ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Hurry, Clare V Bags Are on Sale for up to 40% Off for Black Friday, But They're Going Fast

By Alysh Lynch
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egWqP_0jN3bcZw00

Beloved by celebrities and influencers alike, Clare V is a brand that puts a modern take on the classic Parisian aesthetic. Back in 2008, journalist-turned-founder Clare Vivier launched her namesake brand with a collection of chic laptop cases. Since then the label has grown to include an entire line of bags, tech accessories and small leather goods. If you’re ever in Los Angeles, where all Clare V products are made, you can stop by their flagship store to see where it all began. In the meantime, we have some excellent deals on Clare V bags to hold you over. With savings of up to 40%, your wardrobe—and wallet—will thank us.

While Nordstrom does typically have a pretty robust sale section, discounts can often be on the smaller side. That’s part of what makes this Black Friday sale on Clare V bags so special. Discounted between 30% and 40%, this assortment of price-conscious purses has a surprising amount of range. There’s crossbody bags, classic totes, plus a few novelty styles as well!

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

This minimal Sac Bretelle Perforated Suede Crossbody is made from a perforated leather suede material. The signature vertical stripe seen on many Clare V styles adds a subtle dose of contrast. Originally priced at $275, this bag is now on sale for 40% off, bringing it down to a more accessible $164.97, which results in a savings of over $100! Sac Bretelle Perforated Suede Crossbody, $164.97 at Nordstrom

A departure from the more tame styles, this Fraise Shoulder Bag marries craftsmanship with whimsy. The pink dots adorning the exterior were designed to resemble strawberries, adding a fun twist to this knit purse. The shoulder strap adds some juxtaposition, pairing the soft yarns with the shiny chain link. Marked down 40%, what was once a $275 purchase is now available for $165. Fraise Shoulder Bag, $165 at Nordstrom

(scroll to keep reading)

If the previous purse wasn't out there enough for you, consider this Pot de Miel Basket Bag. Constructed from a woven material and dotted with black circles, this bucket bag resembles an actual strawberry. Even the leather tag looks like a leaf! The handle on this model is removable, so you could potentially turn it into a crossbody style if you have another strap lying around. At 30% off, this enchanting work of art will cost you just under $200. Pot de Miel Basket Bag, $199.50 at Nordstrom

For an option that's a bit more utilitarian, look no further than the Marisol Crossbody Bag. Made from an embossed leather fabric that's crafted to have a woven appearance and finished with a detachable webbing strap (the material used on camera bags), this model meshes elements of elevated and everyday style. Plus the army green color is the perfect neutral hue for fall. At 40% off, this crossbody would normally cost almost $400, but lucky for us, it's been marked down to $238.97. Marisol Crossbody Bag, $238.97 at Nordstrom

This is the only style in our round-up to be discounted by precisely 35%. The Bateau Woven Leather Tote is a great deal on a really unique piece. Strips of brown, red and black Italian leather are tightly woven together to create a spacious carry-all bag. As with many Clare V designs, this tote uses the a striped webbing strap material as handles. With the discount, this $495 purse drops down to a $321.75 deal. Bateau Woven Leather Tote, $321.75 at Nordstrom

Designed in the same fabrication as the first crossbody style we featured, this Simple Perforated Suede Tote boasts a lot more room than its tinier counterpart. A contrast stripe accent and leather handles complete the outside appearance, while a chambray-lined interior makes finding your belongings in your purse that much easier. Another 40% off deal, this tote usually goes for $555, but you can get it for $332.97 while there are still units in stock. Simple Perforated Suede Tote, $332.97 at Nordstrom

Comments / 0

Related
intheknow.com

8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Hypebae

Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal

London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
ETOnline.com

Celebrity-Loved UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn and winter staple, and have countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya. While the shoes have been spotted on A-listers, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead, especially with Amazon's UGG deals.
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Parade

Parade

63K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy