Columbia, SC

247Sports

The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
ClutchPoints

4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss

The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
CLEMSON, SC
WLTX.com

The holiday classic the Nutcracker is back in the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the holidays come the many variations of the classic ballet, "The Nutcracker." In Ann Brodie's Carolina Ballet version of the holiday hit, the dancers start prepping for this holiday show in August and rehearse until opening night. Carolina Ballet opened with its first performance on...
NEWBERRY, SC
coladaily.com

Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame

Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Help us Stuff-a-Bus full of toys for children this Friday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This year has been another challenging year for the Midlands and it means it's extremely important for the Midlands to come together as a community to lift up our neighbors. Many families are still struggling to provide for their families. So let's end the year with...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a wall alongside Whiskey Road in Aiken that seems to be attracting cars right into it. We know this is the second time the wall at Coker Springs Road has been hit in two weeks. It’s happened several times before that, including four times since July.
AIKEN, SC
Outsider.com

South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area

South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
ELGIN, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant

WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC

