Lee Kpogba’s college football career has been far from a straightforward journey. He started with a Division I scholarship at Syracuse in the ACC. After two seasons with the Orange, he transferred to “Last Chance U,” playing one season at East Mississippi Community College. Following a standout season there, the physically imposing linebacker transferred back to the D-I level and joined the Mountaineers.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO