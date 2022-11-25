ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azusa, CA

Key News Network

SUV Crash Involves Multiple Parked Vehicles

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving an SUV impacted multiple parked vehicles in the city of Covina just before midnight, Monday. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on the 5300 block of South Barranca Street around 11:44 p.m., Nov. 28.
COVINA, CA
signalscv.com

CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to foot chase, ends in arrest

A vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon that began on northbound Interstate 5 near Newhall — and led to a foot chase — ended with the arrest of a 32-year-old Los Angeles man driving what turned out to be a stolen Volkswagen, said California Highway Patrol officials. According to Officer...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Arrested After Crashing Car into LaCanada Flintridge House

A motorist was arrested after his car flipped over and crashed into a La Canada Flintridge house, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 9:01 p.m. Sunday at 5149 Angeles Crest Highway, Sgt. W. DeOlivera of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station told City News Service. The vehicle went off...
mynewsla.com

Man Hit by Van and Killed in Lancaster Area

A San Bernardino County man was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area over the weekend, authorities said Monday. The 28-year-old Colton man was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
LANCASTER, CA
Key News Network

Freeway Collision Sends Vehicle Crashing Down Embankment; Mother, Child Transported to Hospital

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle allegedly racing on a freeway caused an injury traffic collision involving a child Saturday night. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:14 p.m., Nov. 26, regarding a traffic collision on the South 605 Freeway and the 60 freeway in the City of Industry.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Fatally Injured in I-215 Crash Identified

A 23-year-old motorist killed when her sedan slammed into a utility pole alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta was identified Tuesday. Stephanie Bettini-Barbutti of Portland, Oregon, was fatally injured shortly before noon Saturday on southbound I-215, near Clinton Keith Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said the...
MURRIETA, CA
mynewsla.com

Tanker Truck Crashes, Dumps Load of Raw Sewage on Winchester Road

A big rig hauling over 3,000 gallons of raw sewage overturned and dumped its load during a crash Tuesday in Winchester, forcing a roadway closure while crews cleaned up the mess. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. on Scott Road, between Leon Road and Christine Street, according to the...
WINCHESTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Granada Hills Crash

A man who died in a traffic crash in Granada Hills was identified Monday. Paramedics were sent to the 18000 block of Rinaldi Street about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Salvadaor Orellana, 24, of Pacoima, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Overnight Closures Planned for Interstate 5 in Santa Clarita

One direction of the Golden State (5) Freeway between the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita will be sporadically closed overnight starting Tuesday evening to accommodate construction work. The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is an effort to improve the flow of truck freight...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in South Los Angeles Collision Identified

A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in the crash. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run

A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of south Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred art 10:22 p.m. Sunday at 89th Street and Central Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Trapped After Car Crashes onto Parked Vehicle

Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: A car crash involving a parked vehicle trapped one person rescued by firefighters early Sunday morning. Norwalk Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 3:33 a.m., Nov. 27, for a traffic collision on the 14400 block of Studebaker Road in the city of Norwalk.
NORWALK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
GARDENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Head-On Crash Claims Teen’s Life, Leaves Second Driver Hurt In Sylmar

Authorities are seeking the female driver of an SUV who allegedly caused two other vehicles to collide head-on Sunday in Sylmar, killing an 18-year-old man and seriously injuring another driver. The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the southbound Foothill Boulevard south of Sayre Street, according to Los Angeles police.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Industry Head-On Traffic Collision

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a head-on traffic collision Friday afternoon in the City of Industry. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received at call at 3:16 p.m., Nov. 25, for a traffic collision on the 2000 block of Workmen Mill Road and Pellissier Place with one person ejected and laying on the ground.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
yovenice.com

Venice-13 Gang Member Arrested Following Traffic Collision

A Venice-13 gang member was arrested recently after being involved in a Culver City traffic collision recently. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on November 22 around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a call for service regarding a traffic collision in the area of Centinela Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
CULVER CITY, CA

