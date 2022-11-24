ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are Detroit's Best Speakeasies?

Located in an alleyway off Griswold Street, Bad Luck Bar is an upscale cocktail bar with a unique theme. It's a perfect spot for a date, a group of friends, or to hang out and have a drink. The cocktail menu at Bad Luck Bar features a variety of world-famous cocktails. It also offers a selection of international snacks. Some signature cocktails include the Tower, which provides Aberlour 12-year scotch, baklava honey syrup, and atomized Fernet-Branca.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit

Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit-style pizza shop opens in the island country of Malta

Detroit style pizza – pizza served on a thick focaccia-like crust with toppings first, then Wisconsin brick cheese and finished with stripes of red sauce – is a global sensation. Not only is it served up across the U.S. in cities like San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Gainsville,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 teens shot leaving birthday party at Xquisite Events in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens were shot while they were leaving a birthday party in Detroit Saturday night according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the teens were at a sweet sixteen birthday party. Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were leaving the party at Xquisite Events (19148 Joy Rd) at 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at them.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop 4 Set to Film in Downtown Detroit

Axel Foley is back in action, and Detroit is about to become center stage for all the action. Netflix's highly anticipated upcoming film Beverly Hills: Axel Foley, once again starring Eddie Murphy, is set to film in Detroit. A filming notice has made its way around social media with the full shooting schedule for the movie in downtown Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shop local during the Holiday Market at the Rust Belt Market in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local shopping destination right in Ferndale – The Rust Belt Market. It's a place where you might just find the perfect holiday present. "The Rust Belt is an elevated flea market. We are home to over 30 shops," said Tiffany Best, co-owner of The Rust Belt Market. "We have a creative vibe in here; very eclectic, curated collections."
FERNDALE, MI
wemu.org

Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti

This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
YPSILANTI, MI

