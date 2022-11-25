Randy Charlton has his hand in instant-classic play to clinch Mississippi State’s Egg Bowl victory over Ole Miss

Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Lane Kiffin signs new contract with Ole Miss
OXFORD — Ole Miss and head football coach Lane Kiffin have agreed to a new contract, the school announced Tuesday. The Daily Journal confirmed a report from ESPN’s Chris Low on Saturday that Kiffin intended to sign a new deal with the Rebels. The terms of the new...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville High product Altmyer announces intention to leave Ole Miss, enter transfer portal
OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer, a Starkville native, announced on social media Monday he intends to enter the transfer portal. Altmyer was in a quarterback battle with USC sophomore transfer Jaxson Dart to replace star Matt Corral. Altmyer played in the first three games of the 2022 season and started against Central Arkansas, completing 6 of 13 passes for 90 yards with two touchdown passes. He also ran for a touchdown in the Rebels’ 59-3 win.
Commercial Dispatch
Egg Bowl Rewind: Bulldogs’ defense carries the day
Going into the Egg Bowl the Rebels were No. 19 in the USA Today coaches poll, No. 20 in The Associated Press Top 25. Mississippi State was receiving three votes in The AP Top 25, one vote in the coaches poll. Thumbs Up. Mississippi State was well-prepared and dominated the...
mageenews.com
The Golden Egg Returns to Starkville, And Southern Miss Is Back
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This weekend, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles were looking to become bowl eligible for the first time since the 2019 season. The Eagles traveled to Monroe, Louisiana to take on the ULM Warhawks in a heated Sun Belt West matchup. With a win, USM would be able to head to their first bowl since 2019, which would also be 2nd-year head coach Will Hall’s first bowl appearance, and the Eagles’ 25th. A loss for the Eagles would mean they would have to wait for 2023 for a shot at a bowl game. In front of a crowd of only 4,465 fans, the Eagles showed off against the Warhawks, with their best offensive game of the season, totaling 448 yards. With this 20-10 win over ULM, Southern Miss now waits for a bid to a 2022 bowl game.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State broke its Egg Bowl losing streak. Next up for the Bulldogs: a strong bowl game
OXFORD — Asked to describe the scene in the visitors’ locker room at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Mississippi State defensive lineman Randy Charlton issued an invitation to media members. “Come join us and find out,” Charlton said. There was dancing. Even head coach Mike Leach got in on that....
Commercial Dispatch
In keeping Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss wins in ways it may not be considering
OXFORD — Ole Miss didn’t win Thursday. It did win Saturday, but it was hard for many in the fan base to enjoy the magnitude of the victory. Reports began to surface Saturday morning that Rebels coach Lane Kiffin would sign the restructured Ole Miss contract — the one that will bump his salary north of $9 million a year — and will not become the head coach at Auburn.
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog bullets: Mississippi State men make a defensive statement in Fort Myers Tipoff
Mississippi State men’s basketball is off to its first 6-0 start since the 2017-18 season, in which the Bulldogs won their first eight games before a loss at Cincinnati. But MSU didn’t face any competition that year like it did this past week, and the Bulldogs remain undefeated anyway.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State men’s basketball charges past Omaha to remain unbeaten
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State didn’t get its offense into motion on its final first-half possession until barely five seconds remained on the shot clock and not much more was left on the game timer. But the Bulldogs showed they were willing to be patient. Tolu Smith tossed the...
breezynews.com
Mississippi’s best broadcasters to provide radio coverage of MHSAA high school football championships
Mississippi best radio broadcasters will come together to provide statewide radio coverage of the MHSAA Football State Championships. The games will be carried on ESPN 105.9 The Zone (WRKS) in Jackson and on all Mississippi Public Broadcasting stations around the state. Anchoring play-by-play coverage for the broadcasts will be Ben...
Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss men’s basketball falls in back-and-forth tilt with Oklahoma, suffers first loss of season
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team fell 59-55 in a back-and-forth matchup with Oklahoma in the ESPN Events Invitational championship game Sunday afternoon in Florida. It is the Rebels’ (6-1) first loss of the season. Freshman guard Amaree Abram led all players with 17 points. Ole Miss led...
Paul Finebaum Blasts Lane Kiffin For 'BS' Statement On Contract Extension
Paul Finebaum doesn't believe Kiffin's reasoning for not putting the Auburn rumors to rest sooner.
Commercial Dispatch
Car accident gives West Lowndes running back Jaquavious Tate a different look at life
The night of Oct. 19 was like any other night for West Lowndes running back Jaquavious Tate, finishing up a shift of cart buggying at Kroger on Highway 45. Tate, a senior with the Panthers, was using the job to help continue to build up strength to dominate on the field, but as he left work that evening, his night ended much differently than before.
Commercial Dispatch
Oxford-based ‘Big Sis’ program to expand to Starkville
A big sister can be a lot of things to her little sister: a role model, a best friend, someone to turn to when they feel like they can’t trust anyone else. University of Mississippi student Georgia Zeleskey understands the role a big sister plays in a young girl’s life, and she set out to provide that encouragement to girls in Oxford by forming a nonprofit. Now she is expanding the program to Starkville.
Commercial Dispatch
New Hope boys soccer draws with North Pontotoc; Trojans girls rout Vikings
NEW HOPE — It came down to the final minutes for New Hope boys soccer on Monday night. The Trojans’ 2-0 first-half lead vanished after a pair of goals from a resurgent North Pontotoc team, but they had the chance to win it in the final minute after winning a free kick.
Oxford, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
wtva.com
Lottery player in Lowndes County wins $559K
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lottery player in Lowndes County won $559,000 over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the player won during Saturday’s drawing. His or her name is not being published. The player purchased the ticket at the Sprint Mart on Highway 45 North in...
Magazine names Mississippi university director as national ‘Veteran Champion of the Year’
Home of one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
Defying national trends, this Mississippi university just enrolled largest freshman class in its history
The University of Mississippi recently announced that 22,967 students enrolled across the university’s seven campuses for fall 2022. Powered by a freshman class of 4,480, the largest in university history, total enrollment is up 5.1%, or 1,111 students, over 2021. “Students and families across Mississippi and around the country...
List of storm shelters in North Mississippi
BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
