Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
Related
247Sports
The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game
South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
WYFF4.com
Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer has 'special addition' with him when dropping his kids off at school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecocks head football coach Shane Beamer isn't letting the Palmetto Bowl trophy get too far away from him. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WATCH: South Carolina Celebrates Win With Fans
The garnet and black faithful were home to cheer on South Carolina after their historic win over Clemson.
South Carolina gets good news on Aliyah Boston injury
After she fell down hard driving to the basket against Hampton two days ago, Aliyah Boston is listed as a game-time decision ahead of No. 1 South Carolina’s game vs. No. 20 UCLA. The Gamecocks’ head coach Dawn Staley spoke to reporters yesterday about the status of Boston.
4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss
The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
ESPN analysts chime in after Clemson's loss to South Carolina
A number of ESPN analysts chimed in with various comments after eighth-ranked Clemson’s 31-30 rivalry loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley. Along with the Tigers being outplayed on (...)
'Painful day' a double whammy for Clemson
Clemson had a chance to make history Saturday. The Tigers also could have given their ultimate goal a fighting chance in the process. It all went kaput in stunning fashion inside Memorial Stadium. No. 8 (...)
WLTX.com
Aliyah Boston sidelined after hard fall against Hampton, later seen in boot
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston was sidelined with a walking boot on her right foot after a hard fall during the No. 1 Gamecocks' game Sunday against Hampton. The Most Outstanding Player of last spring's NCAA Tournament was driving for the basket when she fell and...
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston, South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place Wednesday in North Charleston for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take place […]
South Carolina authorities investigate student death on campus of Coastal Carolina University
State authorities in South Carolina have been asked to investigate the death of a Coastal Carolina University student.
WLTX.com
The holiday classic the Nutcracker is back in the Midlands.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the holidays come the many variations of the classic ballet, "The Nutcracker." In Ann Brodie's Carolina Ballet version of the holiday hit, the dancers start prepping for this holiday show in August and rehearse until opening night. Carolina Ballet opened with its first performance on...
coladaily.com
Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame
Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
WLTX.com
Help us Stuff-a-Bus full of toys for children this Friday!
COLUMBIA, S.C. — This year has been another challenging year for the Midlands and it means it's extremely important for the Midlands to come together as a community to lift up our neighbors. Many families are still struggling to provide for their families. So let's end the year with...
3 South Carolina family members killed in crash, 4 injured
Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured.
WRDW-TV
Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a wall alongside Whiskey Road in Aiken that seems to be attracting cars right into it. We know this is the second time the wall at Coker Springs Road has been hit in two weeks. It’s happened several times before that, including four times since July.
WLTX.com
New metal detector policy at Lexington 2 schools means changes for arena, stadium events
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new safety measure is being implemented in one Lexington County school district at some of its largest sports venues - and the plan begins on Monday. According to a statement released by Lexington County School District Two on Sunday, metal detectors will be used regularly at the district's stadiums and arenas to screen spectators.
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
WYFF4.com
Mother found dead in South Carolina has been dead for some time, daughter still missing, report says
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A police report from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina is revealing new detailsin the case of a woman found dead in her home and her 5-year-old daughter missing. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that at about noon on Thanksgiving, deputies were called...
Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant
WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
Police: Man arrested in South Carolina after stealing steaks from Food Lion at knifepoint
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested Friday after police said he attempted to steal steaks from a North Charleston grocery store. According to a report, officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to Food Lion along Dorchester Road just before 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 25 after the store manager allegedly […]
Comments / 0