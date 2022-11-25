ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Dungy’s anti-Patriots bias was insufferable Thursday night

By Alex Reimer
 5 days ago

Tony Dungy says the Patriots caught a break.

During a game in which a Hunter Henry red zone touchdown was wrongly nullified and multiple flags were missed, one of Bill Belichick’s most infamous nemesis only disagreed with the officials when he was arguing for a phantom false start penalty to be levied against Trent Brown.

“They got away with one there,” said Dungy when looking at replay of Brown doing nothing wrong on a 14-yard completion to Kendrick Bourne.

Dungy was on the call for the Vikings’ 33-26 win over the Patriots Thanksgiving night, alongside Mike Tirico and Jason Garrett, who’s fresh off a disastrous season serving as Joe Judge’s offensive coordinator with the Giants.

The crew seemed thrilled whenever the Patriots stumbled, and ignored the missed calls that helped Minnesota win the game.

The referees’ most egregious mistake was Henry’s touchdown-turned-incompletion, because it directly took points off the board for the Patriots. With 6:50 left in the third, Mac Jones found the big tight end streaking across the goal line. Henry dove for the ball and appeared to secure possession with both hands. But upon review, the officials called it back.

NBC’s rules analyst Terry McAuliffe said the ball “clearly” hit the ground, which just wasn’t the case.

Nonetheless, Dungy piled on. “He’s got to maintain control as the ball hits the ground. It looks to me like he clearly loses control after the ball hits the ground,” he said.

Dungy’s Colts lost multiple gut-wrenching playoff games against the Patriots in the early aughts, and it’s apparent he still harbors ill-feelings against Belichick. Throughout the telecast, Dungy either insisted the Patriots committed make believe fouls — such as when he kept arguing the Patriots were offsides on a clear Vikings false start in the third quarter — or avoided comment when they got jobbed.

Midway through the fourth, Henry was tackled before the ball arrived to him on a key 4th-and-1, only for Dungy to say his feet got tangled with the Vikings defender.

When Minnesota pass-rusher Danielle Hunter held Jones’ face mask on a throw late in regulation, Dungy was silent.

Admittedly, complaining about biased broadcasters is a loser’s lament. The Patriots made plenty of mistakes, such as rookie Pierre Strong running into the punter to extend an eventual Vikings scoring drive and bad clutch offensive execution.

But hearing Dungy root against the Patriots, and then chide Belichick for his late-game clock management, made a rough loss even worse.

David Strom
4d ago

Cry me a River! The writer is complaining about the very thing he is guilty of .. bias. He’s a fool and a lame writer. And BTW. It was NOT a catch. He bobbled it!

15
Guest
3d ago

Dungy was a coordinator for Minnesota during while Denny Green was the head coach. He was an awesome coach. If you don’t like him don’t watch even when you’re beloved cheating Bilichick is coaching. Hahaha

9
Donald Quick
2d ago

listen to the game two times and Tony Dungy called that game like he calls every game. whoever wrote this article is the biggest whiniest baby in the sports media. more than likely a Patriots fan. Tony Dungy called a fair game. I watched that end zone catch by the Patriots receiver and he can see the pass hit the ground and then bobbled loose so that wasn't a touchdown catch either. for a bunch of fans in a team that won a bunch of super bowls that a Vikings fans can only fantasize about the Patriots sure have a short memory one of the most ungrateful fans I've ever heard of they should be thankful. they've gotten a lot of breaks from the NFL throughout the years that put up with the Patriots coach cheating tactics.

