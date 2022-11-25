Read full article on original website
HPD: Woman shot in the back during possible robbery in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a possible robbery of two women that led to one of them being shot in the back. It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Centre Parkway near the Southwest Freeway and Best Elementary School. We're told at least two suspects in a...
cw39.com
Woman shot in back in robbery attempt in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering after she was shot during a robbery in southwest Houston on Monday night. Houston police say two men in a white sedan robbed two women at 10101 Centre Parkway near Sugar Branch Drive around 9:15 p.m. The suspects took cash from the...
texasbreaking.com
Alleged Houston Shooter Who Hid Victim’s Body in His Apartment Arrested
Houston Police Department has reportedly arrested a criminal who shot a person and hid the body inside his apartment till his arrest. A 27-year-old unidentified man was shot dead by 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in an apartment at West Bellfort Boulevard. The incident was reported to the HPD by a witness...
Suspect in hourslong standoff in southwest Houston charged in deadly shooting, police say
After cops found a man shot to death in a vacant home, his alleged killer was at the center of a 10-hour standoff last week and charged with multiple felonies.
cw39.com
2 men hurt after shooting led to crash on Southwest Freeway service road
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is recovering, and another man is seriously injured after they were shot in a car overnight on Monday morning. The shooting also caused a crash on the Southwest Freeway service road near Bissonnet. Houston police said around 1:10 a.m., a white car began shooting...
cw39.com
Man shot in leg after telling suspects to stop spray painting on wall, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night in southwest Houston. It happened near an apartment complex on the 10000 block of Club Creek Drive and Greenfork Drive. Houston police located at least 13 casings and several vehicles were...
Man who was cleaning gun found dead in apartment bedroom in apparent accidental shooting, HPD says
A witness told police the man was cleaning his gun when she heard the gun go off. As of right now, the shooting is believed to have been accidental but detectives are awaiting autopsy results.
Purse-snatcher dragged woman over 250 yards in robbery at League City Kroger, police say
The suspect reportedly knocked the woman loose from his car by striking her body into another vehicle. Officials said he is a person of interest in over a dozen purse snatchings.
cw39.com
Fire destroys house in Jacinto City, family evacuates
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City. Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion. They looked...
fox26houston.com
Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
Click2Houston.com
HPD: Man found shot multiple times inside crashed SUV in NE Houston; Driver detained
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one man dead inside an SUV and another critically injured two miles away in northeast Houston early Sunday, according to police. Lt. I. Izaguirre with Houston Police said officers found an SUV that crashed into a ditch on East...
fox26houston.com
61-year-old Good Samaritan fatally stabbed allegedly at the hands of convicted felon free from jail on PR bond
HOUSTON - Within just a few weeks of getting his get out of jail free card, 35-year-old George Albert Hodge became a wanted fugitive and then accused killer. Just three years ago, 61-year-old Greg Downs was a proud father of the bride. SUGGESTED: Convicted felon accused of violently attacking mother...
Port of Houston body belongs to man who disappeared in the Heights, medical examiner says
The medical examiner's office confirmed what the 26-year-old's family feared ever since he disappeared in the Heights two weeks ago.
fox26houston.com
5 French Bulldog puppies stolen from Jersey Village apartment
HOUSTON - The Jersey Village Police Department needs your help locating a pair of puppy thieves. According to authorities, the responded to the incident occurred on Monday at the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments, located on Jones Road, for a burglary in progress. Officials said a caller, a juvenile who...
Houston Chronicle
FBI nabs suspected Houston serial bank robber 'Big Shades Bandit'
Authorities have arrested a suspected perpetrator responsible for a string of bank robberies in the Houston area dating back to earlier this summer, according to the FBI's Houston office. FBI Houston announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that "FBI Houston agents & task force officers" have arrested a suspect, 21-year-old named...
Houston man believed to be responsible for dozens of purse snatchings, police say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A 30-year-old man is believed to be responsible for more than a dozen purse snatchings in the Houston area, according to investigators. Jamell Anthony Hurst, of Houston, is in custody and being charged with aggravated robbery, according to the League City Police Department. He's being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Investigation underway after 2 men found shot a mile apart in northeast Houston, police say
Houston police say one man is dead after he was found shot in a crashed SUV. The second victim was reportedly found a mile away in critical condition and was transported to the hospital.
Houston Chronicle
Missing man last seen leaving Heights bar found dead in Houston Ship Channel
The body of Delano Burkes, a 26-year-old man last seen leaving a Houston Heights-area bar earlier this month, was recovered Friday following an extended search. According to FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff, Burke's family members confirmed that Burkes' body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel by employees of a tugboat operating in the waterway. Burkes was last seen on November 13 leaving McIntyre's, a Heights-area bar roughly 15 miles from where his body was ultimately discovered. Law enforcement's probe into Burkes' disappearance is now considered a homicide investigation, according to Seedorff.
fox26houston.com
Houston police investigate officer-involved shooting, suspect broke into off-duty deputy car
HOUSTON - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in west Houston. Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police say an off-duty deputy saw someone breaking into their car at 10402 Town and Country Way. Preliminary information says the deputy got a notification on his phone from OnStar that his vehicle was being tampered with and possibly got broken into.
Man shot, killed after showing up with mallet where ex-wife was present, HCSO says
Investigators said the man showed up unannounced at the ex-wife's home with a rubber mallet. That's when her brother, who was in the house with her, went to confront her ex before shooting him, deputies said.
