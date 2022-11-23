ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens designate S Marcus Williams to return from IR

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RIup1_0jN3a7bP00

The Baltimore Ravens lost safety Marcus Williams after only a few games or the 2022 season due to a wrist injury. He was one of Baltimore’s best defenders before the injury, as he was a force as a turnover machine as well as quickly becoming a leader on the back-end of the unit.

The Ravens revealed good news on Wednesday, as they designated Williams to return from injured reserve, opening up a 21-day practice window for the veteran to return to action. While he might not suit up for the team’s Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his return to practice is the next positive step in his recovery.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' snap count takeaways from Week 12 loss

With the Tennessee Titans’ Week 12 game and loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the books, it’s time to take a look at the snap counts. The Titans saw two more players take their first snaps of the 2022 campaign with the team on Sunday in kicker Caleb Shudak and linebacker Andre Smith, who saw 19 snaps on special teams.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who will be Chiefs' punt returner moving forward?

One of the biggest problem areas for the Kansas City Chiefs this season has been finding consistency at the punt returner position. Part of the issue has been injuries, but another part of it has been the coaching staff’s insistence on using Skyy Moore as a punt returner. He’s been learning the position on the fly and trying to battle through his struggles. His muffed punt against the Colts in Week 3 proved to be extremely costly. He’s had two muffed punts since, including the most recent one in Week 12 against the Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of Russell Wilson

It’s not exactly a secret that the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has been an unmitigated disaster. Giving up all kinds of draft capital and three players for the former Seahawks quarterback was supposed to be the deal that propelled Denver to the Super Bowl, but Wilson has appeared to be utterly lost in whatever offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett is putting out there. As the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension after the trade, they’re stuck with him for several more years.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds

In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

178K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy