Starkville, MS

Randy Charlton has his hand in instant-classic play to clinch Mississippi State’s Egg Bowl victory over Ole Miss

By Theo DeRosa
Commercial Dispatch
 5 days ago
Commercial Dispatch

Lane Kiffin signs new contract with Ole Miss

OXFORD — Ole Miss and head football coach Lane Kiffin have agreed to a new contract, the school announced Tuesday. The Daily Journal confirmed a report from ESPN’s Chris Low on Saturday that Kiffin intended to sign a new deal with the Rebels. The terms of the new...
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville High product Altmyer announces intention to leave Ole Miss, enter transfer portal

OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer, a Starkville native, announced on social media Monday he intends to enter the transfer portal. Altmyer was in a quarterback battle with USC sophomore transfer Jaxson Dart to replace star Matt Corral. Altmyer played in the first three games of the 2022 season and started against Central Arkansas, completing 6 of 13 passes for 90 yards with two touchdown passes. He also ran for a touchdown in the Rebels’ 59-3 win.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Egg Bowl Rewind: Bulldogs’ defense carries the day

Going into the Egg Bowl the Rebels were No. 19 in the USA Today coaches poll, No. 20 in The Associated Press Top 25. Mississippi State was receiving three votes in The AP Top 25, one vote in the coaches poll. Thumbs Up. Mississippi State was well-prepared and dominated the...
OXFORD, MS
mageenews.com

The Golden Egg Returns to Starkville, And Southern Miss Is Back

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This weekend, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles were looking to become bowl eligible for the first time since the 2019 season. The Eagles traveled to Monroe, Louisiana to take on the ULM Warhawks in a heated Sun Belt West matchup. With a win, USM would be able to head to their first bowl since 2019, which would also be 2nd-year head coach Will Hall’s first bowl appearance, and the Eagles’ 25th. A loss for the Eagles would mean they would have to wait for 2023 for a shot at a bowl game. In front of a crowd of only 4,465 fans, the Eagles showed off against the Warhawks, with their best offensive game of the season, totaling 448 yards. With this 20-10 win over ULM, Southern Miss now waits for a bid to a 2022 bowl game.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

In keeping Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss wins in ways it may not be considering

OXFORD — Ole Miss didn’t win Thursday. It did win Saturday, but it was hard for many in the fan base to enjoy the magnitude of the victory. Reports began to surface Saturday morning that Rebels coach Lane Kiffin would sign the restructured Ole Miss contract — the one that will bump his salary north of $9 million a year — and will not become the head coach at Auburn.
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Car accident gives West Lowndes running back Jaquavious Tate a different look at life

The night of Oct. 19 was like any other night for West Lowndes running back Jaquavious Tate, finishing up a shift of cart buggying at Kroger on Highway 45. Tate, a senior with the Panthers, was using the job to help continue to build up strength to dominate on the field, but as he left work that evening, his night ended much differently than before.
WEST, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Oxford-based ‘Big Sis’ program to expand to Starkville

A big sister can be a lot of things to her little sister: a role model, a best friend, someone to turn to when they feel like they can’t trust anyone else. University of Mississippi student Georgia Zeleskey understands the role a big sister plays in a young girl’s life, and she set out to provide that encouragement to girls in Oxford by forming a nonprofit. Now she is expanding the program to Starkville.
STARKVILLE, MS
High School Soccer PRO

Oxford, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever.  The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Lottery player in Lowndes County wins $559K

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lottery player in Lowndes County won $559,000 over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the player won during Saturday’s drawing. His or her name is not being published. The player purchased the ticket at the Sprint Mart on Highway 45 North in...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magazine names Mississippi university director as national ‘Veteran Champion of the Year’

Home of one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
STARKVILLE, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

List of storm shelters in North Mississippi

BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
