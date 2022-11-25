Read full article on original website
Related
Start your Cyber Monday shopping now with these early deals
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What early deals for Cyber Monday are best? Although Black Friday already feels like a distant memory, that doesn’t mean the deals have come to an end. They haven’t even slowed down. In fact, with Cyber Monday happening tomorrow, the sales are actually ramping up. If you […]
KXAN
Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, these deals are still worth shopping
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which deals are best now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over?. Despite high inflation, consumers took advantage of Black Friday deals like never before. Shoppers spent over $9 billion, which is a new record for the retail holiday. Many took advantage of “buy now, pay later” programs to help spread out spending over time to ease budget strain when making purchases.
KXAN
The best products we’ve tested and loved on sale now for Cyber Monday
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best products on sale for Cyber Monday?. There are plenty of amazing deals up for grabs this Cyber Monday. But just because you’re getting a deep discount doesn’t mean the sale item is worth your money. If you’re looking to spend a little more strategically, we’ve gathered some of the best deals on products the BestReviews team has tested and loved.
KXAN
Best gifts for 12-year-olds
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Kids in the tween age group can be some of the most complicated people to shop for. Toy trends seem to change by the week, bedroom furnishing fashions can change each month, and there’s a new STEM toy every time you turn around. Don’t worry. There are some great gifts out there that stand out as “best of the best” and are sure to delight the special pre-teen on your list.
KXAN
8 best anorak jackets for fall
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even in the warmer parts of the country, the fall brings some cooler temperatures. When a chill sets in, having a trusty anorak at the ready keeps you cozy. Anoraks are available in tons of styles and different thicknesses, so...
KXAN
Best fleece jacket
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you enjoy being proactive about prepping for the cooler months ahead, a versatile fleece jacket will be an excellent addition to your closet, especially in areas where the weather may be unpredictable. It is crucial to layer properly during the fall and winter and not weigh yourself down with heavier clothing options.
Comments / 0