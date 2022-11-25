ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue basketball, IU both in 10 at same time since 1998

This is what Indiana college basketball fans like to see. The Purdue Boilermakers and Indiana Hoosiers are both undefeated and ranked in the top 10 at the same time for the first time since 1998. Purdue (6-0) vaulted 19 spots to No. 5 in The Associated Press poll after winning...
Purdue student fatally shoots himself at indoor gun range

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Twenty-five-year-old Purdue student Vijay Viswan went to Applied Ballistics Friday, where he killed himself just minutes before the indoor shooting range was supposed to close for the day at 7 p.m. Viswan's driver's license indicated he was from South Elgin, Illinois, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello...
