Houston, TX

texasbreaking.com

Alleged Houston Shooter Who Hid Victim's Body in His Apartment Arrested

Houston Police Department has reportedly arrested a criminal who shot a person and hid the body inside his apartment till his arrest. A 27-year-old unidentified man was shot dead by 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in an apartment at West Bellfort Boulevard. The incident was reported to the HPD by a witness...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Fire destroys house in Jacinto City, family evacuates

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City. Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion. They looked...
JACINTO CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

5 French Bulldog puppies stolen from Jersey Village apartment

HOUSTON - The Jersey Village Police Department needs your help locating a pair of puppy thieves. According to authorities, the responded to the incident occurred on Monday at the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments, located on Jones Road, for a burglary in progress. Officials said a caller, a juvenile who...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

FBI nabs suspected Houston serial bank robber 'Big Shades Bandit'

Authorities have arrested a suspected perpetrator responsible for a string of bank robberies in the Houston area dating back to earlier this summer, according to the FBI's Houston office. FBI Houston announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that "FBI Houston agents & task force officers" have arrested a suspect, 21-year-old named...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Missing man last seen leaving Heights bar found dead in Houston Ship Channel

The body of Delano Burkes, a 26-year-old man last seen leaving a Houston Heights-area bar earlier this month, was recovered Friday following an extended search. According to FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff, Burke's family members confirmed that Burkes' body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel by employees of a tugboat operating in the waterway. Burkes was last seen on November 13 leaving McIntyre's, a Heights-area bar roughly 15 miles from where his body was ultimately discovered. Law enforcement's probe into Burkes' disappearance is now considered a homicide investigation, according to Seedorff.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police investigate officer-involved shooting, suspect broke into off-duty deputy car

HOUSTON - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in west Houston. Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police say an off-duty deputy saw someone breaking into their car at 10402 Town and Country Way. Preliminary information says the deputy got a notification on his phone from OnStar that his vehicle was being tampered with and possibly got broken into.
HOUSTON, TX

