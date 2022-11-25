Read full article on original website
Related
NATO vows more help for Ukraine as Russia attacks on multiple fronts
KYIV, Nov 30 (Reuters) - NATO allies promised more arms for Ukraine and equipment to help restore power supplies cut by Russian strikes, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces were defending against attempted Russian advances in multiple regions.
Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of 'crackdown'
Fresh clashes have broken out between police and protesters in a southern Chinese city, part of a wave of Covid lockdown-sparked demonstrations across the country that have morphed into demands for political freedoms. But demonstrators have also demanded much wider political reforms in communist China, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down.
Cracking the covert app that exposed Europe's drug gangs
From torture and murder in the Netherlands and Serbia to an unprecedented web of corruption in Belgium, the Sky ECC investigation has shone a light into some of Europe's darkest corners. After English, the most common language used on Sky ECC was Albanian, investigators found.
People Are Sharing Normal "American" Things That Are Really Not Normal At All According To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
Comments / 0