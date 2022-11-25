Read full article on original website
SUV Crash Involves Multiple Parked Vehicles
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving an SUV impacted multiple parked vehicles in the city of Covina just before midnight, Monday. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on the 5300 block of South Barranca Street around 11:44 p.m., Nov. 28.
Trailer Detached From Semi Cab on 10 Freeway Involved in Traffic Collision
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A detached semi trailer in lanes on the 10 Freeway was struck by a vehicle and temporarily closed the freeway early Tuesday morning in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers responded to the eastbound 10 Freeway just east...
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to foot chase, ends in arrest
A vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon that began on northbound Interstate 5 near Newhall — and led to a foot chase — ended with the arrest of a 32-year-old Los Angeles man driving what turned out to be a stolen Volkswagen, said California Highway Patrol officials. According to Officer...
Driver Arrested After Crashing Car into LaCanada Flintridge House
A motorist was arrested after his car flipped over and crashed into a La Canada Flintridge house, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 9:01 p.m. Sunday at 5149 Angeles Crest Highway, Sgt. W. DeOlivera of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station told City News Service. The vehicle went off...
Man Hit by Van and Killed in Lancaster Area
A San Bernardino County man was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area over the weekend, authorities said Monday. The 28-year-old Colton man was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Freeway Collision Sends Vehicle Crashing Down Embankment; Mother, Child Transported to Hospital
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle allegedly racing on a freeway caused an injury traffic collision involving a child Saturday night. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:14 p.m., Nov. 26, regarding a traffic collision on the South 605 Freeway and the 60 freeway in the City of Industry.
Woman Fatally Injured in I-215 Crash Identified
A 23-year-old motorist killed when her sedan slammed into a utility pole alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta was identified Tuesday. Stephanie Bettini-Barbutti of Portland, Oregon, was fatally injured shortly before noon Saturday on southbound I-215, near Clinton Keith Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said the...
Tanker Truck Crashes, Dumps Load of Raw Sewage on Winchester Road
A big rig hauling over 3,000 gallons of raw sewage overturned and dumped its load during a crash Tuesday in Winchester, forcing a roadway closure while crews cleaned up the mess. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. on Scott Road, between Leon Road and Christine Street, according to the...
Garden Grove: Pedestrian Walking In Intersection Struck, Killed By Vehicle
11.28.2022 | 11:45 PM | GARDEN GROVE – A pedestrian walking in the middle of an intersection was struck and killed by a vehicle, Monday night. The pedestrian, who’s identity was not immediately released, was found unresponsive in lanes Chapman Avenue near Medina Drive after being struck by a vehicle around 6:51 PM.
Authorities ID Man Killed in Granada Hills Crash
A man who died in a traffic crash in Granada Hills was identified Monday. Paramedics were sent to the 18000 block of Rinaldi Street about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Salvadaor Orellana, 24, of Pacoima, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
Overnight Closures Planned for Interstate 5 in Santa Clarita
One direction of the Golden State (5) Freeway between the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita will be sporadically closed overnight starting Tuesday evening to accommodate construction work. The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is an effort to improve the flow of truck freight...
Head-On Traffic Collision Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured; Vehicle Involved Flees Scene
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: A head-on traffic collision occurred late Sunday morning leaving one person deceased at the scene on the 13800 block of Foothill Boulevard in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. John Matassa was interviewed at the scene of the incident...
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Collision Identified
A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in the crash. The...
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run
A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of south Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred art 10:22 p.m. Sunday at 89th Street and Central Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
1 Trapped After Car Crashes onto Parked Vehicle
Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: A car crash involving a parked vehicle trapped one person rescued by firefighters early Sunday morning. Norwalk Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 3:33 a.m., Nov. 27, for a traffic collision on the 14400 block of Studebaker Road in the city of Norwalk.
One Killed, 3 Injured In A T-Bone Collision On Highway 138 Friday Morning
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person killed, 3 injured in a T-bone crash on Highway 138 Friday morning. The crash happened at about 11:06am Friday November 25, 2022. The location of the collision was at the intersection of Highway 138 and Lone Pine Canyon Road. California Highway...
Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash
WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
Head-On Crash Claims Teen’s Life, Leaves Second Driver Hurt In Sylmar
Authorities are seeking the female driver of an SUV who allegedly caused two other vehicles to collide head-on Sunday in Sylmar, killing an 18-year-old man and seriously injuring another driver. The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the southbound Foothill Boulevard south of Sayre Street, according to Los Angeles police.
1 Killed in Industry Head-On Traffic Collision
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a head-on traffic collision Friday afternoon in the City of Industry. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received at call at 3:16 p.m., Nov. 25, for a traffic collision on the 2000 block of Workmen Mill Road and Pellissier Place with one person ejected and laying on the ground.
Venice-13 Gang Member Arrested Following Traffic Collision
A Venice-13 gang member was arrested recently after being involved in a Culver City traffic collision recently. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on November 22 around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a call for service regarding a traffic collision in the area of Centinela Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
