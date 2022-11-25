Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Bill Clinton Compared Donald Trump To Tony Goldwyn, Martin Sheen And Michael Douglas: Why?
A former president took a shot at another former president when asked a question on a late-night talk show. What Happened: In a June appearance on “Late Late Show With James Corden,” former President Bill Clinton was a featured guest. The economy, international relations and aliens were among...
Benzinga
Oath Keepers Leader Found Guilty Of Sedition In Jan. 6 Capitol Attack That Tried To Overturn Trump's Election Loss
All five were reportedly found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, according to the report. Oath Keepers, founded in 2009, reportedly includes in its ranks militia members who are current and retired U.S. military personnel, law enforcement officers, and first responders. Rhodes himself is a former Army paratrooper. The...
Benzinga
Does Defeat Mean Death For Putin? 'If You Fail, You Will Be Killed,' Says Palantir CEO Alex Karp
Palantir CEO Alex Karp says Putin has underestimated his enemies. Now the Russian President is backed into a corner "where the corner is: if you fail, you will be killed." In a rare address to the nation in September, Russian President Vladamir Putin made it clear he wouldn't hold back from using nuclear weapons in defense of Russia.
Benzinga
FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Says He Secretly Donated As Much Money To Republicans As To Democrats
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried makes a startling revelation about his political donations. Bankman-Fried says he does not know how to code, therefore moving funds to Alameda through a "back door" was out of the question. Reeling from scathing criticism over his massive donations to the Democrats, the disgraced co-founder of...
Benzinga
Iran Reportedly Threatens Families Of Soccer Team With 'Torture' If Players Don't 'Behave,' Ahead Of World Cup Match With US
Iran has reportedly threatened the families of its World Cup soccer team with imprisonment and torture if the players failed to "behave," ahead of their match with the U.S. on Tuesday. What Happened: In a bid to do damage control after the players refused to sing the nation's national anthem...
Benzinga
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
Benzinga
US Military Vessel 'Illegally Intruded' China's Territorial Waters: Violated 'Sovereignty And Security,' Says Beijing
The Chinese army said it drove away a U.S. guided-missile cruiser that “illegally intruded” into waters near the South China Sea on Tuesday, alleging that it violated its sovereignty and security. What Happened: The spokesman for the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army, Tian Junli, said,...
Benzinga
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Slams US And Britain, Justifies Crackdown On Protestors As Way 'To Protect Our People's Lives'
A China spokesperson slammed Western nations for interfering with domestic affairs after the U.S. and Britain issued statements backing Chinese protestors who lashed out against President Xi Jinping and his stringent COVID-19 restrictions over the weekend. What Happened: Hua Chunying, China's Foreign Affairs Ministry's spokesperson and Assistant Minister, compared the...
South Carolina Supreme Court orders Mark Meadows to testify in 2020 election probe
South Carolina's supreme court ordered former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to testify before a Georgia grand jury on allegations that former President Donald Trump attempted to meddle in the 2020 election.
Benzinga
Ukraine Central Bank Explores CBDC As A 'Key Element' To Raise Money, Buy Goods
A statute allowing the central bank to issue a CBDC that can be classified in the same category as cash or electronic money was signed into law by President Volodymyr Zelensky in July 2021. Since then, Tascombank disclosed plans to test an electronic hryvnia built on the Stellar network. And...
China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi
BEIJING — (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has vowed to “resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces,” following the largest street demonstrations in decades staged by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. The statement from the Central Political and...
Benzinga
Michael 'Big Short' Burry Questions What Strategy Will Pull Americans Out Of Recession: '...There Are None'
"The Big Short" fame investor Michael Burry has voiced his concerns over a potential recession asking what strategies will pull people out of a recession. The legendary investor, in his cryptic tweet, also hinted at the possibility of a “multi-year recession,” a possibility not considered by many in the current times.
Benzinga
Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Says 2023 Recession Odds 'Virtually 100%' If The Fed Doesn't Pivot: Here's What Needs To Happen
Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel is anticipating a 0.50% rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month, but anything further and a recession is all but guaranteed. What To Know: Siegel laid out expectations for the Fed's final meeting of the year Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I do...
Protesters clash with police in China during new wave of demonstrations
Video from China shows new demonstrations in China with protestors clashing with security forces over the country's strict Covid-19 restrictions. CNN's Kristi Lu Stout reports.
Benzinga
EXCLUSIVE: Yes, FTX Was A Fiasco, But US Crypto Regulation Is 'Onerous' — How INX Can Help
"This current crypto winter is very painful," INX's Alan Silbert says. "Things are happening that I would've never dreamed of." "This FTX debacle is going to set us back a few steps," Silbert says, while calling for more consistent regulation. Benzinga's upcoming Future of Crypto event comes during a pivotal...
Benzinga
This Crypto Exchange Was Fined Over $360K By US Government For Allowing Crypto Transactions In Iran
Kraken overlooked hundreds of crypto transactions from users in Iran for more than $1.6 million. Lending services to Iran violates sanctions set by the U.S. government. Kraken, one of the top crypto exchanges by trading volume, has agreed to pay up more than $360,000 in a settlement for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.
