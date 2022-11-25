ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Slams US And Britain, Justifies Crackdown On Protestors As Way 'To Protect Our People's Lives'

A China spokesperson slammed Western nations for interfering with domestic affairs after the U.S. and Britain issued statements backing Chinese protestors who lashed out against President Xi Jinping and his stringent COVID-19 restrictions over the weekend. What Happened: Hua Chunying, China's Foreign Affairs Ministry's spokesperson and Assistant Minister, compared the...
Ukraine Central Bank Explores CBDC As A 'Key Element' To Raise Money, Buy Goods

A statute allowing the central bank to issue a CBDC that can be classified in the same category as cash or electronic money was signed into law by President Volodymyr Zelensky in July 2021. Since then, Tascombank disclosed plans to test an electronic hryvnia built on the Stellar network. And...
China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has vowed to “resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces,” following the largest street demonstrations in decades staged by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. The statement from the Central Political and...

