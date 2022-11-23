Ravens designate S Marcus Williams to return from IR

The Baltimore Ravens lost safety Marcus Williams after only a few games or the 2022 season due to a wrist injury. He was one of Baltimore’s best defenders before the injury, as he was a force as a turnover machine as well as quickly becoming a leader on the back-end of the unit.

The Ravens revealed good news on Wednesday, as they designated Williams to return from injured reserve, opening up a 21-day practice window for the veteran to return to action. While he might not suit up for the team’s Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his return to practice is the next positive step in his recovery.