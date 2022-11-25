ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho8.com

Qatar says farewell to World Cup in 2-0 loss to Netherlands

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatari soccer fans gathered at Al Bayt Stadium for the country’s last game in the World Cup. Qatar lost to the Netherlands 2-0 and is out of the tournament after three games in the group stage. Qatar lost all three games and scored only one goal. Qatar was the first host nation to lose its opening match and only the second to be eliminated from the group stage. That didn’t stop thousands of fans from coming to celebrate Qatar’s first appearance in the World Cup and the first time the event has been played in the Middle East.
Idaho8.com

Pitch invader with rainbow flag interrupts World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay

The World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay was briefly interrupted by a pitch invader waving a rainbow flag on the field at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Monday. The FIFA global television feed avoided showing the pitch invader, but the individual could be seen running on the field trailing the flag as they were pursued by security officials.
Idaho8.com

China’s security apparatus swings into action to smother Covid protests

China’s vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother mass protests that swept the country, with police patrolling streets, checking cell phones and even calling some demonstrators to warn them against a repeat. In major cities on Monday and Tuesday, police flooded the sites of protests that took place...
Idaho8.com

Neymar to miss Brazil’s last group game at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil’s team doctor says Neymar will miss the last group game at the World Cup because of a right ankle injury. Rodrigo Lasmar says the Brazil forward will not face Cameroon in the Group G game on Friday. Neymar missed Monday’s 1-0 win over Switzerland. Brazil secured its spot in the round of 16 with the victory. Lasmar says right back Danilo and left back Alex Sandro also won’t play against Cameroon because of injuries.
AFP

Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of 'crackdown'

Fresh clashes have broken out between police and protesters in a southern Chinese city, part of a wave of Covid lockdown-sparked demonstrations across the country that have morphed into demands for political freedoms. But demonstrators have also demanded much wider political reforms in communist China, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down.
Idaho8.com

Iran fans divided in World Cup match against US

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — While Iran’s national team faced the U.S. on the pitch, Iran’s politically divided fans faced each other in the stands. The World Cup match between Iran and the United States on Tuesday was charged with emotion among Iranian fans, some of whom had come to Qatar not only to support their team, but the protest movement back home. Like in Iran’s previous World Cup matches, government supporters tried to drown out protesters at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. Some fans backing the protest movement said government supporters sought to intimidate them by shoving camera phones in their faces. The tensions between the Iranian fans contrasted with their friendly interactions with U.S. supporters. Smiling U.S. and Iranian fans posed together for photos before the game started.
Idaho8.com

Lionel Messi and Argentina face crunch game against Poland

It was meant to be Lionel Messi’s crowning moment for Argentina — the tournament in which he steps out of Diego Maradona‘s shadow for the national team — but the 2022 World Cup has been a mixed experience for the 35-year-old so far. Argentina was stunned...

