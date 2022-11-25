Read full article on original website
Related
South Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian warplanes enter air defence zone
South Korea’s military said it scrambled fighter jets as two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone. The Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone off South Korea’s southern and northeast coasts from about 5:50 am local time on Wednesday, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, new reports say.
Ma been laying low since October 2020 when he gave a speech criticizing China's financial regulatory system — which angered the Chinese authorities.
Idaho8.com
Qatar says farewell to World Cup in 2-0 loss to Netherlands
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatari soccer fans gathered at Al Bayt Stadium for the country’s last game in the World Cup. Qatar lost to the Netherlands 2-0 and is out of the tournament after three games in the group stage. Qatar lost all three games and scored only one goal. Qatar was the first host nation to lose its opening match and only the second to be eliminated from the group stage. That didn’t stop thousands of fans from coming to celebrate Qatar’s first appearance in the World Cup and the first time the event has been played in the Middle East.
Idaho8.com
Pitch invader with rainbow flag interrupts World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay
The World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay was briefly interrupted by a pitch invader waving a rainbow flag on the field at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Monday. The FIFA global television feed avoided showing the pitch invader, but the individual could be seen running on the field trailing the flag as they were pursued by security officials.
Idaho8.com
China’s security apparatus swings into action to smother Covid protests
China’s vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother mass protests that swept the country, with police patrolling streets, checking cell phones and even calling some demonstrators to warn them against a repeat. In major cities on Monday and Tuesday, police flooded the sites of protests that took place...
Idaho8.com
Neymar to miss Brazil’s last group game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil’s team doctor says Neymar will miss the last group game at the World Cup because of a right ankle injury. Rodrigo Lasmar says the Brazil forward will not face Cameroon in the Group G game on Friday. Neymar missed Monday’s 1-0 win over Switzerland. Brazil secured its spot in the round of 16 with the victory. Lasmar says right back Danilo and left back Alex Sandro also won’t play against Cameroon because of injuries.
Protesters clash with police in China during new wave of demonstrations
Video from China shows new demonstrations in China with protestors clashing with security forces over the country's strict Covid-19 restrictions. CNN's Kristi Lu Stout reports.
Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of 'crackdown'
Fresh clashes have broken out between police and protesters in a southern Chinese city, part of a wave of Covid lockdown-sparked demonstrations across the country that have morphed into demands for political freedoms. But demonstrators have also demanded much wider political reforms in communist China, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down.
Idaho8.com
Iran fans divided in World Cup match against US
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — While Iran’s national team faced the U.S. on the pitch, Iran’s politically divided fans faced each other in the stands. The World Cup match between Iran and the United States on Tuesday was charged with emotion among Iranian fans, some of whom had come to Qatar not only to support their team, but the protest movement back home. Like in Iran’s previous World Cup matches, government supporters tried to drown out protesters at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. Some fans backing the protest movement said government supporters sought to intimidate them by shoving camera phones in their faces. The tensions between the Iranian fans contrasted with their friendly interactions with U.S. supporters. Smiling U.S. and Iranian fans posed together for photos before the game started.
China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi
China's ruling Communist Party has vowed to "resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces."
Idaho8.com
Lionel Messi and Argentina face crunch game against Poland
It was meant to be Lionel Messi’s crowning moment for Argentina — the tournament in which he steps out of Diego Maradona‘s shadow for the national team — but the 2022 World Cup has been a mixed experience for the 35-year-old so far. Argentina was stunned...
Comments / 0