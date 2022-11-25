Two months into an investigation of alleged passport forgery involving the former security chief for Uruguay's president, questions are expanding after a newspaper's reports that prosecutors have also found evidence of political spying and blackmail against opposition politicians.Uruguay’s secretary of the presidency, Álvaro Delgado, and the deputy secretary, Rodrigo Ferrés, testified Tuesday to prosecutors in the forgery investigation of Alejandro Astesiano, who headed security for President Luis Lacalle Pou.That session came after 10 days of stories in La Diaria outlining details on the purported espionage that the newspaper says are contained in a cellphone and other digital devices obtained...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 50 MINUTES AGO