory

BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - The Linda Lane Water System in Blanchard, Louisiana, announced a boil advisory. On Nov. 26, a boil advisory was put in place by the Linda Lane Water System in Blanchard, Louisiana, due to an electrical outage. Residents are advised to bring water to a boil for...
BLANCHARD, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Impairment Suspected in Late Night Crash on LA 159 that Claimed the Life of an Unrestrained Louisiana Man

Impairment Suspected in Late Night Crash on LA 159 that Claimed the Life of an Unrestrained Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 24, 2022, that on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 159, just south of LA Hwy 2. Bret Dooly, 24, of Minden, Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash.
MINDEN, LA

