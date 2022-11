Four young teenagers are accused of killing a South Carolina man “execution” style after he punished them for their Instagram use by taking their computers away, according to local reports. Three 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old hatched a plan to murder the victim, 38-year-old Larry Ingram Jr. on Nov. 14 after he reportedly punished two of them — who are related to him — by taking away their laptops, the Charlotte Observer reported. Investigators said that Ingram was displeased with how the teens were using Instagram. The teens, angry over the discipline, allegedly lured Ingram to his death inside his Rock...

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 23 MINUTES AGO