Adopt-A-Senior campaign in time for Christmas

Many Valley seniors spend the holidays alone, but one assisted living facility is making it their mission to put a smile on their faces.

It's all part of the Adopt-A-Senior campaign.

Executive director, Jessica Newbourn says the facility has made a Christmas wish list for all 153 seniors living at Bridgewater Assisted Living Facility Deer Valley.

"I asked for a nightgown," says one resident.

"A nice, warm coat to keep me warm cause it's cold outside," says Angelo Burton, resident.

Newbourn, has handpicked items on Amazon and is hoping people will gift them to a senior for Christmas.

"We notice that during the holidays, there's a decline in their emotional and mental status," says Newbourn.

With Christmas being Jessica's favorite holiday, she knew this campaign was the perfect way to spread the holiday cheer among old and new residents.

"Our residents, who have been through Christmas with us the last couple of years, are so excited. They tell them, 'just wait til Christmas, you get presents.' So, they are all looking forward to getting something because a lot of them have been homeless, don't have anything, haven't had family," says Newbourn.

ABC15 covered the story last year and after it aired, an overwhelming amount of donations poured in thanks to our viewers.

"Last year's Christmas was phenomenal. I had never in all of my life had a Christmas like that. We were from a very poor family of 14 kids," says Elaine Parsons, resident.

It created a magical experience for them.

"The greatest thing, is that we had so much stuff pour in, it didn't just benefit our residents here. So, it benefitted residents at three other properties," says Newbourn.

Close to 500 seniors received gifts last year and the staff is hoping they can match that this year as well.

"Something that's very special and something I treasure for the rest of my life," says Burton.

A wishlist has been created to help donate to seniors this year.