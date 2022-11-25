Read full article on original website
Insight Into Why Brandi Rhodes Hasn't Returned To Pro Wrestling
It's been nearly a year since Brandi Rhodes last competed in the ring, and for good reason. The former AEW Chief Brand Officer left the company alongside husband Cody Rhodes in February before Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Brandi has not appeared for any promotion since then, but she has started up her own podcast focused on parenting. During a recent episode of "2 Truths and 1 Lie," Rhodes interviewed WWE star Lacey Evans about their experiences as mothers in the pro wrestling industry.
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
Major Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Are we on the brink of an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion?. On the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw," Bliss seemed less than enthused while appearing in a backstage interview alongside her victorious teammates from the WarGames match, and seemingly forced a smile while commenting on Becky Lynch being revealed as the fifth member of Team Bianca.
Sasha Banks' Husband Opens Up About His Backstage WWE Role
Pro Wrestling is an aesthetic business, and Sasha Banks always dresses to impress. A good share of the credit for her stylish appearance belongs to her husband Sarath Ton, a former wrestler who has become a major backstage influence as a wardrobe designer. In an interview with "Notsam Wrestling," Ton...
Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks
Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
Mandy Rose Reflects On Her Romance With Otis
Just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unusual on-screen romance blossomed in WWE between Mandy Rose and Otis. Although Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville posed a threat to their developing relationship, their mutual affection reached a critical moment on the second night of WrestleMania 36, when Rose assisted Otis in his victory over Ziggler. After that bout, Rose and Otis shared a kiss. Following the feel-good moment, Rose continued to feud with her former Fire and Desire partner Deville, while her romance story with Otis slowed down and came to its conclusion. In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rose reflected on her unusual pairing with Otis, describing the storyline as "fun" and "loving."
Ricky Steamboat Recalls Working With A Young Triple H In WCW
Predicting the next superstar in wrestling is never an easy feat, but Ricky Steamboat knew he was in the presence of a future great when he encountered a young and unknown wrestler working under the ring name Jean-Paul Lévesque. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor...
Stokely Hathaway Confirms CM Punk's AEW Exit Affected The Firm's Plans
The Firm made its debut at All Out, helping a masked MJF defeat seven men in the Casino Ladder match to secure a championship match. At the end of the show, MJF unmasked, marking the first time he been seen in months, and stared down CM Punk following Punk's win over Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Stokely Hathaway, the mouthpiece and coach of The Firm, recently revealed that the brawl that took place following the All Out media scrum resulted in plans for The Firm being changed.
Reported Plans For Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Opponent
For two and a half years Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE. "The Tribal Chief" made his return at SummerSlam 2020, and has been on a nonstop roll ever since, capturing the WWE Universal and WWE Heavyweight Championships. Reigns has speared through multiple opponents during his title run, defeating names like Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Edge, John Cena, and even his own blood in Jey Uso. As "The Head of the Table's" reign continues, it appears that his next challenger is going to be a stunner.
WWE Raw Results (11/28) - The Miz Vs. Dexter Lumis In A High Stakes Match, We Hear From Becky Lynch, WarGames Fallout & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on November 28, 2022, coming to you live from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia!. "The A-Lister" The Miz will be facing longtime foe, Dexter Lumis, in a high stakes Anything Goes Match. If Lumis wins the bout, then he will earn himself a WWE contract and The Miz will be forced to pay him all the money that he owes him. Johnny Gargano exposed Miz a few weeks ago for hiring Lumis to attack him on multiple occasions in order to give the illusion that he had a "Hollywood stalker", but The Miz later stopped the payments after Lumis went too far in his eyes. Gargano backed up his accusations with hidden camera footage of The Miz confessing to doing so to an undercover private detective. Will Lumis become an official member of the WWE roster tonight, or will The Miz be able to get rid of him once and for all?
The Usos Next WWE Undisputed Tag Title Defense Announced
After first teaming up just last week, Matt Riddle and Elias have their sights set on WWE's top prize for tag teams. It was announced during last night's "WWE Raw" that they will challenge the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on next week's episode. Riddle and Elias...
Update On William Regal's AEW Contract Status And WWE Interest
Following his actions that caused Jon Moxley to lose his title to Maxwell Jacob Friedman at AEW Full Gear, many have started to speculate about the future of "Lord" William Regal in All Elite Wrestling. With Mox telling his mentor to "run far away, as far as you can, and you never, ever come back," could this mean that the "Gentleman Villain" is gearing up for a return to WWE now that the Blackpool Combat Club is coming apart at the seams? According to Dave Meltzer, it's not quite as simple as that.
Update On WWE's Plans For Dijak On Tonight's NXT
While he waits for Elon Musk to let him change his Twitter name, Dijak will be busy on tonight's "WWE NXT." One week after making a surprise comeback to "NXT," Dijak will return to in-ring action on tonight's episode. The opponent for his return match has yet to be announced....
If AEW Closes Down In A Few Years, Booker T Thinks This Could Be Why
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T does not shy away from sharing his unfiltered opinions on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. During a recent episode, he talked at length about the circumstances surrounding the AEW All Out backstage altercation. After seeing how The Elite mocked the fallout of the incident during last week's "AEW Dynamite," Booker T wonders if "playing games" will lead to AEW shutting down.
Becky Lynch Was 'Terrified' For Big Spot During WarGames Match
In her first match back from a separated shoulder, Becky Lynch put caution to the wind and leaped off the top of the WarGames structure at Saturday's Survivor Series, taking out both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY – who were perched on a table – with a leg drop. The Man would subsequently pin Kai to secure the win for Team Belair.
Sami Zayn Comments On Finally Being Accepted By The Bloodline
WWE Survivor Series WarGames closed with the full embrace of Sami Zayn as a legitimate member of "The Bloodline," as the "Honorary Uce" took out his best friend Kevin Owens in the process to prove his loyalty. During the climax of the match, Zayn stopped the referee from counting three on "The Tribal Chief" after an Owens stunner, hitting his former best friend with a low blow and a "Helluva Kick," setting up Jey Uso, who's been at the center of his issues with the group for weeks, to land a splash on his fallen former friend for the victory.
Chris Jericho's Son Gives Big Update On Pro Wrestling Ambitions
Charlotte Flair, El Hijo del Santo, Randy Orton, Juventud Guerrera, Cody and Dustin Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio; all are examples of professional wrestlers who followed their famous fathers into the wrestling business. And that's just a few examples, as wrestling is littered with second and third generation wrestlers, all trying to live up to their famous family members.
Austin Theory Reveals Why His Character Had To Evolve
As Ecclesiastes says, "to everything, there is a season," and the season of the "goofball" is over for Austin Theory. "I can't take selfies forever and be a goofball," the new United States Champion told "BT Sports." After failing to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase Austin Theory has become far more aggressive.
Colt Cabana Explains Why His Podcast Stopped After AEW All Out
Colt Cabana has been missing from AEW TV for most of this year, and his Apple podcast "The Art of Wrestling" just resumed after a three-month absence. Cabana addressed his podcasting absence by insisting it was a self-imposed act and had nothing to do with the fallout from CM Punk's brawl with The Elite at All Out in September.
Top AEW Star Admits He's A 'Big Fan' Of Solo Sikoa
AEW star Ricky Starks is apparently just like the scores of wrestling fans deeply invested in WWE's The Bloodline storyline. Starks proved as much during the 11/28 "WWE Raw," live-tweeting his appreciation of Solo Sikoa – the enforcer of WWE's top stable – while reacting to a photo of Sikoa's entrance pose at Survivor Series that has drawn comparisons to his own.
