WVNews
WVU women return home to face NC Central
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following a two-game trip to Cancun, Mexico, the West Virginia women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Wednesday to take on North Carolina Central. Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 6 p.m. The game...
WVNews
‘Streak busters’ finish season with a win at Oklahoma State
It’s often said that all is well that ends well. West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown is hopeful that’s true, following his team’s 24-19 win at Oklahoma State on Saturday, but there are still plenty of questions swirling about his future.
WVNews
Brown must re-recruit his current players
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While awaiting word from the mount on the future of coach Neal Brown, West Virginia football is caught up in a very lively dead recruiting period at the end season. Newly created by the NCAA, this dead period consists of four days during which...
WVNews
Florida offensive tackle makes WVU his choice
Recruiting never stops, even for those programs that might be facing a bit of drama. Offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean announced his pledge to the Mountaineer program on Monday morning, just two days after WVU completed its season with a 24-19 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) middle, high school cheerleaders both enjoying winning November
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Cheerleaders at both Bridgeport Middle School and Bridgeport High School are celebrating competitive wins this month. After the high school squad captured the Class AAA Region I title Nov. 5 at East Fairmont High School, the middle school squad won the Mid Mountain 10 Athletic Conference Cheerleading Championship Nov. 12 at Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg.
WVNews
Virginia Furnace is 168 years old
ALBRIGHT — The Virginia Furnace, also known as Muddy Creek Furnace and Josephine Furnace, is a historic water-powered blast furnace and national historic district located just three miles north of Albright on W.Va. 26. The furnace remained in operation until the 1890s, and was the last charcoal iron furnace...
WVNews
'Greater Elkins' area to be home to 4th Ascend West Virginia class
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — The “greater Elkins” area will be home to the fourth class of the Ascend West Virginia program, officials announced Tuesday. Following classes in Morgantown, Lewisburg and a planned class in the Eastern Panhandle, Elkins and the surrounding communities in Randolph County are the latest addition to the remote worker program, according to Brad D. Smith.
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, names new communications director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Morgantown has hired a new director of communications. Drew Bailey will take over the role on Dec. 5, the city announced on Tuesday.
WVNews
New ministry leaders learning their path at Centerbranch Church School of Ministry in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Hopeful ministers from around the country are studying this year at Centerbranch School of Ministry. Pastor Christina Francis, school director and Centerbranch Church’s discipleship pastor, said post-high school students considering a full-time ministry career are encouraged to apply for the school — which offers associate, bachelor or doctoral courses. The school is affiliated with West Virginia Christian University and Rhema Bible Training College and developed with a curriculum including leadership and servanthood training and hands-on ministry.
WVNews
Permanent StoryWalk signs poised to come to Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Park trail
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — An influx in donations since this summer is setting the stage for a year-round Bridgeport StoryWalk along the Bridgeport City Park Trail in 2023. “We have secured all the money we need for the project — roughly $5,200,” Project Director Melanie Groves said. “We’ll...
WVNews
WVU studies gift giving
MORGANTOWN — Givers frequently struggle when it comes to choosing presents recipients really want, according to Julian Givi, a West Virginia University expert on gifting. “I always assumed people give to make recipients happy,” Givi said. “But that’s not the case. When we give gifts, we want to make the recipient happy and we want to make ourselves happy. The gift has to accomplish two goals that sometimes contrast, because givers and recipients often want different things out of a gift.”
WVNews
Marion County Transit Authority unveils state's first electric public transportation van
FAIRMONT — The Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority last week became the first public transit organization in the state to unveil an electric van, which will be used as part of a larger initiative to increase alternative energy in Appalachia. The initiative, called the “Rural Reimagined, Building an EV Ecosystem...
WVNews
Mountain Fresh Farmers Market winter markets set
OAKLAND, Md. — Mountain Fresh Farmers Market winter markets will be held in the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in downtown Oakland, Maryland. “We are very excited to hold the winter markets at the pavilion where all markets are held during the summer!” said Melissa Bolyard, agriculture business specialist for the Garrett County, Maryland, Department of Business Development. “Come on out and see what we have done to the pavilion to make it more comfortable for our customers and vendors.”
WVNews
PSC Cat Statue.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - West Virginia University Potomac State College interim campus pres…
WVNews
Preston High grad named Rhodes Scholar
ALBRIGHT — Henry Cerbone, who graduated from Preston High School in 2019, has been named a 2023 Rhodes Scholar. He is the first West Virginian to be named a Rhodes Scholar since 2004. Cerbone said it was wonderful to receive the honor.
WVNews
Middle School students earn high school credit in business
For several years now, high school students have had the opportunity to earn college credits prior to graduation, which has helped them save money and graduate from college early. Now, eighth-graders at Robert L. Bland Middle School have a similar opportunity to earn high school credits before entering Lewis County High School.
WVNews
Woodlake Tree Farm open
OAKLAND, Md. — Woodlake Tree Farm, a locally owned Christmas tree farm, officially opened for the season Friday after Thanksgiving. The barn at Woodlake will be decked out for Christmas with fresh holiday greens. The farm and Christmas shop will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until the farm has officially sold out for the season.
WVNews
Barrackville, West Virginia, Christmas in Our Town set for this weekend; MCPARC begins Christmas tree program
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — This weekend, the Town of Barrackville will hold its popular Christmas in Our Town event for the first time in full since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission has begun its annual Christmas tree program. Christmas in Our...
WVNews
Student representatives selected for board of ed
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Education welcomed two new student representatives to the board this month. Preston High junior Colin Savage and senior Audrey Doyle were selected from students who applied for the two spots. As non-voting members of the board, they will be able to sit at meetings and participate in discussions.
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Water Board holds public hearing, approves final reading of rate hike ordinance
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Water Board held a public hearing regarding the upcoming rate increases that are planned to help fund an extensive project to replace water lines in Clarksburg. Customers in attendance voiced their concerns with the rate hike and had their questions addressed by...
