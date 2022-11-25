Read full article on original website
Bulldogs crack CFP Rankings at #24 ahead of bowl selection
Mississippi State has found a niche in the latest round of College Football Playoff rankings, at #24. The Bulldogs earned their place in the only Top 25 with real post-season impact after finishing the regular season with a 8-4 overall record and victory in the Battle for the Golden Egg.
Nick Broeker wins Hull Trophy as Mississippi's top offensive lineman
JACKSON – Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker was named the winner of the Kent Hull Trophy by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. Broeker received the award during the C Spire Conerly Trophy virtual ceremony Tuesday evening. The award has been presented annually to the top collegiate offensive...
Empty arena doesn't stop Bulldogs in 94-39 win over UL Monroe
Storms in the area on Tuesday made for a tough decision for Mississippi State in its women’s basketball game with Louisiana Monroe. The decision was made that no fans would be allowed inside the Humphrey Coliseum. It made for a strange environment and some moments in which the Bulldog players had to fight through some complacency. In the end, there was never any doubt that MSU was going to win it with a 94-39 victory over the Warhawks.
Ole Miss women rout Alabama A&M 74-28
Ole Miss women's basketball used a powerful defensive effort to break the program record for single-game points allowed, completely shutting down Alabama A&M in a decisive 74-28 victory at SJB Pavilion on Tuesday night. The Rebels (7-1) never allowed the Bulldogs (0-6) to break double digits in a single quarter...
Rebels reach into Texas to offer 2023 edge Princewill Umanmielen
Ole Miss offered four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen on Tuesday. The 6-4, 225-pounder is rated as the nation's No. 23 edge and the No. 36 player in the state of Texas' 2023 class by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is out of Manor (Texas) High School. He has two...
What's next for Mississippi State?
Fresh off a win over rival Ole Miss in the 2022 Battle for the Golden Egg, Mississippi State is preparing for a bowl and working to finalize their commitment list for the December signing period. The Bulldogs' most recent commitment came from Tuscaloosa, Alabama standout offensive lineman Jayden Hobson. State now holds the verbal pledges of four offensive linemen in the class. In-state standouts Zay Alexander (Tupelo) and Malik Ellis (Laurel) join Tennessee private schooler Joe Crocker along with Hobson.
Moving On Up: Where Mississippi State Stands in Latest Release of the Coaches Poll
Mississippi State checked into the rankings following Thursday's Egg Bowl win over the Ole Miss Rebels.
In keeping Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss wins in ways it may not be considering
OXFORD — Ole Miss didn’t win Thursday. It did win Saturday, but it was hard for many in the fan base to enjoy the magnitude of the victory. Reports began to surface Saturday morning that Rebels coach Lane Kiffin would sign the restructured Ole Miss contract — the one that will bump his salary north of $9 million a year — and will not become the head coach at Auburn.
Paul Finebaum Blasts Lane Kiffin For 'BS' Statement On Contract Extension
Paul Finebaum doesn't believe Kiffin's reasoning for not putting the Auburn rumors to rest sooner.
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
Oxford, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Magazine names Mississippi university director as national ‘Veteran Champion of the Year’
Home of one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
Lottery player in Lowndes County wins $559K
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lottery player in Lowndes County won $559,000 over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the player won during Saturday’s drawing. His or her name is not being published. The player purchased the ticket at the Sprint Mart on Highway 45 North in...
Defying national trends, this Mississippi university just enrolled largest freshman class in its history
The University of Mississippi recently announced that 22,967 students enrolled across the university’s seven campuses for fall 2022. Powered by a freshman class of 4,480, the largest in university history, total enrollment is up 5.1%, or 1,111 students, over 2021. “Students and families across Mississippi and around the country...
List of storm shelters in North Mississippi
BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
Where to find a storm shelter in Lafayette County, Miss.
OXFORD, Miss. — Officials in Lafayette County, Miss., want to make residents aware of storm shelter locations in the event of severe weather. Strong storms with heavy rain, damaging winds and potential tornadoes are expected to track through the area Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Here’s a list of storm...
University of Mississippi Community Remembers Sociology Professor Willa Johnson
Memorial service set for November 28 at Paris-Yates Chapel. Willa Johnson was undeniably a hero in her own right, championing diversity at the University of Mississippi all while gaining national acclaim for her scholarship and expertise. The professor of sociology, who died November 7, 2022, taught for 23 years. She...
Memphis-area school closures due to Tuesday’s severe weather
UPDATE: MSCS will dismiss all schools early today ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather. All after-school activities and after-care are canceled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — See below to stay up to date with the latest closings due to Tuesday’s weather threat.
Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff
Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
