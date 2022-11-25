MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A woman and child were shot just after midnight on Monday. Marshall police dispatchers received several 911 calls from people who said they heard gunshots in their neighborhood early Monday morning. The calls came from people who live in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, police said. Police went to the area, and found that inside one of the apartments a woman and child had been shot. They were both taken to a local hospital.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO