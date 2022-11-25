Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Transformers, Air Defenses Needed, Ukraine Tells Visiting Ministers
KYIV — Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a gathering of seven Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers on Monday that his country needed transformers and improved air defenses to stave off Russian air strikes on energy infrastructure. Kuleba was flanked by officials from Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway...
Voice of America
Key US Lawmakers Vow Continuing Ukraine Support
Newly empowered U.S. Republican lawmakers set to take leadership roles in the House of Representatives in January promised Sunday that Congress would continue to support Ukraine militarily in its nine-month fight against Russia but said there would be more scrutiny of the aid before it is shipped to Kyiv’s forces.
NATO vows more help for Ukraine as Russia attacks on multiple fronts
KYIV, Nov 30 (Reuters) - NATO allies promised more arms for Ukraine and equipment to help restore power supplies cut by Russian strikes, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces were defending against attempted Russian advances in multiple regions.
Voice of America
NATO Foreign Ministers Focus on Rebuilding Ukraine's Power Infrastructure
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday he expects the message from a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Romania to be that all allies need to do more when it comes to helping Ukraine repair its damaged infrastructure and to provide Ukraine with more defenses from Russian air attacks.
Voice of America
US to Help Ukraine Repair Power Grid After Russian Attacks
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to announce Tuesday an aid package to help Ukraine deal with damage to its electrical system caused by Russian attacks. The announcement comes on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Romania. Senior U.S. officials told reporters the aid...
Voice of America
NATO Vows to Help Ukrainians Survive Winter
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced a major aid package to help Ukraine deal with electrical systems damaged in Russian attacks, as Kyiv braces for another major air assault. The announcement came on the sidelines of NATO foreign ministers meeting in Romania focused on helping Ukrainians survive the winter. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
Six Years After Bombings, Belgium Readies for Biggest Trial
Brussels — Belgium's worst peacetime massacre left 32 dead and hundreds marked for life. Now, six and a half years later, Brussels will host its biggest ever criminal trial. Jury selection begins on Wednesday ahead of hearings into the charges against the nine alleged jihadists accused of taking part in the March 2016 suicide bombings.
Voice of America
NATO to Discuss Beefing Up Defenses Across Europe
NATO foreign ministers are to meet for two days in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, starting Tuesday to pledge their continuing support of Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. At a news conference Monday, after a meeting with Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg asked the alliance to step up its support in the region.
Voice of America
Russia Postpones Cairo Talks With US Under New START Nuclear Treaty
Russia postponed nuclear weapons talks with the United States set to take place this week in Cairo, the U.S. State Department said on Monday, with neither side giving a reason for the postponement. Officials from the two countries were scheduled to meet in the Egyptian capital from Nov. 29 to...
Voice of America
China Owns 400 Nuclear Warheads, According to Pentagon Report
Pentagon — A Pentagon report warns that China now has more than 400 nuclear warheads, approximately doubling its nuclear arsenal in just two years, while its military has increased “unsafe” and “unprofessional” military behavior toward the United States and its allies in the region, especially Taiwan.
Voice of America
Thousands Protest Turkish Strikes on Kurdish Groups in Syria
Qamishli, Syria — Thousands of Kurds protested on Sunday in the Syrian city of Qamishli against days of deadly Turkish cross-border strikes targeting Kurdish groups in the country's northeast. Turkey announced last Sunday it had carried out airstrikes against semi-autonomous Kurdish zones in north and northeastern Syria, and across...
Voice of America
Slovenians Back Bill to Depoliticize Public TV
Ljubljana, Slovenia — Slovenians in a referendum on Sunday backed a bill to reduce political influence and restore editorial independence to the EU country's public television. Media and civil organizations have slammed what they see as biased coverage by RTV Slovenija — the country's main public broadcaster with more...
Voice of America
Yemen's Government Signs $1 Billion Aid Package With UAE-Based Fund
Cairo — Yemen's internationally recognized government signed a deal with the Arab Monetary Fund on Sunday, state media said, paving the way for the Saudi-backed administration to receive $1 billion of economic aid. The Abu Dhabi-based fund, a sub-organization of the 22-member Arab League, will pay out the $1...
Voice of America
4 Killed in Sao Tome's Failed Coup Bid, State Media Reports
Libreville, Gabon — Four people were killed in a failed coup attempt on Sao Tome and Principe, the state news agency STP-Press said Sunday reporting a toll from the armed forces chief of staff. The military, which Friday thwarted a coup bid in the tiny Portuguese-speaking archipelago off central...
Voice of America
Australia Lowers National Terrorism Threat Level, Shifts Focus on Foreign Interference and Espionage
Sydney — Australia has five official levels under its national terrorism threat classification system, ranging from "certain" to "not expected." The alert level has been in the middle range at "probable" since 2014, after the emergence of the Islamic State militant group in the Middle East. It has now...
Voice of America
Russia Donates 260,000 Tons of Fertilizer to Africa
United nations — Russia has donated 260,000 metric tons of fertilizer it produced that was sitting in European ports and warehouses for use by farmers in Africa, the United Nations said Tuesday. “This will serve to alleviate humanitarian needs and prevent catastrophic crop loss in Africa, where it is...
Voice of America
Referendum Shows Slovenian Support for RTV’s Independence, Journalists Say
LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA — Journalists at Slovenia’s public broadcaster RTV have expressed relief at the results of a referendum aimed at protecting them from political interference. The results show “citizens support us and want a professional, independent and quality public (broadcaster),” Helena Milinkovic, head of the coordination of trade...
Voice of America
Afghan Taliban to Host Female Pakistan Minister for Bilateral Talks
ISLAMABAD — A high-level Pakistani delegation will visit Afghanistan on Tuesday to discuss with the ruling Islamist Taliban cooperation in trade, education, investment, regional connectivity and security. Officials in Islamabad said Monday that Hina Rabbani Khar, the female Pakistani minister of state for foreign affairs, will lead the daylong...
Voice of America
China Moves to Curb and Censor Rare, Nationwide Protests
Shanghai — China security forces detained people Monday at the scene of a rare demonstration as authorities worked to extinguish protests that flared across the country calling for political freedoms and an end to COVID lockdowns. People have taken to the streets in major cities and gathered at university...
Voice of America
Canada to Boost Defense, Cybersecurity in Indo-Pacific Policy
Ottawa — Canada launched its long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy Sunday, outlining $1.7 billion in spending to boost military and cybersecurity in the region and vowed to deal with a "disruptive" China while working with it on climate change and trade issues. The plan detailed in a 26-page document said Canada...
Comments / 0