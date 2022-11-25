ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transformers, Air Defenses Needed, Ukraine Tells Visiting Ministers

KYIV — Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a gathering of seven Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers on Monday that his country needed transformers and improved air defenses to stave off Russian air strikes on energy infrastructure. Kuleba was flanked by officials from Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway...
Key US Lawmakers Vow Continuing Ukraine Support

Newly empowered U.S. Republican lawmakers set to take leadership roles in the House of Representatives in January promised Sunday that Congress would continue to support Ukraine militarily in its nine-month fight against Russia but said there would be more scrutiny of the aid before it is shipped to Kyiv’s forces.
NATO Foreign Ministers Focus on Rebuilding Ukraine's Power Infrastructure

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday he expects the message from a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Romania to be that all allies need to do more when it comes to helping Ukraine repair its damaged infrastructure and to provide Ukraine with more defenses from Russian air attacks.
US to Help Ukraine Repair Power Grid After Russian Attacks

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to announce Tuesday an aid package to help Ukraine deal with damage to its electrical system caused by Russian attacks. The announcement comes on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Romania. Senior U.S. officials told reporters the aid...
NATO Vows to Help Ukrainians Survive Winter

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced a major aid package to help Ukraine deal with electrical systems damaged in Russian attacks, as Kyiv braces for another major air assault. The announcement came on the sidelines of NATO foreign ministers meeting in Romania focused on helping Ukrainians survive the winter. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Six Years After Bombings, Belgium Readies for Biggest Trial

Brussels — Belgium's worst peacetime massacre left 32 dead and hundreds marked for life. Now, six and a half years later, Brussels will host its biggest ever criminal trial. Jury selection begins on Wednesday ahead of hearings into the charges against the nine alleged jihadists accused of taking part in the March 2016 suicide bombings.
NATO to Discuss Beefing Up Defenses Across Europe

NATO foreign ministers are to meet for two days in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, starting Tuesday to pledge their continuing support of Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. At a news conference Monday, after a meeting with Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg asked the alliance to step up its support in the region.
Russia Postpones Cairo Talks With US Under New START Nuclear Treaty

Russia postponed nuclear weapons talks with the United States set to take place this week in Cairo, the U.S. State Department said on Monday, with neither side giving a reason for the postponement. Officials from the two countries were scheduled to meet in the Egyptian capital from Nov. 29 to...
China Owns 400 Nuclear Warheads, According to Pentagon Report

Pentagon — A Pentagon report warns that China now has more than 400 nuclear warheads, approximately doubling its nuclear arsenal in just two years, while its military has increased “unsafe” and “unprofessional” military behavior toward the United States and its allies in the region, especially Taiwan.
Thousands Protest Turkish Strikes on Kurdish Groups in Syria

Qamishli, Syria — Thousands of Kurds protested on Sunday in the Syrian city of Qamishli against days of deadly Turkish cross-border strikes targeting Kurdish groups in the country's northeast. Turkey announced last Sunday it had carried out airstrikes against semi-autonomous Kurdish zones in north and northeastern Syria, and across...
Slovenians Back Bill to Depoliticize Public TV

Ljubljana, Slovenia — Slovenians in a referendum on Sunday backed a bill to reduce political influence and restore editorial independence to the EU country's public television. Media and civil organizations have slammed what they see as biased coverage by RTV Slovenija — the country's main public broadcaster with more...
Yemen's Government Signs $1 Billion Aid Package With UAE-Based Fund

Cairo — Yemen's internationally recognized government signed a deal with the Arab Monetary Fund on Sunday, state media said, paving the way for the Saudi-backed administration to receive $1 billion of economic aid. The Abu Dhabi-based fund, a sub-organization of the 22-member Arab League, will pay out the $1...
4 Killed in Sao Tome's Failed Coup Bid, State Media Reports

Libreville, Gabon — Four people were killed in a failed coup attempt on Sao Tome and Principe, the state news agency STP-Press said Sunday reporting a toll from the armed forces chief of staff. The military, which Friday thwarted a coup bid in the tiny Portuguese-speaking archipelago off central...
Russia Donates 260,000 Tons of Fertilizer to Africa

United nations — Russia has donated 260,000 metric tons of fertilizer it produced that was sitting in European ports and warehouses for use by farmers in Africa, the United Nations said Tuesday. “This will serve to alleviate humanitarian needs and prevent catastrophic crop loss in Africa, where it is...
Referendum Shows Slovenian Support for RTV’s Independence, Journalists Say

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA — Journalists at Slovenia’s public broadcaster RTV have expressed relief at the results of a referendum aimed at protecting them from political interference. The results show “citizens support us and want a professional, independent and quality public (broadcaster),” Helena Milinkovic, head of the coordination of trade...
Afghan Taliban to Host Female Pakistan Minister for Bilateral Talks

ISLAMABAD — A high-level Pakistani delegation will visit Afghanistan on Tuesday to discuss with the ruling Islamist Taliban cooperation in trade, education, investment, regional connectivity and security. Officials in Islamabad said Monday that Hina Rabbani Khar, the female Pakistani minister of state for foreign affairs, will lead the daylong...
China Moves to Curb and Censor Rare, Nationwide Protests

Shanghai — China security forces detained people Monday at the scene of a rare demonstration as authorities worked to extinguish protests that flared across the country calling for political freedoms and an end to COVID lockdowns. People have taken to the streets in major cities and gathered at university...
Canada to Boost Defense, Cybersecurity in Indo-Pacific Policy

Ottawa — Canada launched its long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy Sunday, outlining $1.7 billion in spending to boost military and cybersecurity in the region and vowed to deal with a "disruptive" China while working with it on climate change and trade issues. The plan detailed in a 26-page document said Canada...
