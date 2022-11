In a game with over a hundred years of bad blood between the two schools, it was a former longtime UCLA Bruin who was arguably the player of the game for the Oregon Ducks on Saturday afternoon. Chase Cota is not just an inter-conference transfer who happened to be playing in his first “Civil Showdown”, he is the son of former Oregon legend Chad Cota – so this breakout performance no doubt meant a lot to the veteran wideout even if the result wasn’t what he or Duck fans wanted. Cota finished with nine receptions for 136 yards, and his 44-yard touchdown...

EUGENE, OR ・ 21 MINUTES AGO