3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss
The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban makes College Football Playoff plea after Iron Bowl rout
Alabama’s chances at making it to the College Football Playoff is looking slim. Despite an Iron Bowl win against rivals Auburn, the team still sits on the bubble when it comes to the final dance. Their two losses earlier this season might come back to haunt them: teams with two or more losses are unlikely to be picked by the committee.
College Basketball Odds: Virginia vs. Michigan prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022
The Virginia Cavaliers take on the Michigan Wolverines. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Virginia Michigan prediction and pick. The Virginia Cavaliers and Michigan Wolverines have authored distinctly different stories to start the new college basketball season, but how they end those stories will be a much bigger point of fascination. Virginia […] The post College Basketball Odds: Virginia vs. Michigan prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dabo Swinney’s testy response to QB question after loss to South Carolina
There was never a doubt in Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney’s mind when asked if freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei would start against the North Carolina Tar Heels in this Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game after a loss to South Carolina. “(DJ Uiagalelei) is still the starter,”...
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Lane Kiffin’s recruiting pitch right after Auburn hires Hugh Freeze
The Auburn Tigers have a new boss on the sidelines after Auburn football hired Hugh Freeze Monday to be the next head coach of the program. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin, however, hilariously made a last-ditch effort to sway Freeze into coming to Ole Miss instead with a mere Twitter post. #ComeToTheSip pic.twitter.com/2eHXWpfmMB […] The post Lane Kiffin’s recruiting pitch right after Auburn hires Hugh Freeze appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michigan football’s Cade McNamara makes transfer portal decision
Cade McNamara, former starting quarterback for Michigan football, made the decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday, according to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports. McNamara, who has appeared in 21 games for the Wolverines spanning three seasons, is listed on the portal as a graduate transfer. Cade McNamara enjoyed...
NHL Odds: Panthers vs. Flames prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022
Who doesn’t love a jam-packed hockey Tuesday with an abundant amount of entertaining action? In this edition, the Florida Panthers will put their slumping ways to the test as they battle it out with the Calgary Flames. You know what time it is! Let’s take a look at our NHL odds series where our Panthers-Flames prediction and pick will be made.
Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams
We might not see Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore returning punts anytime soon for the team — or perhaps never again. Against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Moore had another misplay while trying to return a punt. It’s the third fumbled punt for Moore, which also probably dooms his chances of returning […] The post Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hudson Card makes major transfer portal move
Texas sophomore quarterback Hudson Card plans to enter the football transfer portal when it opens on Dec. 5, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel. Card will have three years of eligibility remaining. Once called a “Day 2 prospect” by 247Sports writer Charles Power, Card was compared to Carolina […] The post Hudson Card makes major transfer portal move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 13
It can be agreed that Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season was a bit of a weird one – low-scoring games, underdogs ruining playoff hopes, and your fantasy football team struggling. But have no fear, you can help right the ship with your Week 13 waiver wire pickups.
Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell
The Detroit Lions have been playing rather well in recent weeks. Prior to their Thanksgiving loss, the Lions won three games in a row, including a victory over the then 7-2 New York Giants. The Lions have been hit with the injury bug a lot this season, but are starting to get healthy. One piece […] The post Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter outraged over College Football Playoff rankings of Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson
The latest College Football Playoff rankings dropped and fans took to Twitter with their social media pitchforks and torches to skewer the committee, specifically for the placements of Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson. Here are some of the best reactions. Does anyone outside the people in that room or Clemson's football headquarters think Clemson is the […] The post Twitter outraged over College Football Playoff rankings of Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears are coming off five straight losses entering Week 13. They are dead last in the NFC North and want to snap their woeful slump. The beleaguered Bears will try to get their cheese as they face the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can put the Bears into a tie for third place with Green Bay in their division. Here are our Bears Week 13 predictions as they take on the Packers.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Texans
The Cleveland Browns are coming off a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to snap a two-game slide. They will also see the debut of much-ballyhooed Deshaun Watson. Is this the game that will turn the Browns’ disappointing season around? We’ll have to see, but they have a golden chance at another W against […] The post Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh reacts to Wolverines players planting flag at Ohio State
The 45-23 Michigan victory at Ohio State Saturday gave head coach Jim Harbaugh the most satisfying victory in his head coaching tenure with the Wolverines. The overjoyed expression on his face after the game did not disappear 24 hours later. Harbaugh was asked if there was any issue with his players planting the Michigan flag […] The post Jim Harbaugh reacts to Wolverines players planting flag at Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wisconsin football hires Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as new head coach
The Wisconsin football program is lining up a major move to bring itself back to national relevancy, reportedly finalizing a deal for Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell to take over in the same role in Madison. According to Pete Thamel, the Badgers are deep into discussions with Fickell over the chance to make him Wisconsin’s […] The post Wisconsin football hires Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as new head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DJ Uiagalelei will start ACC Championship game vs. North Carolina, but there’s a catch
Heading into the ACC Championship against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the eighth-ranked Clemson Tigers will stick with DJ Uiagalelei as their starting quarterback. But this doesn’t mean that he will be the only one to take the field for them. DJ Uiagalelei will be entering the ACC Championship game coming off arguably the worst […] The post DJ Uiagalelei will start ACC Championship game vs. North Carolina, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
