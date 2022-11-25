Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Empty arena doesn't stop Bulldogs in 94-39 win over UL Monroe
Storms in the area on Tuesday made for a tough decision for Mississippi State in its women’s basketball game with Louisiana Monroe. The decision was made that no fans would be allowed inside the Humphrey Coliseum. It made for a strange environment and some moments in which the Bulldog players had to fight through some complacency. In the end, there was never any doubt that MSU was going to win it with a 94-39 victory over the Warhawks.
247Sports
Ole Miss women rout Alabama A&M 74-28
Ole Miss women's basketball used a powerful defensive effort to break the program record for single-game points allowed, completely shutting down Alabama A&M in a decisive 74-28 victory at SJB Pavilion on Tuesday night. The Rebels (7-1) never allowed the Bulldogs (0-6) to break double digits in a single quarter...
247Sports
Bulldogs crack CFP Rankings at #24 ahead of bowl selection
Mississippi State has found a niche in the latest round of College Football Playoff rankings, at #24. The Bulldogs earned their place in the only Top 25 with real post-season impact after finishing the regular season with a 8-4 overall record and victory in the Battle for the Golden Egg.
247Sports
Nick Broeker wins Hull Trophy as Mississippi's top offensive lineman
JACKSON – Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker was named the winner of the Kent Hull Trophy by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. Broeker received the award during the C Spire Conerly Trophy virtual ceremony Tuesday evening. The award has been presented annually to the top collegiate offensive...
247Sports
Ole Miss 2023 hoops signee Jordan Burks to continue prep career elsewhere
Jordan Burks, a 2023 Ole Miss men's basketball signee, announced recently that he has chosen to play the remainder of his prep career at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona. Burks previously played at Central Pointe Academy in Kissimmee, Florida. "First off, I'd like to thank God, my family, my teammates...
247Sports
Quinshon Judkins wins Conerly Trophy
JACKSON– For the third straight season, an Ole Miss Rebel has been recognized as the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi. After a record-breaking freshman campaign, Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins. was named the winner of the 2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy Tuesday night by the Mississippi...
247Sports
Rebels reach into Texas to offer 2023 edge Princewill Umanmielen
Ole Miss offered four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen on Tuesday. The 6-4, 225-pounder is rated as the nation's No. 23 edge and the No. 36 player in the state of Texas' 2023 class by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is out of Manor (Texas) High School. He has two...
Comments / 0